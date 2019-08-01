Urban One, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net revenue was approximately $121.6 million, an increase of 5.5% from the same period in 2018. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $46.3 million, an increase of 4.5% from the same period in 2018. The Company reported operating income of approximately $30.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $24.8 million for the same period in 2018. Net income was approximately $6.6 million or $0.15 per share (basic) compared to net income of approximately $23.6 million or $0.51 per share (basic) for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $41.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $39.0 million for the same period in 2018.
Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "We had a very strong quarter from an advertising revenue standpoint: radio advertising was up 6.8%, TV advertising was up 9.4%, and digital was up 16.8%. Our radio division is also pacing up approximately 8% for the third quarter, with robust demand for national business in our larger markets. We had a tough comp on TV affiliate fees, due to a $2.0 million one-time MVPD settlement in Q2 of 2018. Our digital division continued their turn-around from 2018, with positive Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and year-to-date. Reach Media benefited from another successful cruise event, with the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage posting 12% year over year revenue growth. On the Cable TV business, as anticipated, we invested some additional programing and marketing expenses related to the DL Hughley Show as we continue to create and promote engaging new content. Overall, I am happy with our progress this quarter, and believe we can carry this positive momentum into the second half of the year."
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)
(in thousands, except share data)
NET REVENUE
$ 121,571
$ 115,206
$ 220,020
$ 214,827
OPERATING EXPENSES
Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation
30,497
30,375
61,427
62,522
Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation
44,730
40,490
77,758
75,467
Corporate selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation
8,214
10,155
17,803
19,117
Stock-based compensation
200
1,125
711
2,501
Depreciation and amortization
3,584
8,248
11,858
16,536
Impairment of long-lived assets
3,800
-
3,800
6,556
Total operating expenses
91,025
90,393
173,357
182,699
Operating income
30,546
24,813
46,663
32,128
INTEREST INCOME
63
17
86
161
INTEREST EXPENSE
22,003
19,155
44,154
38,436
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
-
(626)
-
(865)
OTHER INCOME, net
(1,649)
(2,014)
(3,370)
(3,915)
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
10,255
8,315
5,965
(1,367)
PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
3,118
(15,581)
5,366
(2,741)
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
7,137
23,896
599
1,374
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
546
306
671
339
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
$ 6,591
$ 23,590
$ (72)
$ 1,035
AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
$ 6,591
$ 23,590
$ (72)
$ 1,035
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic3
45,061,821
46,033,402
45,175,521
46,321,633
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted4
45,701,655
48,438,693
45,175,521
48,777,798
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted:
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (basic)
$ 0.15
$ 0.51
$ (0.00)
$ 0.02
Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (diluted)
$ 0.14
$ 0.49
$ (0.00)
$ 0.02
SELECTED OTHER DATA
Broadcast and digital operating income 1
$ 46,344
$ 44,341
$ 80,835
$ 76,838
Broadcast and digital operating income margin (% of net revenue)
38.1%
38.5%
36.7%
35.8%
Broadcast and digital operating income reconciliation:
Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ 6,591
$ 23,590
$ (72)
$ 1,035
Add back non-broadcast and digital operating income items included in consolidated net
Interest income
(63)
(17)
(86)
(161)
Interest expense
22,003
19,155
44,154
38,436
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
3,118
(15,581)
5,366
(2,741)
Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses
8,214
10,155
17,803
19,117
Stock-based compensation
200
1,125
711
2,501
Gain on retirement of debt
-
(626)
-
(865)
Other income, net
(1,649)
(2,014)
(3,370)
(3,915)
Depreciation and amortization
3,584
8,248
11,858
16,536
Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries
546
306
671
339
Impairment of long-lived assets
3,800
-
3,800
6,556
Broadcast and digital operating income
$ 46,344
$ 44,341
$ 80,835
$ 76,838
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 41,055
$ 38,987
$ 70,092
$ 67,476
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders:
$ 6,591
$ 23,590
$ (72)
$ 1,035
Interest income
(63)
(17)
(86)
(161)
Interest expense
22,003
19,155
44,154
