Urban lifestyle hotel brand CityHub debuting in Reykjavik this November

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CityHub , the urban lifestyle hotel brand, is bringing its signature blend of cutting-edge technology and sustainable design to the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik this November.

Having officially opened in the heart of the Hverfisgata district on 16th November, and with bookings available through its website , CityHub Reykjavik promises a unique, digitally-driven stay perfect for tech-savvy travellers looking to explore Iceland like a local.

CityHub Reykjavik

Known for reinventing the traditional hotel experience, CityHub offers modern, pod-style 'Hubs', prefabricated units designed in collaboration with Studio Uberdutch, for ultimate comfort and privacy. With 89 Hubs and 4 accessible rooms equipped with smart technology, guests can fully personalise their stay. Key features of the Reykjavik location include:

Rooftop hot tub : Inspired by Iceland's hot springs, guests can relax in CityHub's rooftop hot tub after a day of exploring the city with stunning views and, if you're lucky, a glimpse of the iconic Northern Lights

: Inspired by hot springs, guests can relax in CityHub's rooftop hot tub after a day of exploring the city with stunning views and, if you're lucky, a glimpse of the iconic Northern Lights Seamless digital experience : Guests can check-in 24/7 via CityHub's kiosks and use RFID wristbands for smooth access to their Hubs, as well as its self-service bar with a range of wine, spirits, soft drinks and local craft beers on tap.

: Guests can check-in 24/7 via CityHub's kiosks and use RFID wristbands for smooth access to their Hubs, as well as its self-service bar with a range of wine, spirits, soft drinks and local craft beers on tap. Icelandic-inspired design : The hotel's design is influenced by Iceland's vibrant nature and culture, developed in partnership with local developers and interior designers HAF Studio.

: The hotel's design is influenced by vibrant nature and culture, developed in partnership with local developers and interior designers HAF Studio. 24/7 access to CityHosts: Guests have access to friendly CityHosts who are selected for their deep local knowledge and who can provide insider hacks and tips to help guests explore Reykjavik like a local.

CityHub aims to challenge the perception that Iceland is a budget-breaking destination. With rates starting from €80 a night, it offers an affordable yet premium stay in the heart of Reykjavik, making it an ideal option for budget-conscious explorers.

The hotel combines affordability with high-end amenities, including spa-like bathrooms and a cosy Hangout with plenty of space to work from or organise a day of sightseeing, delivering a unique way to experience the city without compromising comfort.

And like CityHub's other locations (Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Copenhagen), the Reykjavik property repurposes an existing building, significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

"We're passionate about creating spaces that not only offer incredible guest experiences but also contribute positively to the environment," said Sem Schuurkes, Co-founder of CityHub.

"With CityHub Reykjavik, we're offering a fresh take on affordable, modern travel in one of the world's most stunning destinations. Iceland is often seen as a luxury escape, but we're breaking that mould - bringing a tech-enabled, sustainable, affordable option for travellers who want an authentic city experience. From our rooftop hot tub to our expert local CityHosts, we've created a space where guests can truly connect with the city while enjoying all the modern comforts they would normally expect."

Hafsteinn Júlíusson, the Industrial & Interior designer at HAF Studio comments: "We are proud to collaborate with CityHub on the design concept and styling of CityHub Reykjavik. Alongside our talented team of designers, we set out to capture the vibrant landscape of Iceland with bold colours inspired by the city's colourful nature. Having now seen our vision come to life, we are excited to provide visitors with a modern, authentic and eco-friendly accommodation that best showcases the rich offerings of this dynamic city".

Early bookings are now available at cityhub.com/reykjavik , with limited availability for the grand opening weekend.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit: https://cityhub.com/reykjavik/

About CityHub

CityHub is an urban lifestyle hotel brand that is reshaping the future of city stays for a new generation of travellers. We seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology, community-focused environments, and sustainable design to redefine and curate the contemporary hotel stay in the world's most dynamic, connected cities.

CityHub's luxury pod-style hotels offer guests both the privacy of their own compact, modular Hub and the use of vibrant, premium shared spaces. Through a combination of innovative technology, guests enjoy the benefits of a modern, connected stay, but also have access to friendly CityHosts who provide 'in the know' insider hacks and knowledge so guests can enjoy the city like a local.

Sustainability is also woven into the fabric of CityHub. From the use of repurposed, vacant buildings to a meticulous use of space that results in more than twice the number of rooms per square metre compared to a standard hotel, CityHub reduces each guest's carbon footprint by 89% compared to the European average, without compromising on comfort or experience.

CityHub was founded by college friends Sem Schuurkes and Pieter van Tilburg, who saw a need for a hotel experience that met the evolved needs of modern travellers. Beginning with CityHub Amsterdam in 2015, CityHub has opened new hotels in Rotterdam and Copenhagen, with Reykjavik officially opening in November.

Discover the future of city stays at cityhub.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563400/CityHub.jpg

SOURCE CityHub