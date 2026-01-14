Urban Meyer to Advise as Higginbotham Grows Athletics Practice with NIL Insurance for College Sports

New Coverage Options Help College Programs and Donor Groups Protect Today's Athlete Compensation Commitments

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, a broad-based, employee-owned insurance brokerage and financial and HR services firm, is introducing NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) Insurance — coverage options available through the firm to help college athletics programs and donor-supported NIL organizations manage the risk that comes with student athlete compensation commitments. College Football Hall of Fame coach and FOX Sports broadcaster Urban Meyer is advising Higginbotham as the firm builds on its sports and elite athlete experience to bring these specialized risk management solutions to the college athletics environment.

NIL opportunities have reshaped the landscape of college sports at historic speed, creating new ways for athletes to benefit from their talent while also introducing new layers of financial commitment — and exposure — for the people and programs that support them. NIL Insurance is designed to protect those commitments by helping programs and NIL partners manage the financial impact of disruptions like injury, loss of availability or other high-stakes incidents.

"I'm all for players being compensated and having opportunities that match the risks they're taking," Meyer said. "I love the players. But if you're going to build a program that lasts, it has to be responsible. When you take a big, unexpected hit and there's no plan for it, everything tightens up. And that's going to affect the athletes first. If you want real opportunities for young men and women, you've got to have a structure around them that can hold up when a season doesn't go according to plan."

With guidance from Urban Meyer, Higginbotham's NIL Insurance service offering draws on the firm's proven experience supporting elite athletes and high-visibility organizations, while also tapping deep bench strength across risk management, benefits, life and specialty coverage. The result is a coordinated approach designed for today's college athletics environment — where availability, performance, contracts and reputation can all change the calculus overnight.

"This isn't a one-lane product," said Shiraz Rehman, Higginbotham's vice president, Sports & Entertainment. "NIL touches availability, contracts and reputation, and it changes how programs and partners plan. Our Sports practice is a vertical that gives clients access to products across Higginbotham's portfolio, so they can approach their risks with a more comprehensive view and a partner built for the long haul."

NIL coverage options include permanent total disability, critical injury and temporary total disability benefits, along with death and disgrace coverage and performance incentive contingency coverage, which can be structured around specific athletes' contracts.

"College athletics is changing fast, and the risk side has to keep up," said Rusty Reid, president and CEO of Higginbotham. "We've done this work for the pros before. Now that college programs are becoming professionalized, our job is to bring that same care, discipline and long-term thinking to the support systems behind them."

"When I was introduced to the team at Higginbotham, I liked them immediately," Meyer said. "These are good, serious people who understand risk, relationships and doing things the right way. When you take a 360-degree view of what college athletics is becoming, protecting programs and supporting athletes aren't two separate goals — they're tied together. Higginbotham gets that and I'm proud to help. It's also been fun to see my family get excited about the firm and the work they do. My son, Nate, recently joined Higginbotham to continue building his career in insurance, and I couldn't be happier for him."

ABOUT HIGGINBOTHAM SPORTS

Higginbotham Sports is the firm's specialized practice serving professional and collegiate athletics and other high-visibility sports organizations with coordinated risk management and insurance solutions. Built to be cross-functional by design, the practice draws on expertise across employee benefits, financial services, disability, umbrella, executive life and compensation, property and casualty and high net worth coverage to help clients manage complex exposures with one integrated team.

Learn more about Higginbotham Sports and the new NIL Insurance offering here.

ABOUT HIGGINBOTHAM

Higginbotham is an employee-owned leader in insurance, financial services and HR/employee benefits. Since 1948, the firm has combined national reach with local expertise, ranking as the 18th largest independent insurance brokerage in the U.S., according to The Hales Report. Higginbotham delivers customized programs supported by its Day Two Services®, ensuring clients receive proactive guidance and support throughout the life of every policy.

Guided by a values-driven culture, the firm is committed to its employees, clients, carrier partners and the communities it serves. Learn more at higginbotham.com.

