Urban One, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net revenue was approximately $121.6 million, an increase of 5.5% from the same period in 2018. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $46.3 million, an increase of 4.5% from the same period in 2018. The Company reported operating income of approximately $30.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $24.8 million for the same period in 2018. Net income was approximately $6.6 million or $0.15 per share (basic) compared to net income of approximately $23.6 million or $0.51 per share (basic) for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $41.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $39.0 million for the same period in 2018.

Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "We had a very strong quarter from an advertising revenue standpoint: radio advertising was up 6.8%, TV advertising was up 9.4%, and digital was up 16.8%. Our radio division is also pacing up approximately 8% for the third quarter, with robust demand for national business in our larger markets. We had a tough comp on TV affiliate fees, due to a $2.0 million one-time MVPD settlement in Q2 of 2018. Our digital division continued their turn-around from 2018, with positive Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and year-to-date. Reach Media benefited from another successful cruise event, with the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage posting 12% year over year revenue growth. On the Cable TV business, as anticipated, we invested some additional programing and marketing expenses related to the DL Hughley Show as we continue to create and promote engaging new content. Overall, I am happy with our progress this quarter, and believe we can carry this positive momentum into the second half of the year."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(unaudited)



(in thousands, except share data)

(in thousands, except share data)



















NET REVENUE $ 121,571

$ 115,206

$ 220,020

$ 214,827

OPERATING EXPENSES















Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation 30,497

30,375

61,427

62,522

Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation 44,730

40,490

77,758

75,467

Corporate selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation 8,214

10,155

17,803

19,117

Stock-based compensation 200

1,125

711

2,501

Depreciation and amortization 3,584

8,248

11,858

16,536

Impairment of long-lived assets 3,800

-

3,800

6,556

Total operating expenses 91,025

90,393

173,357

182,699

Operating income 30,546

24,813

46,663

32,128

INTEREST INCOME 63

17

86

161

INTEREST EXPENSE 22,003

19,155

44,154

38,436

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT -

(626)

-

(865)

OTHER INCOME, net (1,649)

(2,014)

(3,370)

(3,915)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

and noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries 10,255

8,315

5,965

(1,367)

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES 3,118

(15,581)

5,366

(2,741)

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 7,137

23,896

599

1,374

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 546

306

671

339

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 6,591

$ 23,590

$ (72)

$ 1,035



















AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS















CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 6,591

$ 23,590

$ (72)

$ 1,035



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic3 45,061,821

46,033,402

45,175,521

46,321,633

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted4 45,701,655

48,438,693

45,175,521

48,777,798



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted: (unaudited )

(unaudited )

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data )

(in thousands, except per share data)















Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (basic) $ 0.15

$ 0.51

$ (0.00)

$ 0.02















Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (diluted) $ 0.14

$ 0.49

$ (0.00)

$ 0.02















SELECTED OTHER DATA













Broadcast and digital operating income 1 $ 46,344

$ 44,341

$ 80,835

$ 76,838 Broadcast and digital operating income margin (% of net revenue) 38.1%

38.5%

36.7%

35.8%















Broadcast and digital operating income reconciliation:





























Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 6,591

$ 23,590

$ (72)

$ 1,035 Add back non-broadcast and digital operating income items included in consolidated net

income (loss):













Interest income (63)

(17)

(86)

(161) Interest expense 22,003

19,155

44,154

38,436 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,118

(15,581)

5,366

(2,741) Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses 8,214

10,155

17,803

19,117 Stock-based compensation 200

1,125

711

2,501 Gain on retirement of debt -

(626)

-

(865) Other income, net (1,649)

(2,014)

(3,370)

(3,915) Depreciation and amortization 3,584

8,248

11,858

16,536 Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries 546

306

671

339 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,800

-

3,800

6,556 Broadcast and digital operating income $ 46,344

$ 44,341

$ 80,835

$ 76,838















Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 41,055

$ 38,987

$ 70,092

$ 67,476















Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:





























Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders: $ 6,591

$ 23,590

$ (72)

$ 1,035 Interest income (63)

(17)

(86)

(161) Interest expense 22,003

19,155

44,154

38,436 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,118

(15,581)

5,366

(2,741) Depreciation and amortization 3,584

8,248

11,858

16,536 EBITDA $ 35,233

$ 35,395

$ 61,220

$ 53,105 Stock-based compensation 200

1,125

711

2,501 Gain on retirement of debt -

(626)

-

(865) Other income, net (1,649)

(2,014)

(3,370)

(3,915) Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries 546

306

671

339 Employment Agreement Award, incentive plan award expenses and other compensation 806

2,285

2,713

3,873 Contingent consideration from acquisition 90

(79)

167

1,451 Severance-related costs 401

801

822

999 Cost method investment income from MGM National Harbor 1,628

1,794

3,358

3,432 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,800

-

3,800

6,556 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,055

$ 38,987

$ 70,092

$ 67,476



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 (unaudited)







(in thousands) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 15,331

$ 15,890

Intangible assets, net 891,080

916,824

Total assets 1,269,308

1,237,409

Total debt (including current portion, net of original issue discount and issuance costs) 894,596

