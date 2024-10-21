URBAN ONE AND AT&T PARTNER TO HIGHLIGHT THE IMPORTANCE OF HBCU MENTORSHIP AND CONNECTIONS

This year, the campaign is heightening its mission to drive HBCU student applicants to the AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase, offering them insights and access to take their dreams to new heights. The Futurist, a two-episode series, launching its first episode on 10/23, followed by the second on 10/29, will take viewers on a tour of two RFM alumni's HBCU departments alongside this year's mentors, encapsulating the vibrant heritage of HBCUs as cradles of ingenuity and underscoring for audiences the crucial steps required to shape a more inclusive future across industries by creating meaningful and lasting connections.

AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase Overview

Any currently enrolled HBCU student who is making waves and doing incredible things in their community and on campus is encouraged to apply.

Students currently enrolled at an HBCU, ages 18-25. How do I enter? All you have to do is upload a video (under a minute) or a written submission on att.com/rfmshowcase that explains how you are pursuing your dreams and making an impact!

Following the submission period, twenty-five AT&T Rising Future Makers will be announced as the Class of 2024 to receive $5,000, a 5G-enabled device, swag, access to mentorship opportunities and more.

To learn more about how AT&T is recognizing and celebrating HBCUs through the AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase, visit https://www.att.com/rfmshowcase.

About AT&T Rising Future Makers

As a longtime supporter of HBCUs, AT&T is committed to supporting the rise of students from HBCUs by providing opportunity and dedicating our resources toward initiatives that foster economic growth and innovation. As a part of the belief that connecting changes everything, the AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase, is a program that recognizes and celebrates an esteemed class of 25 HBCU students making a difference in their community, by giving them the connections, networks, and opportunities to support their dreams and ambitions.

About Urban One, Inc.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 46 million households, and CLEO TV, its sister network with an almost 41 million household reach. As of October 14, 2024, we owned and/or operated 72 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 57 FM or AM stations, 13 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate), located in 13 of the most populous African-American markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly-owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands.

