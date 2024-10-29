URBAN ONE ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF RADIO DIVISION CEO DAVID KANTOR; EDDIE HARRELL, JR., AND DEON LEVINGSTON NAMED CO-PRESIDENTS OF THE AUDIO DIVISION

"The radio industry is losing one of its giants, and Urban One is bidding farewell to a venerable leader whose passion and vision have helped to shape our industry, guide our company, and serve our growing and diverse audience," said Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins. Kantor became CEO of Urban One's Audio Division in 2015. He oversaw the division's syndication growth, expansion into podcasting, and other new lines of business. He was instrumental in executing the company strategy of acquiring stations in key markets by adding additional formats.

Kantor's retirement marks the end of a distinguished career that spans decades of success. He held executive roles at Cox Cable, Satellite Music Network, ABC Radio Networks, and AMFM Inc., where he was instrumental in launching several influential radio networks, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Radio Disney, and ESPN Radio. However, one of his most noteworthy accomplishments is co-founding Reach Media with Tom Joyner in 2003. Urban One acquired a majority interest in the company one year later, and Kantor remained its President and CEO, growing it to over 312 affiliate stations in 94 markets and reaching 94% of the U.S. African American population.

Kantor's departure opens the door for two Urban One leaders to rise in rank and move the company forward. Eddie Harrell, Jr., and Deon Levingston will co-lead the Audio Division at the top of the new year. Harrell, a seasoned executive, is the Regional Vice President and General Manager of Radio One Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus. He is a proven leader with a track record of growth and success. Deon Levingston is the Regional Vice President and General Manager of Radio One Indianapolis, the company's most diverse collection of formats, including urban, talk-news, top-forty, and Hispanic. Levingston is a seasoned executive in the advertising, broadcast radio, and television industry and brings over two decades to the role. This dynamic duo is poised to lead the company into the future.

"Eddie Harrell, Jr. and Deon Levingston are ready to take the helm and build on the legacy David leaves behind," said Alfred Liggins. "They understand our brand, our audience, and our position in this industry. Their talent and experience are just what we need moving forward."

As Urban One looks to the future, the company remains committed to its mission of delivering culturally relevant content across its platforms, ensuring that the voices of the communities it serves continue to be amplified.

About Urban One Inc.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 46 million households, and CLEO TV, its sister network with an almost 41 million household reach. As of October 14, 2024, we owned and/or operated 72 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 57 FM or AM stations, 13 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate), located in 13 of the most populous African-American markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly-owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands.

