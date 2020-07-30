Urban One, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net revenue was approximately $76.0 million, a decrease of 37.5% from the same period in 2019. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $30.2 million, a decrease of 33.1% from the same period in 2019. The Company reported operating income of approximately $20.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to approximately $29.1 million for the same period in 2019. Net income was approximately $1.4 million or $0.03 per share (basic) compared to net income of approximately $6.6 million or $0.15 per share (basic) for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $24.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to approximately $39.6 million for the same period in 2019.

Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "The economic impact of Covid-19 is fully evident in our second quarter numbers: radio advertising was down 51%, and event revenues were -96% year over year. Our TV and digital businesses fared better, with TV advertising revenue down 4.4% and digital -20%, highlighting the benefits of our diversified media asset base. We had to make tough decisions to reduce costs, and I am proud of how our team, including on-air talent, made sacrifices and worked diligently to keep us operating smoothly through the pandemic. With the issue of racial equality featuring so prominently around the world, it is critical that diverse voices continue to be heard and I thank all our staff and talent for their exceptional work engaging with our audience and clients. The outlook for the rest of 2020 remains uncertain, but I anticipate a similar pattern of strong performance from our TV business offsetting some of the weakness in radio advertising and events. On a same station basis, our Q3 core radio business is currently pacing -41% and we continue to see sequential improvement. Our cost saving measures remain in place, liquidity is strong with $70 million of cash on the balance sheet, and I firmly believe that Urban One will continue to successfully navigate our way through these unprecedented times."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(unaudited)



(in thousands, except share data)

(in thousands, except share data)



















NET REVENUE $ 76,008

$ 121,571

$ 170,883

$ 220,020

OPERATING EXPENSES















Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation 23,620

31,225

51,482

62,742

Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation 22,216

45,233

51,593

78,800

Corporate selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation 7,140

8,408

15,472

18,192

Stock-based compensation 268

200

661

711

Depreciation and amortization 2,382

3,584

4,930

11,858

Impairment of long-lived assets -

3,800

53,650

3,800

Total operating expenses 55,626

92,450

177,788

176,103

Operating income (loss) 20,382

29,121

(6,905)

43,917

INTEREST INCOME 26

63

34

86

INTEREST EXPENSE 18,395

20,578

37,533

41,408

OTHER INCOME, net (94)

(1,649)

(1,598)

(3,370)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes and noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries 2,107

10,255

(42,806)

5,965

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES 465

3,118

(21,390)

1,807

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) 1,642

7,137

(21,416)

4,158

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 222

546

351

671

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 1,420

$ 6,591

$ (21,767)

$ 3,487



















AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS















CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 1,420

$ 6,591

$ (21,767)

$ 3,487



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic3 44,806,219

45,061,821

45,025,471

45,175,521

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted4 48,154,262

45,701,655

45,025,471

45,984,939



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted: (unaudited )

(unaudited )

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data )

(in thousands, except per share data)















Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (basic) $ 0.03

$ 0.15

$ (0.48)

$ 0.08















Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (diluted) $ 0.03

$ 0.14

$ (0.48)

$ 0.08















SELECTED OTHER DATA













Broadcast and digital operating income 1 $ 30,172

$ 45,113

$ 67,808

$ 78,478 Broadcast and digital operating income margin (% of net revenue) 39.7%

37.1%

39.7%

35.7%















Broadcast and digital operating income reconciliation:





























Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,420

$ 6,591

$ (21,767)

$ 3,487 Add back non-broadcast and digital operating income items included in consolidated net income (loss):













Interest income (26)

(63)

(34)

(86) Interest expense 18,395

20,578

37,533

41,408 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 465

3,118

(21,390)

1,807 Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses 7,140

8,408

15,472

18,192 Stock-based compensation 268

200

661

711 Other income, net (94)

(1,649)

(1,598)

(3,370) Depreciation and amortization 2,382

3,584

4,930

11,858 Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries 222

546

351

671 Impairment of long-lived assets -

3,800

53,650

3,800 Broadcast and digital operating income $ 30,172

$ 45,113

$ 67,808

$ 78,478















Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 24,537

$ 39,630

$ 56,797

$ 67,346















Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:





























Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,420

$ 6,591

$ (21,767)

$ 3,487 Interest income (26)

(63)

(34)

(86) Interest expense 18,395

20,578

37,533

41,408 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 465

3,118

(21,390)

1,807 Depreciation and amortization 2,382

3,584

4,930

11,858 EBITDA $ 22,636

$ 33,808

$ (728)