38,436
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
3,118
(15,581)
5,366
(2,741)
Depreciation and amortization
3,584
8,248
11,858
16,536
EBITDA
$ 35,233
$ 35,395
$ 61,220
$ 53,105
Stock-based compensation
200
1,125
711
2,501
Gain on retirement of debt
-
(626)
-
(865)
Other income, net
(1,649)
(2,014)
(3,370)
(3,915)
Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries
546
306
671
339
Employment Agreement Award, incentive plan award expenses and other compensation
806
2,285
2,713
3,873
Contingent consideration from acquisition
90
(79)
167
1,451
Severance-related costs
401
801
822
999
Cost method investment income from MGM National Harbor
1,628
1,794
3,358
3,432
Impairment of long-lived assets
3,800
-
3,800
6,556
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 41,055
$ 38,987
$ 70,092
$ 67,476
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 15,331
$ 15,890
Intangible assets, net
891,080
916,824
Total assets
1,269,308
1,237,409
Total debt (including current portion, net of original issue discount and issuance costs)
894,596
912,463
Total liabilities
1,076,934
1,048,477
Total stockholders' equity
181,206
178,700
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
11,168
10,232
June 30, 2019
Applicable Interest
(in thousands)
SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:
2017 Credit Facility, net of original issue discount and issuance costs of approximately
$ 316,206
6.44%
7.375% senior secured notes due April 2022, net of original issue discount and issuance
347,121
7.375%
2018 Credit Facility, net of original issue discount and issuance costs of approximately
173,608
12.875%
MGM National Harbor Loan, net of original issue discount and issuance costs of
48,661
11.00%
Asset-backed credit facility (subject to variable rates) (a)
9,000
6.00%
(a) Subject to variable Libor or Prime plus a spread that is incorporated into the applicable interest rate set forth above.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, that may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.
Net revenue consists of gross revenue, net of local and national agency and outside sales representative commissions. Agency and outside sales representative commissions are calculated based on a stated percentage applied to gross billing.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
$ Change
% Change
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Net Revenue:
Radio Advertising
$
52,194
$
48,880
$
3,314
6.8%
Political Advertising
317
1,182
(865)
-73.2%
Digital Advertising
7,663
6,559
1,104
16.8%
Cable Television Advertising
19,816
18,118
1,698
9.4%
Cable Television Affiliate Fees
26,599
28,020
(1,421)
-5.1%
Event Revenues & Other
14,982
12,447
2,535
20.4%
Net Revenue (as reported)
$
121,571
$
115,206
$
6,365
5.5%
Net revenue increased to approximately $121.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from approximately $115.2 million for the same period in 2018. Net revenues from our radio broadcasting segment increased 6.2% compared to the same period in 2018. We experienced net revenue declines most significantly in our Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Richmond markets, with our Atlanta, Cleveland, Houston, Raleigh and Washington DC markets experiencing growth for the quarter. We recognized approximately $46.4 million of revenue from our cable television segment during the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $46.8 million for the same period in 2018, with an increase primarily in advertising sales, which was offset by a decline in affiliate sales and other revenue. Net revenue from our Reach Media segment increased 14.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018 due primarily to higher special event revenue. The "Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage" took place during the second quarters of 2019 and 2018 and generated revenue of approximately $10.4 million and $9.3 million, respectively for Reach Media. In addition, the Tom Joyner One More Time Experience, a multi-city tour event for 2019 added revenue for the quarter. Finally, net revenues for our digital segment increased 17.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, primarily due to increases in direct and indirect revenues.
Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of long-lived assets, increased to approximately $83.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, up 3.0% from the approximately $81.0 million incurred for the comparable quarter in 2018. The overall operating expense increase was driven primarily by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, due to stronger performance of special events as well as increased expenses for certain marketing campaigns.
Depreciation and amortization expense decreased to approximately $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $8.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in expense is due to the mix of assets approaching or near the end of their useful lives, most notably the Company's affiliate agreements.