912,463

Total liabilities 1,076,934

1,048,477

Total stockholders' equity 181,206

178,700

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 11,168

10,232













June 30, 2019

Applicable Interest

Rate

(in thousands)



SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:



2017 Credit Facility, net of original issue discount and issuance costs of approximately

$6.1 million (subject to variable rates) (a) $ 316,206

6.44%

7.375% senior secured notes due April 2022, net of original issue discount and issuance

costs of approximately $2.9 million (fixed rate) 347,121

7.375%

2018 Credit Facility, net of original issue discount and issuance costs of approximately

$4.2 million (fixed rate) 173,608

12.875%

MGM National Harbor Loan, net of original issue discount and issuance costs of

approximately $2.4 million (fixed rate) 48,661

11.00%

Asset-backed credit facility (subject to variable rates) (a) 9,000

6.00%

(a) Subject to variable Libor or Prime plus a spread that is incorporated into the applicable interest rate set forth above.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, that may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Net revenue consists of gross revenue, net of local and national agency and outside sales representative commissions. Agency and outside sales representative commissions are calculated based on a stated percentage applied to gross billing.





Three Months Ended June 30,















2019

2018

$ Change



% Change



(Unaudited)













(in thousands)









Net Revenue:























Radio Advertising

$ 52,194

$ 48,880

$ 3,314



6.8% Political Advertising



317



1,182



(865)



-73.2% Digital Advertising



7,663



6,559



1,104



16.8% Cable Television Advertising



19,816



18,118



1,698



9.4% Cable Television Affiliate Fees



26,599



28,020



(1,421)



-5.1% Event Revenues & Other



14,982



12,447



2,535



20.4%

























Net Revenue (as reported)

$ 121,571

$ 115,206

$ 6,365



5.5%

Net revenue increased to approximately $121.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from approximately $115.2 million for the same period in 2018. Net revenues from our radio broadcasting segment increased 6.2% compared to the same period in 2018. We experienced net revenue declines most significantly in our Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Richmond markets, with our Atlanta, Cleveland, Houston, Raleigh and Washington DC markets experiencing growth for the quarter. We recognized approximately $46.4 million of revenue from our cable television segment during the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $46.8 million for the same period in 2018, with an increase primarily in advertising sales, which was offset by a decline in affiliate sales and other revenue. Net revenue from our Reach Media segment increased 14.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018 due primarily to higher special event revenue. The "Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage" took place during the second quarters of 2019 and 2018 and generated revenue of approximately $10.4 million and $9.3 million, respectively for Reach Media. In addition, the Tom Joyner One More Time Experience, a multi-city tour event for 2019 added revenue for the quarter. Finally, net revenues for our digital segment increased 17.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, primarily due to increases in direct and indirect revenues.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of long-lived assets, increased to approximately $83.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, up 3.0% from the approximately $81.0 million incurred for the comparable quarter in 2018. The overall operating expense increase was driven primarily by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, due to stronger performance of special events as well as increased expenses for certain marketing campaigns.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased to approximately $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $8.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in expense is due to the mix of assets approaching or near the end of their useful lives, most notably the Company's affiliate agreements.

Interest expense increased to approximately $22.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $19.2 million for the same period in 2018. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded interest expense of approximately $1.4 million on its operating leases as a result of adopting ASC 842 on January 1, 2019. The Company made cash interest payments of approximately $24.6 million on its outstanding debt for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to cash interest payments of approximately $19.2 million on its outstanding debt for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. On December 20, 2018, the Company closed on a new $192.0 million unsecured credit facility (the "2018 Credit Facility") and a new $50.0 million loan secured by its interest in the MGM National Harbor Casino (the "MGM National Harbor Loan"). As of June 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $9.0 million in borrowings outstanding on its ABL Facility.

The gain on retirement of debt of $626,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, was due to the redemption of approximately $14 million of our 2020 Notes at a discount.

The decrease in stock-based compensation for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, is primarily due to grants and vesting of stock awards for certain executive officers and other management personnel.

The impairment of long-lived assets for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was related to a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $3.8 million associated with our Detroit market radio broadcasting license.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, we recorded a provision for income taxes of approximately $3.1 million on pre-tax income from continuing operations of approximately $10.3 million, which results in a tax rate of 30.4%. This tax rate is based on an estimated annual effective tax rate of 30.9%. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $15.6 million on pre-tax income from continuing operations of approximately $8.3 million, which results in a tax rate of (187.4)%. This tax rate is based on an estimated annual effective tax rate of (95.0)% and a discrete tax provision benefit adjustment of approximately $3.2 million related to state rate and legislative changes. The Company paid $383,000 and $493,000 in taxes for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Other income, net, was approximately $1.6 million and $2.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, the Company recognized approximately $1.6 million and $1.8 million, respectively, of cost method investment income from its MGM investment.

The increase in noncontrolling interests in income of subsidiaries was due primarily to higher net income recognized by Reach Media during the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018.

Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $1.4 million and $1.2 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 26,171 shares of Class A common stock in the amount of $56,000 and repurchased 899,765 shares of Class D common stock in the amount of approximately $1.8 million. During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company repurchased 232 shares of Class A common stock and repurchased 760,113 shares of Class D common stock in the amount of approximately $1.6 million. During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company repurchased share-based equity awards in the amount of approximately $1.1 million.

The Company, in connection with its 2009 stock plan, is authorized to purchase shares of Class D common stock to satisfy employee tax obligations in connection with the vesting of share grants under the plan. During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company executed a Stock Vest Tax Repurchase of 6,368 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of $13,000. During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company executed a Stock Vest Tax Repurchase of 10,646 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of $22,000.

Supplemental Financial Information:

For comparative purposes, the following more detailed, unaudited statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 are included.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019



(in thousands, unaudited )

















Consolidated

Radio

Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable Television

Corporate/ Eliminations

























STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:





















































NET REVENUE $ 121,571 $ 49,312

18,770

7,673

46,430

(614)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

30,497

10,124

4,015

2,642

14,156

(440)

Selling, general and administrative

44,730

20,548

10,762

4,440

8,994

(14)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

8,214

-

656

1

1,733

5,824

Stock-based compensation

200

93

6

11

3

87

Depreciation and amortization

3,584

851

59

460

1,901

313

Impairment of long-lived assets

3,800

3,800

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses

91,025

35,416

15,498

7,554

26,787

5,770

Operating income (loss)

30,546

13,896

3,272

119

19,643

(6,384)

INTEREST INCOME

63

-

-

-

-

63

INTEREST EXPENSE

22,003

1,196

77

71

2,220

18,439

OTHER INCOME, net

(1,649)

(1)

-

-

-

(1,648)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes and

noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries

10,255

12,701

3,195

48

17,423

(23,112)

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

3,118

3,260

745

-

4,369

(5,256)

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)

7,137

9,441

2,450

48

13,054

(17,856)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

546

-

-

-

-

546

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 6,591 $ 9,441 $ 2,450 $ 48 $ 13,054 $ (18,402)





























Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 41,055 $ 18,775 $ 3,337 $ 719 $ 21,658 $ (3,434)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2018



(in thousands, unaudited )













































Consolidated

Radio

Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable

Television

Corporate/

Eliminations

























STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:





















































NET REVENUE $ 115,206 $ 46,452 $ 16,380 $ 6,559 $ 46,828 $ (1,013)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

30,375

9,868

4,249

3,354

13,094

(190)

Selling, general and administrative

40,490

18,973

9,415

5,652

7,288

(838)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

10,155

-

782

4

2,228

7,141

Stock-based compensation

1,125

134

12

13

-

966

Depreciation and amortization

8,248

848

63

477

6,556

304

Total operating expenses

90,393

29,823

14,521

9,500

29,166

7,383

Operating income (loss)

24,813

16,629

1,859

(2,941)

17,662

(8,396)

INTEREST INCOME

17

-

-

-

-

17

INTEREST EXPENSE

19,155

351

-

-

1,919

16,885

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

(626)

-

-

-

-

(626)

OTHER INCOME, net

(2,014)

(220)

-

-

-

(1,794)

Income (loss) before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and

noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries

8,315

16,498

1,859

(2,941)

15,743

(22,844)

(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(15,581)

4,047

433

(239)

3,902

(23,724)

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)

23,896

12,451

1,426

(2,702)

11,841

880

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

306

-

-

-

-

306

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 23,590 $ 12,451 $ 1,426 $ (2,702) $ 11,841 $ 574





























Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 38,987 $ 17,818 $ 1,934 $ (2,435) $ 25,005 $ (3,335)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019



(in thousands, unaudited)

















































Consolidated

Radio Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable

Television

Corporate/ Eliminations











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:





















































NET REVENUE $ 220,020 $ 86,061

25,743

15,110

94,253

(1,147)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

61,427

19,820

8,080

5,538

28,906

(917)

Selling, general and administrative

77,758

37,644

12,301

9,071

18,807

(65)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

17,803

-

1,390

1

3,142

13,270

Stock-based compensation

711

188

20

28

8

467

Depreciation and amortization

11,858

1,719

118

921

8,477

623

Impairment of long-lived assets

3,800

3,800

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses

173,357

63,171

21,909

15,559

59,340

13,378

Operating income (loss)

46,663

22,890

3,834

(449)

34,913

(14,525)

INTEREST INCOME

86

-

-

-

-

86

INTEREST EXPENSE

44,154

2,390

153

142

4,337

37,132

OTHER INCOME, net

(3,370)

2

-

-

-

(3,372)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes and

noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries

5,965

20,498

3,681

(591)

30,576

(48,199)

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

5,366

5,253

858

2

7,667

(8,414)

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)

599

15,245

2,823

(593)

22,909

(39,785)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

671

-

-

-

-

671

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (72) $ 15,245 $ 2,823 $ (593) $ 22,909 $ (40,456)





























Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 70,092 $ 28,899 $ 3,990 $ 892 $ 43,524 $ (7,213)