Urban One, Inc. Chairwoman Receives Congressional Recognition And NABJ Hall Of Fame Accolades For 40 Years Of Service To The African American Community

Urban One celebrated its milestone anniversary of 40 years amid the unprecedented social, political, and economic challenges presented in 2020. Representative Holmes Norton and Senator Van Hollen both entered tributes to the company into the Congressional records of both the US House of Representatives and Senate, paying homage to Hughes' career and contributions to the media industry.

"Mr. President, I rise today to honor a tenacious, entrepreneur, visionary radio personality, and powerful advocate for the African American community, Cathy Hughes," noted Senator Van Hollen. "This year, her pioneering radio company, Urban One, celebrated 40 years on the air. Cathy Hughes has left an indelible mark on the State of Maryland and inspired millions of listeners across the country."

Representative Holmes Norton acknowledged the impact Urban One has had on the national media landscape and the contribution of Liggins, Hughes' son and business partner, who is responsible for taking the company public. "In 1999, at the recommendation of her son, who had received his MBA at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Cathy Hughes became the first African American woman to chair a publically held corporation…" Holmes Norton included in her statement for the Congressional record. "I ask the House of Representatives to join me in recognizing the accomplishments of Cathy Hughes on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Urban One."

"I am deeply humbled by this prestigious recognition and grateful that Urban One's contributions are now a part of our nation's Congressional record," said Hughes. "The year 2020 will long be remembered as a year that challenged and changed our country, and while we faced unprecedented trials, this honor and our opportunity to be of service to the black community are among the highest distinctions we have received."

Hughes was also inducted into the NABJ Hall of Fame along with other noted media professionals, including senior correspondents and FOX NFL reporter Pam Oliver and Chicago Sun Times columnist Mary Mitchell.

Urban One postponed plans to commemorate its milestone anniversary with an event. Instead, it established a new foundation, Urban One Community Works, a non-profit that provides financial support to organizations and programs that work to strengthen and improve the quality of life of African Americans in the markets it serves. Its inaugural donations were made in support of agencies providing aid to families struggling due to COVID-19.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets African-American and urban consumers in the United States. Urban One is the parent company of Radio One, Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), TV One (tvone.tv), CLEO TV (mycleo.tv), iOne Digital (ionedigital.com) and One Solution. Formerly known as Radio One, Inc., the Company was founded in 1980 with a single radio station and now owns and/or operates 59 broadcast stations (including HD stations) in 15 urban markets in the United States, making it one of the nation's largest radio broadcasting companies. The Company's growth led to diversification into syndicated radio programming, cable television, and online digital media. As a result, in 2017, Radio One, Inc. was renamed Urban One, Inc. to better reflect the Company's multi-media operations. While the Company was renamed Urban One, Radio One remains the brand of the radio division and all of its radio assets. Through Reach Media, Inc., the Company operates nationally syndicated radio programming, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. TV One is a national cable television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series, and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. Launched in January 2019, CLEO TV is a lifestyle and entertainment cable television network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. iOne Digital is a collection of digital platforms providing the African-American community with social, news, and entertainment content across numerous branded websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire branded websites. One Solution provides award-winning, fully integrated advertising solutions across the entire Urban One multi-media platform. Through its national, multi-media operations, the Company and One Solution provides advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to African-American and urban audiences. Finally, Urban One owns a minority interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland.

