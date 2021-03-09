Urban NW Homes Takes National Spotlight as Finalist for NAHB's 2020 Global Innovation Award

"Being nominated was recognition of nearly 15 years of working tirelessly to push the green industry forward," said Troy Johns, Urban NW Homes founder and co-owner. "I'm very grateful."

The award-winning custom home, known as The Brazadian, picked up Vancouver Business Journal's 2020 Top Projects Award for Residential Single Homes late last year, and is the largest Net Zero home the company has ever built at 5,695 sq. ft. The home received an Emerald-level certification by Home Innovation Research Lab's National Green Building Standard (NGBS), the highest possible rating and the most difficult to achieve. By incorporating advanced green technology and reverse engineering the home by placing repurposed materials at the center of its design, The Brazadian has redefined what healthy, sustainable luxury can look like.

"Construction of the type we are doing on a global scale would have such an impact on the planet that we may see a real change in people's attitude toward reducing their impact," said Johns. "It is our hope that more people will come to understand how their home affects them personally, mentally and physically, as well as how their home impacts the larger global environment."

While established in 2008, Urban NW Homes made their mark as a leader in green building by constructing the first residential Net Zero home in Clark County, WA in 2013. Since then, the company has completed over 800 custom and semi-custom homes in the Portland/Vancouver area, each third-party certified to the rigorous National Green Building Standard. The mission of co-owners Troy Johns and Jerud Martin is to build healthy homes for every market price point while reshaping the building landscape for a healthier, more sustainable future. To learn more visit www.urbannw.com .

