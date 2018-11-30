Urban Legends Reissues Zhané's Debut Album, 'Pronounced Jah-Nay,' On Its 25th Anniversary

Renée Neufville and Jean Norris were the first artists to sign to Jazzy Jeff's A Touch of Jazz production company and met while in school at Temple University. The two eventually linked with Benny Medina, who convinced them to form a songwriting duo. After linking with Naughty by Nature member Kay Gee, the duo created one of the greatest hip-hop anthems with "Hey, Mr. D.J." in 1993; it hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned them a contract with Motown Records. Their platinum-selling debut, Pronounced Jah-Nay, also includes the smash hits "Groove Thang" and "Sending My Love."

"I'm grateful to know that once my soul leaves the physical body, the music will outlive all of us," Renee Neufville told Wax Poetics in 2014. "It's one of the biggest gifts I could ever imagine receiving because life is so short. This is the legacy we've left behind. We came up in a time when classic music was being made. Not just hit records, but records that will be played forever."

Zhané, Pronounced Jah-Nay, [2LP black vinyl; 2LP orange vinyl]

A1. "Hey, Mr. D.J."

A2. "Intro (Interlude)"

A3. "Vibe"

A4. "Sending My Love"

A5. "Sweet Taste Of Love"

B1. "Changes"

B2. "You're Sorry Now"

B3. "Love Me Today"

C1. "Off My Mind"

C2. "La, La, La"

C3. "Groove Thang"

D1. "For A Reason"

D2. "Hey, Mr. D.J. (Remix)"

D3. "Groove Thang (Remix)"

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S "URBAN LEGENDS"

Urban Legends is a multi-platform initiative that honors the past 30 years of Universal Music Group's (UMG) urban catalog. The label imprint and platform, which came to fruition in late 2017, celebrates the artists and music at the heart and soul of hip-hop.

Nobody forgets the album that changed their life—that one song that defined the moment. Urban Legends remembers and reimagines what it means to be a fan, helping music lovers fall in love with their favorites all over again. We celebrate our icons, our culture, our style, our legacy, our music—and why it matters.

Visit http://www.urbanlegends.com/ or find them at:

https://www.facebook.com/UrbanLegends/

https://www.instagram.com/urbanxlegends/

https://twitter.com/urbanxlegends

SOURCE Urban Legends/UMe

Related Links

http://www.urbanlegends.com

