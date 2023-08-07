URBAN ONE AND CHEVROLET COLLABORATE ON 2ND ANNUAL COMMUNITY IMPACT TOUR PRESENTED BY NEWSONE

"REAL TALK DRIVES REAL CHANGE"

The Four-City Tour Hosted by Pop Culture Expert, Political Expert, and Change Agent Mike Muse Has Partnered with Prominent HBCUs and Kicks Off August 29th at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland

Real Talk Drives Real Change amplifies cultural icons who use their resources, voices, and platforms to combat BIPOC social injustice and empower audiences to make a positive community impact. 

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One and Chevrolet return for a second year with the continuation of their compelling community collaboration rightfully dubbed "Real Talk Drives Real Change", Fully Charged by Chevrolet and presented by NewsOne (an Urban One/iONE Digital owned digital property.) This year, the exuberant four-city tour has collaborated with some of the most prominent Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) and kicks off August 29th in Baltimore, Maryland at Morgan State University. Real Talk Drives Real Change brings Urban One and Chevrolet together combining resources and platforms to create positive social and economic impact within Black communities across America. The continued collaboration creates space for conversations to be both held and heard -enabling actionable change resulting in true progress within typically marginalized BIPOC groups. 

Pop culture and political commentator Mike Muse will host the multi-market tour which brings conversations on racial disparities to the forefront. Muse will address issues that disproportionately impact people of color and provide listeners with real-life tools to inspire positive change in their world. The tour will rotate high-profile guests, thought leaders, and cultural icons discussing zeitgeist-shaping moments within Black culture, from historical and modern racial tensions to academic and corporate achievements in the business sector. This year, the tour has honed in on the following themes, all of which have grave and complex impact on communities of color: Black Futures, Safe Spaces for Black Men, Black Woman Entrepreneurship and Black Health. 

Real Talk Drives Real Change will be free ticketed to the public and will also be streamed on Change.NewsOne.com. Guests will experience educational and vendor booths, via the Community Love row, an exciting musical performance, and the stimulating thematic panel discussions. Real Talk Drives Real Change is programmed by One Solution, Urban One's award-winning branded solution division, and produced by One X Studios, Urban One's internal branded content studio. 

**Participating panel talent and performances will be announced closer to tour dates**

Real Talk Drives Real Change Official Tour Dates

  • Black Futures - Baltimore, MD | Morgan State University - August 29
  • Safe Spaces for Black Men - Petersburg, VA | Virginia State University - September 22
  • Black Woman Entrepreneurship - Dallas, TX | Paul Quinn College - October 25
  • Black Health - Durham, NC | North Carolina Central - November 14

