URBAN ONE AND AT&T PARTNER TO HIGHLIGHT THE IMPORTANCE OF HBCU MENTORSHIP AND CONNECTIONS

Oct 21, 2024
Season 2 of The Futurist series explores themes of mentorship and pathways to progress by pairing AT&T Rising Future Makers alumni with established leaders Imani Ellis and D'Wayne Edwards.
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Solution, Urban One's award-winning branded content division is partnering with AT&T to launch the second season of a cross-platform campaign supporting the AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase. The series creates an opportunity for the talented dreamers of today to become the trailblazers of tomorrow by connecting recent HBCU alumni with influential Black professionals as mentors, echoing the pillars of AT&T Rising Future Makers (RFM). Leveraging the success of the 2023 season and further amplifying AT&T's commitment to supporting the Black community and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), this year's mentors are Founder and CEO of CultureCon and The Creative Collection NYC, Imani Ellis, and Founder of Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design, D'Wanye Edwards.
This year, the campaign is heightening its mission to drive HBCU student applicants to the AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase, offering them insights and access to take their dreams to new heights. The Futurist, a two-episode series, launching its first episode on 10/23, followed by the second on 10/29, will take viewers on a tour of two RFM alumni's HBCU departments alongside this year's mentors, encapsulating the vibrant heritage of HBCUs as cradles of ingenuity and underscoring for audiences the crucial steps required to shape a more inclusive future across industries by creating meaningful and lasting connections.
AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase Overview
Any currently enrolled HBCU student who is making waves and doing incredible things in their community and on campus is encouraged to apply.
- Who can enter? Students currently enrolled at an HBCU, ages 18-25.
- How do I enter? All you have to do is upload a video (under a minute) or a written submission on att.com/rfmshowcase that explains how you are pursuing your dreams and making an impact!
- When do I enter? Anytime between September 1—November 2, 2024
Following the submission period, twenty-five AT&T Rising Future Makers will be announced as the Class of 2024 to receive $5,000, a 5G-enabled device, swag, access to mentorship opportunities and more.
To learn more about how AT&T is recognizing and celebrating HBCUs through the AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase, visit https://www.att.com/rfmshowcase.
About AT&T Rising Future Makers
As a longtime supporter of HBCUs, AT&T is committed to supporting the rise of students from HBCUs by providing opportunity and dedicating our resources toward initiatives that foster economic growth and innovation. As a part of the belief that connecting changes everything, the AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase, is a program that recognizes and celebrates an esteemed class of 25 HBCU students making a difference in their community, by giving them the connections, networks, and opportunities to support their dreams and ambitions.
About Urban One, Inc.
Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 46 million households, and CLEO TV, its sister network with an almost 41 million household reach. As of October 14, 2024, we owned and/or operated 72 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 57 FM or AM stations, 13 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate), located in 13 of the most populous African-American markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly-owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands.