Interest expense increased to approximately $22.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $19.2 million for the same period in 2018. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded interest expense of approximately $1.4 million on its operating leases as a result of adopting ASC 842 on January 1, 2019. The Company made cash interest payments of approximately $24.6 million on its outstanding debt for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to cash interest payments of approximately $19.2 million on its outstanding debt for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. On December 20, 2018, the Company closed on a new $192.0 million unsecured credit facility (the "2018 Credit Facility") and a new $50.0 million loan secured by its interest in the MGM National Harbor Casino (the "MGM National Harbor Loan"). As of June 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $9.0 million in borrowings outstanding on its ABL Facility.
The gain on retirement of debt of $626,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, was due to the redemption of approximately $14 million of our 2020 Notes at a discount.
The decrease in stock-based compensation for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, is primarily due to grants and vesting of stock awards for certain executive officers and other management personnel.
The impairment of long-lived assets for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was related to a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $3.8 million associated with our Detroit market radio broadcasting license.
For the three months ended June 30, 2019, we recorded a provision for income taxes of approximately $3.1 million on pre-tax income from continuing operations of approximately $10.3 million, which results in a tax rate of 30.4%. This tax rate is based on an estimated annual effective tax rate of 30.9%. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $15.6 million on pre-tax income from continuing operations of approximately $8.3 million, which results in a tax rate of (187.4)%. This tax rate is based on an estimated annual effective tax rate of (95.0)% and a discrete tax provision benefit adjustment of approximately $3.2 million related to state rate and legislative changes. The Company paid $383,000 and $493,000 in taxes for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Other income, net, was approximately $1.6 million and $2.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, the Company recognized approximately $1.6 million and $1.8 million, respectively, of cost method investment income from its MGM investment.
The increase in noncontrolling interests in income of subsidiaries was due primarily to higher net income recognized by Reach Media during the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018.
Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $1.4 million and $1.2 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 26,171 shares of Class A common stock in the amount of $56,000 and repurchased 899,765 shares of Class D common stock in the amount of approximately $1.8 million. During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company repurchased 232 shares of Class A common stock and repurchased 760,113 shares of Class D common stock in the amount of approximately $1.6 million. During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company repurchased share-based equity awards in the amount of approximately $1.1 million.
The Company, in connection with its 2009 stock plan, is authorized to purchase shares of Class D common stock to satisfy employee tax obligations in connection with the vesting of share grants under the plan. During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company executed a Stock Vest Tax Repurchase of 6,368 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of $13,000. During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company executed a Stock Vest Tax Repurchase of 10,646 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of $22,000.
Supplemental Financial Information:
For comparative purposes, the following more detailed, unaudited statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 are included.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
(in thousands, unaudited)
Consolidated
Radio
Reach
Media
Digital
Cable
Television
Corporate/
Eliminations
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
NET REVENUE
$
121,571
$
49,312
18,770
7,673
46,430
(614)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
30,497
10,124
4,015
2,642
14,156
(440)
Selling, general and administrative
44,730
20,548
10,762
4,440
8,994
(14)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
8,214
-
656
1
1,733
5,824
Stock-based compensation
200
93
6
11
3
87
Depreciation and amortization
3,584
851
59
460
1,901
313
Impairment of long-lived assets
3,800
3,800
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
91,025
35,416
15,498
7,554
26,787
5,770
Operating income (loss)
30,546
13,896
3,272
119
19,643
(6,384)
INTEREST INCOME
63
-
-
-
-
63
