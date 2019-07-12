Urban Legends/UMe Reissues Parliament's 'Up For The Down Stroke' and 'Chocolate City' Albums in New Vinyl Editions

In July 1974, the George Clinton-led funk group Parliament released their second studio album, Up For The Down Stroke. The album marked the return of bassist and co-songwriter Bootsy Collins after a two-year hiatus, cementing his pivotal creative role in the group. Released as a single, the title track reached No. 10 on Billboard's R&B Singles chart, while the acclaimed album peaked at No. 17 on the R&B Albums chart.

In April 1975, Parliament released their third album, Chocolate City, maintaining the classic, Clinton-led lineup with Collins, Bernie Worrell, and Eddie Hazel. For Chocolate City, the group was also joined by the Brecker Brothers (Michael and Randy Brecker), vocalist Glenn Goins, and bassist Prakash John. Propelled by Parliament's signature up-tempo funk, and featuring vocal harmonies by doo-wop group The Parliaments, the "tribute to Washington, D.C." (A.K.A. "Chocolate City") earned rave reviews and reached No. 18 on Billboard's R&B Albums chart.

To honor Parliament and Chocolate City, Roblé Ali and Jerrelle Guy met up at Feedfeed's Brooklyn studio to film their creation of some stunning Chocolate City-inspired desserts. In the engaging video, Roblé and Guy explore some of the legendary album's complex themes, including the African diaspora and chocolate cities, the album's influence on current music and their own music tastes, as well as music's role in elevating the cooking/dining experience. Joining the conversation with Roblé Ali and Jerrelle Guy was Colleen Vincent of Black Food Folks and The James Beard Foundation, bringing her own vantage point of growing up in Brooklyn, her own chocolate city.

Watch Urban Legends/Feedfeed's new Chocolate City recipe video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYjG0bORFh4&feature=youtu.be

Chocolate City [black vinyl LP; ltd. edition picture disc vinyl LP]

Chocolate City (Side A) Ride On (Side A) Together (Side A) Side Effects (Side A) What Comes Funky (Side A) Let Me Be (Side B) If It Don't Fit (Don't Force It) (Side B) I Misjudged You (Side B) Big Footin' (Side B)

Up For The Down Stroke [black vinyl LP; ltd. edition translucent red vinyl LP]

Up For The Down Stroke (Side A) Testify (Side A) The Goose (Side A) I Can Move You (If You Let Me) (Side A) I Just Got Back (From The Fantasy: Ahead Of Our Time In The Four Lands Of Elliot) (Side B) All Goodies Are Gone (Side B) Whatever Makes Baby Feel Good (Side B) Presence Of A Brain (Side B)

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S URBAN LEGENDS

Urban Legends is a multi-platform initiative that honors Universal Music Group's (UMG) urban catalog. The label imprint and platform, which came to fruition in late 2017, celebrates the artists and music at the heart and soul of hip-hop.

Nobody forgets the album that changed their life—that one song that defined the moment. Urban Legends remembers and reimagines what it means to be a fan, helping music lovers fall in love with their favorites all over again. We celebrate our icons, our culture, our style, our legacy, our music—and why it matters.

urbanlegends.com

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

ABOUT Feedfeed

Feedfeed is a crowdsourced digital cooking publication and community for home cooks, content creators, and brands. Feedfeed consists of an experiential media company, an influencer network, and the world's largest social media community / crowdsourced publication for cooking, baking, and drinking. Feedfeed's content studios and event spaces in Brooklyn and Los Angeles serve as hubs for all segments of the food industry to connect, create content, and get exposed to other creative people across verticals. For more information, visit thefeedfeed.com .

SOURCE Urban Legends/UMe

Related Links

https://www.urbanlegends.com

