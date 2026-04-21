Urban Mining Industries Launches Pozzotive® 250, Recycling Glass from All 50 States into a National Sustainable Concrete Solution

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the United States' 250th anniversary and Earth Day, Urban Mining Industries (UMI), a leader in sustainable concrete solutions, today announced the launch of Pozzotive® 250 - a limited-edition ground-glass pozzolan made from recycled glass collected from all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

UMI transforms post-consumer waste glass into a clean, ground-glass pozzolan that replaces a portion of cement in high-performance concrete, significantly reducing carbon emissions while improving durability. Their flagship product, Pozzotive®, is already in use in hundreds of commercial applications including in the new JP Morgan headquarters in New York City. This new initiative highlights this important solution to two pressing national challenges: first, despite being fully recyclable, a substantial majority of U.S. glass still ends up in landfills; and second, the cement used to make concrete remains one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.

"This is about taking something we routinely discard and turning it into something foundational for our future," said Patrick A. Grasso, Co-Founding Partner of Urban Mining Industries. "Pozzotive® 250 reflects the power of collective action - communities across the country contributing to a solution that is both practical and enduring."

To create Pozzotive® 250, UMI is inviting friends, strategic partners, and organizations nationwide to contribute recycled glass symbolizing their local communities. Participants are documenting and shipping their glass contributions to UMI's processing facility in Beacon Falls, Connecticut, where the glass will be transformed into a high-performance supplementary cementitious material - Pozzotive® 250. The result is more than a product - it is the circular economy in action.

"Replacing energy-intensive cement with recycled glass provides real benefits," according to Dirk Kestner, Senior Principal + Director of Sustainable Design, Walter P Moore. "Besides creating a next life for the glass, ground-glass pozzolan also requires 90% less energy than portland cement, and it can enhance the strength and durability of the concrete in our projects."

Pozzotive® 250 will be used in several upcoming concrete applications, contributing to stronger, longer-lasting roads, bridges, and buildings, dramatically reducing CO 2 emissions while creating a more durable infrastructure for our country.

"The construction industry continues to face a real gap between the need to reduce embodied carbon and the availability of scalable, practical material alternatives," said Julia Gisewite, Chief Sustainability Officer for Turner Construction Company. "At the same time, we have underutilized waste streams, like glass, that are not being effectively reintegrated into the economy. Efforts like this point to how those challenges can begin to be addressed in a more connected, systems-level way."

As the country marks 250 years, Urban Mining Industries is using this milestone to spotlight a forward-looking approach to building - one where innovation, resilience, and shared responsibility shape the next century of American infrastructure.

About Urban Mining Industries

Urban Mining Industries is a climate technology and project development company focused on high-performance, low-carbon, circular construction materials. Its flagship product, Pozzotive®, is a ground-glass pozzolan made from post-consumer recycled glass that partially replaces cement in concrete. Produced at its facility in Beacon Falls, Connecticut, Pozzotive® delivers a proven, safer, higher-performing material that significantly reduces the embodied CO₂ of concrete while offering a scalable solution to the nation's growing glass waste challenge. Learn more at www.pozzotive.com.

PRESS CONTACT: PATRICK GRASSO

[email protected] 917-515-5751

SOURCE Urban Mining Industries