Urban One, Inc. 2018 Year End Results Conference Call

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK; UONE) will be holding a conference call for investors, analysts and other interested parties to discuss its results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

The conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, March 06, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EST. To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free 1-800-288-8968; international callers may dial direct (+1) 612-234-9960.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 p.m. EST March 06, 2019 until 11:59 a.m. EST March 08, 2019. Callers may access the replay by calling 1-800-475-6701; international callers may dial direct (+1) 320-365-3844. The replay Access Code is 464225. Access to live audio and a replay of the conference call will also be available on Urban One's corporate website at www.urban1.com. The replay will be made available on the website for seven days after the call.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, that may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, S-3 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

About Urban One, Inc.

Urban One, Inc. (www.urban1.com), formerly known as Radio One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As one of the nation's largest radio broadcasting companies, Urban One currently owns and/or operates 60 broadcast stations (including our HD stations) in 15 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Russ Parr Morning Show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Get up Morning! with Erica Campbell, DL Hughley Show, Willie Moore Jr Show, Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy, Reverend Al Sharpton Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns Interactive One, LLC (ionedigital.com), the largest digital resource for urban enthusiasts and Blacks, reaching millions each month through its Cassius and BHM Digital platforms. Additionally, One Solution, the Company's branded content agency and studio combines the dynamics of Urban One's holdings to provide brands with an integrated and effectively engaging marketing approach that reaches 82% of Black Americans throughout the country.

SOURCE Urban One, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.radio-one.com