INTEREST EXPENSE
22,003
1,196
77
71
2,220
18,439
OTHER INCOME, net
(1,649)
(1)
-
-
-
(1,648)
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes and
10,255
12,701
3,195
48
17,423
(23,112)
PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
3,118
3,260
745
-
4,369
(5,256)
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)
7,137
9,441
2,450
48
13,054
(17,856)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
546
-
-
-
-
546
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
6,591
$
9,441
$
2,450
$
48
$
13,054
$
(18,402)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$
41,055
$
18,775
$
3,337
$
719
$
21,658
$
(3,434)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
(in thousands, unaudited)
Consolidated
Radio
Reach
Media
Digital
Cable
Corporate/
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
NET REVENUE
$
115,206
$
46,452
$
16,380
$
6,559
$
46,828
$
(1,013)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
30,375
9,868
4,249
3,354
13,094
(190)
Selling, general and administrative
40,490
18,973
9,415
5,652
7,288
(838)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
10,155
-
782
4
2,228
7,141
Stock-based compensation
1,125
134
12
13
-
966
Depreciation and amortization
8,248
848
63
477
6,556
304
Total operating expenses
90,393
29,823
14,521
9,500
29,166
7,383
Operating income (loss)
24,813
16,629
1,859
(2,941)
17,662
(8,396)
INTEREST INCOME
17
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
19,155
|
351
|
-
|
-
|
1,919
|
16,885
|
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
|
(626)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(626)
|
OTHER INCOME, net
|
(2,014)
|
(220)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,794)
|
Income (loss) before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and
|
8,315
|
16,498
|
1,859
|
(2,941)
|
15,743
|
(22,844)
|
(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
(15,581)
|
4,047
|
433
|
(239)
|
3,902
|
(23,724)
|
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
23,896
|
12,451
|
1,426
|
(2,702)
|
11,841
|
880
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
|
306
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
306
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|
$
|
23,590
|
$
|
12,451
|
$
|
1,426
|
$
|
(2,702)
|
$
|
11,841
|
$
|
574
|
Adjusted EBITDA2
|
$
|
38,987
|
$
|
17,818
|
$
|
1,934
|
$
|
(2,435)
|
$
|
25,005
|
$
|
(3,335)
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
Consolidated
|
Radio
Broadcasting
|
Reach
Media
|
Digital
|
Cable
|
Corporate/
Eliminations
|
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
|
NET REVENUE
|
$
|
220,020
|
$
|
86,061
|
25,743
|
15,110
|
94,253
|
(1,147)
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
Programming and technical
|
61,427
|
19,820
|
8,080
|
5,538
|
28,906
|
(917)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
77,758
|
37,644
|
12,301
|
9,071
|
18,807
|
(65)
|
Corporate selling, general and administrative
|
17,803
|
-
|
1,390
|
1
|
3,142
|
13,270
|
Stock-based compensation
|
711
|
188
|
20
|
28
|
8
|
467
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
11,858
|
1,719
|
118
|
921
|
8,477
|
623
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
3,800
|
3,800
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
173,357
|
63,171
|
21,909
|
15,559
|
59,340
|
13,378
|
Operating income (loss)
|
46,663
|
22,890
|
3,834
|
(449)
|
34,913
|
(14,525)
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
86
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
86
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
44,154
|
2,390
|
153
|
142
|
4,337
|
37,132
|
OTHER INCOME, net
|
(3,370)
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,372)
|
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes and
|
5,965
|
20,498
|
3,681
|
(591)
|
30,576
|
(48,199)
|
PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
|
5,366
|
5,253
|
858
|
2
|
7,667
|
(8,414)
|
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
599
|
15,245
|
2,823
|
(593)
|
22,909
|
(39,785)
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
|
671
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
671
|
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|
$
|
(72)
|
$
|
15,245
|
$
|
2,823
|
$
|
(593)
|
$
|
22,909
|
$
|
(40,456)
|
Adjusted EBITDA2
|
$
|
70,092
|
$
|
28,899
|
$
|
3,990
|
$
|
892
|
$
|
43,524
|
$
|
(7,213)
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
|
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
Consolidated
|
Radio Broadcasting
|
Reach Media
|
Digital
|
Cable Television
|
Corporate/ Eliminations
|
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
|
NET REVENUE
|
$
|
214,827
|
$
|
85,965
|
$
|
22,899
|
$
|
14,705
|
$
|
93,014
|
$
|
(1,756)
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
Programming and technical
|
62,522
|
19,511
|
8,535
|
6,833
|
27,906
|
(263)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
75,467
|
36,393
|
10,855
|
12,557
|
17,172
|
(1,510)
|
Corporate selling, general and administrative
|
19,117
|
-
|
1,540
|
5
|
4,195
|
13,377
|
Stock-based compensation
|
2,501
|
312
|
29