$ 58,474 Stock-based compensation 268

200

661

711 Other income, net (94)

(1,649)

(1,598)

(3,370) Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries 222

546

351

671 Employment Agreement Award, incentive plan award expenses and other compensation 98

806

1,311

2,713 Contingent consideration from acquisition 66

90

(7)

167 Severance-related costs 1,261

401

1,587

822 Cost method investment income from MGM National Harbor 80

1,628

1,570

3,358 Impairment of long-lived assets -

3,800

53,650

3,800 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,537

$ 39,630

$ 56,797

$ 67,346



June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 (unaudited)







(in thousands) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 70,171

$ 33,546

Intangible assets, net 825,951

881,708

Total assets 1,209,045

1,249,919

Total debt (including current portion, net of original issue discount and issuance costs) 888,381

876,253

Total liabilities 1,038,786

1,056,280

Total stockholders' equity 159,460

183,075

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 10,799

10,564













June 30, 2020

Applicable Interest Rate

(in thousands)



SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:



2017 Credit Facility, net of original issue discount and issuance costs of approximately $4.6 million (subject to variable rates) (a) $ 314,369

5.00%

7.375% senior secured notes due April 2022, net of original issue discount and issuance costs of approximately $1.9 million (fixed rate) 348,067

7.375%

2018 Credit Facility, net of original issue discount and issuance costs of approximately $3.2 million (fixed rate) 143,563

12.875%

MGM National Harbor Loan, net of original issue discount and issuance costs of approximately $1.9 million (fixed rate) 54,882

11.00%

Asset-backed credit facility (subject to variable rates) (a) 27,500

1.94%





(a) Subject to variable Libor or Prime plus a spread that is incorporated into the applicable interest rate set forth above.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, that may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 10-Q/A, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Beginning in March 2020, the Company noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting government stay at home orders across the markets in which we operate were dramatically impacting certain of the Company's revenues. Most notably, a number of advertisers across significant advertising categories have reduced or ceased advertising spend due to the outbreak and stay at home orders which effectively shut many businesses down. This has been particularly true within our radio segment which derives substantial revenue from local advertisers who have been particularly hard hit due to social distancing and government interventions. Further, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused the postponement of our 2020 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage cruise and impaired ticket sales and/or caused the postponement of other tent pole special events. We do not carry business interruption insurance to compensate us for losses that may occur as a result of any of these interruptions and continued impacts from the COVID-19 outbreak. Continued or future outbreaks and/or the speed at which businesses reopen (or reclose) in the markets in which we operate could have material impacts on our liquidity and/or operations including causing potential impairment of assets and of our financial results.

Net revenue consists of gross revenue, net of local and national agency and outside sales representative commissions. Agency and outside sales representative commissions are calculated based on a stated percentage applied to gross billing.





Three Months Ended June 30,















2020

2019

$ Change

% Change



(Unaudited)











(in thousands)







Net Revenue:





















Radio Advertising

$ 25,358

$ 51,771

$ (26,413)

-51.0% Political Advertising



361



317



44

13.9% Digital Advertising



6,104



7,663



(1,559)

-20.3% Cable Television Advertising



18,941



19,816



(875)

-4.4% Cable Television Affiliate Fees



24,619



26,599



(1,980)

-7.4% Event Revenues & Other



625



15,405



(14,780)

-95.9%























Net Revenue (as reported)

$ 76,008

$ 121,571

$ (45,563)

