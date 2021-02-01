Urban One, Inc. Promotes Three Key Players to Vice President at its Division, Radio One

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Kantor, CEO of Urban One's Radio Division, announced today the promotion of three key company executives, Daniel Abercrombie, Kimberly Kyle, and Ezio Torres to Vice President, Radio.

Daniel Abercrombie, who oversees the company's Cincinnati market, (WIZF-FM, WOSL-FM and WDBZ-AM), started with the company in 2015 as a Local Sales Manager. Abercrombie became General Sales Manager in 2018, and then in 2019, he was promoted to Station Manager. "The importance of radio as a means of serving our local communities cannot be understated. I am humbled for the recognition but truly proud of our entire Cincinnati team with how they persevered in 2020 and excited to continue the journey with them. But also, it is an honor just to be surrounded by great people every day as a whole at Urban One, and I am just very thankful," said Abercrombie.

Kimberly Kyle held the role of Local Sales Manager with Radio One for 14 years. After serving two years as the Director of Sales at North American Broadcasting, Kyle returned to Urban One in 2017 as the Columbus market station manager (WCKX-FM, WJYD-FM and WXMG-FM). "Urban One and the Columbus team are amazingly resilient. Our people just know how to get it done!" said Kyle "It's an honor and a privilege to be surrounded by some of the greatest minds in the business and to represent this audience every day!"

Ezio Torres returned to the company in 2016 as the Director of Sales in the Philadelphia market (WPHI-FM, WPPZ-FM, Classix 107.9, and WRNB-FM). Previously, between 2002 and 2009, Torres held the National Sales Manager role in Urban One's Washington, D.C. market and then National Sales Manager and General Sales Manager in Philadelphia. He was promoted to General Manager in 2018. "I am excited and thrilled to be recognized by the company! I am also humbled because the acknowledgment should go to every member of the Philadelphia market team - one of the best teams with which I have had the pleasure to be associated," said Torres.

David Kantor, CEO, Radio Division, stated, "I am delighted to celebrate the achievements and recognize the outstanding efforts of Dan, Kim, and Ezio. They earned the promotion to Vice President with their strong management capabilities, especially in 2020. Not only have they continued to improve their operations, but each made their 2020 budget in what can only be described as an unprecedented year. Under their leadership, each market beat their Miller Kaplan Metrics in Local, National, Total Spot, Digital, and Total Revenues."

