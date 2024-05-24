Urban One, Inc. Receives Additional Delinquency Notification from Nasdaq

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Urban One, Inc. (the "Company") reported that on May 23, 2024, the Company received a second letter (the "Second Nasdaq Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it was further non-compliant with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Periodic Filing Rule") as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024 (the "2024 Q1 Form 10-Q") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Second Nasdaq Notice noted that on April 8, 2024, Nasdaq sent the Company a letter notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with the Periodic Filing Rule as it did not timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Form 10-K" and, together with the 2024 Q1 Form 10-Q, the "Delayed Filings"), with the SEC.

Under the Nasdaq rules, the Company now has until June 7, 2024, to file the Delayed Filings or submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the compliance plan, Nasdaq may grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the due date for the initial delinquent filing, or until September 30, 2024, to regain compliance.

The Company is working diligently and expects to file its Delayed Filings on or before June 7, 2024, which would eliminate the need for the Company to submit a formal plan to regain compliance.

This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Periodic Filing Rule, the Company's common stock would be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company cautions you certain of the statements in this Form 8-K or in its press release may represent "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About Urban One:

Urban One Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform, and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of March 31, 2024, we owned and/or operated 72 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 57 FM or AM stations, 13 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 15 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