-37.5%

Net revenue decreased to approximately $76.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from approximately $121.6 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in net revenue was due primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic which continued to weaken demand for advertising in general and impaired ticket sales and/or caused the postponement of major tent pole special events. Net revenues from our radio broadcasting segment decreased 58.4% compared to the same period in 2019. Based on reports prepared by the independent accounting firm Miller, Kaplan, Arase & Co., LLP ("Miller Kaplan"), the markets we operate in (excluding Richmond and Raleigh, both of which no longer participate in Miller Kaplan) decreased 54.4% in total revenues. We experienced net revenue declines in all of our radio markets for the quarter, primarily due to lower advertising sales. We recognized approximately $43.8 million of revenue from our cable television segment during the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to approximately $46.4 million for the same period in 2019 due to decreases in both advertising and affiliate sales. Net revenue from our Reach Media segment decreased approximately $12.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The "Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage" took place during the second quarter of 2019 and generated revenue of approximately $10.2 million. The 2020 cruise has been postponed at this time. Finally, net revenues for our digital segment decreased approximately $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in direct and indirect revenues.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of long-lived assets, decreased to approximately $53.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, down 37.6% from the approximately $84.9 million incurred for the comparable quarter in 2019. The overall operating expense decrease was driven by lower programming and technical expenses, lower selling, general and administrative expenses and lower corporate selling, general and administrative expenses across all of our divisions. Due to COVID-19, all special events scheduled to take place during the second quarter were either cancelled or postponed to a later date. The 2019 "Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage" generated expense of approximately $8.7 million, other Reach Media events generated expense of $600,000 and radio station events generated expense of approximately $2.9 million during the second quarter of 2019.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, we saved approximately $7.1 million in employee compensation expense reductions through a combination of layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts. We have also incurred savings of approximately $4.1 million in reduced or delayed marketing spend, $2.3 million in lower programming content amortization, $1.8 million in contract labor and talent cost savings and $1.4 million in reduced travel and office expenses. In addition, there were lower variable expenses such as commissions and rep fees, traffic acquisition costs and music license fees of approximately $3.2 million.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased to approximately $2.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to approximately $3.6 million for the same quarter in 2019. The decrease in expense is due to the mix of assets approaching or near the end of their useful lives, most notably certain of the Company's cable television affiliate agreements.

Interest expense decreased to approximately $18.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to approximately $20.6 million for the same period in 2019. The Company made cash interest payments of approximately $22.4 million on its outstanding debt for the quarter June 30, 2020, compared to cash interest payments of approximately $24.6 million on its outstanding debt for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company borrowed an incremental $3.6 million on the MGM National Harbor Loan and used the proceeds to pay down the higher coupon 2018 Credit Facility by the same amount. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $27.5 million in borrowings outstanding on its ABL Facility.

The impairment of long-lived assets for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was related to a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $3.8 million associated with our Detroit market radio broadcasting license.

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the provision for income taxes was $465,000 compared to approximately $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in the provision for income taxes was primarily due to the application of the actual effective tax rate for the year to date and pre-tax income of approximately $2.1 million during the quarter. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, we recorded a provision for income taxes of approximately $3.1 million on pre-tax income from continuing operations of approximately $10.3 million, which results in a tax rate of 30.3%. This tax rate is based on an estimated annual effective tax rate of 30.9%. This rate includes approximately 2.7% of non-tax deductible officer's compensation, and 1.1% of non-tax deductible meals and entertainment expenses. The tax provision resulted in an effective tax rate of 22.1% and 30.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The Company paid no taxes for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and paid $383,000 in taxes for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Other income, net, was $94,000 and approximately $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. We recognized other income in the amount of $80,000 and approximately $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, related to our MGM investment. The decrease is due to the closure of the MGM casino as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decrease in noncontrolling interests in income of subsidiaries was due primarily to lower net income recognized by Reach Media during the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $1.2 million and $1.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Class A common stock and repurchased 3,208,288 shares of Class D common stock in the amount of approximately $2.4 million. During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 26,171 shares of Class A common stock in the amount of $56,000 and repurchased 899,765 shares of Class D common stock in the amount of approximately $1.8 million.

The Company, in connection with its prior 2009 stock option and restricted stock plan and its current 2019 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan (the "2019 Plan"), is authorized to purchase shares of Class D common stock to satisfy employee tax obligations in connection with the vesting of share grants under the plan. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company executed a Stock Vest Tax Repurchase of 155,771 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of $140,000. During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company executed a Stock Vest Tax Repurchase of 6,368 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of $13,000.

Supplemental Financial Information:

For comparative purposes, the following more detailed, unaudited statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are included.











Three Months Ended June 30, 2020









(in thousands, unaudited )













































































Radio

Reach





Cable

Corporate/









Consolidated Broadcasting Media

Digital Television Eliminations











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:

























































NET REVENUE $ 76,008 $ 20,505 $ 6,268 $ 6,104 $ 43,761 $ (630)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

23,620

7,597

2,968

2,442

10,994

(381)

Selling, general and administrative

22,216

12,985

1,303

3,262

4,900

(234)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

7,140

-

620

19

1,059

5,442

Stock-based compensation

268

32

50

-

-

186

Depreciation and amortization

2,382

766

60

277

940

339

Total operating expenses

55,626

21,380

5,001

6,000

17,893

5,352

Operating income (loss)

20,382

(875)

1,267

104

25,868

(5,982)

INTEREST INCOME

26

-

-

-

-

26

INTEREST EXPENSE

18,395

-

-

79

1,919

16,397

OTHER INCOME, net

(94)

-

-

-

-

(94)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes and noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries

2,107

(875)

1,267

25

23,949

(22,259)

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

465

(23)

391

-

5,985

(5,888)

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)

1,642

(852)

876

25

17,964

(16,371)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

222

-

-

-

-

222

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 1,420 $ (852) $ 876 $ 25 $ 17,964 $ (16,593)

































Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 24,537 $ 813 $ 1,577 $ 519 $ 26,871 $ (5,243)











Three Months Ended June 30, 2019









(in thousands, unaudited )













































































Radio

Reach





Cable

Corporate/









Consolidated Broadcasting Media

Digital Television Eliminations











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:

























































NET REVENUE $ 121,571 $ 49,312 $ 18,770 $ 7,673 $ 46,430 $ (614)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

31,225

10,680

4,015

2,643

14,327

(440)

Selling, general and administrative

45,233

20,850

10,762

4,510

9,125

(14)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

8,408

-

732

1

1,733

5,942

Stock-based compensation

200

93

6

11

3

87

Depreciation and amortization

3,584

851

59

460

1,901

313

Impairment of long-lived assets

3,800

3,800

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses

92,450

36,274

15,574

7,625

27,089

5,888

Operating income (loss)

29,121

13,038

3,196

48

19,341

(6,502)

INTEREST INCOME

63

-

-

-

-

63

INTEREST EXPENSE

20,578

338

-

-

1,919

18,321

OTHER INCOME, net

(1,649)

(1)

-

-

-

(1,648)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes and noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries

10,255

12,701

3,196

48

17,422

(23,112)

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

3,118

3,260

745

-

4,369

(5,256)

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)

7,137

9,441

2,451

48

13,053

(17,856)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

546

-

-

-

-

546

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 6,591 $ 9,441 $ 2,451 $ 48 $ 13,053 $ (18,402)

































Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 39,630 $ 17,917 $ 3,261 $ 648 $ 21,356 $ (3,552)











Six Months Ended June 30, 2020









(in thousands, unaudited)













































































Radio

Reach





Cable

Corporate/









Consolidated Broadcasting Media

Digital Television Eliminations











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:

























































NET REVENUE $ 170,883 $ 55,421 $ 12,958 $ 12,393 $ 91,257 $ (1,146)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

51,482

17,478

6,385

5,562

22,820

(763)

Selling, general and administrative

51,593

29,418

3,054

7,331

12,151

(361)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

15,472

-

1,338

19

2,381

11,734

Stock-based compensation

661

110

59

6

-

486

Depreciation and amortization

4,930

1,506

119

765

1,883

657

Impairment of long-lived assets

53,650

53,650

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses

177,788

102,162

10,955

13,683

39,235

11,753

Operating (loss) income

(6,905)

(46,741)

2,003

(1,290)

52,022

(12,899)

INTEREST INCOME

34

-

-

-

-

34

INTEREST EXPENSE

37,533

3

-

158

3,838

33,534

OTHER INCOME, net

(1,598)

(1)

-

-

-

(1,597)

(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries

(42,806)

(46,743)

2,003

(1,448)

48,184

(44,802)

(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(21,390)

(9,872)

574

-

12,040

(24,132)

CONSOLIDATED NET (LOSS) INCOME

(21,416)

(36,871)

1,429

(1,448)

36,144

(20,670)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

351

-

-

-

-

351

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (21,767) $ (36,871) $ 1,429 $ (1,448) $ 36,144 $ (21,021)

































Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 56,797 $ 9,564 $ 2,380 $ (291) $ 53,974 $ (8,830)











Six Months Ended June 30, 2019









(in thousands, unaudited)













































































Radio

Reach





Cable

Corporate/









Consolidated Broadcasting

Media

Digital Television Eliminations











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:

























































NET REVENUE $ 220,020 $ 86,061 $ 25,743 $ 15,110 $ 94,253 $ (1,147)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

62,742

20,892

8,081

5,538

29,148

(917)

Selling, general and administrative

78,800

38,287

12,300

9,213

19,065

(65)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

18,192

-

1,543

1

3,142

13,506

Stock-based compensation

711

188

20

28

8

467

Depreciation and amortization

11,858

1,719

118

921

8,477

623

Impairment of long-lived assets

3,800

3,800

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses

176,103

64,886

22,062

15,701

59,840

13,614

Operating income (loss)

43,917

21,175

3,681

(591)

34,413

(14,761)

INTEREST INCOME

86

-

-

-

-

86

INTEREST EXPENSE

41,408

675

-

-

3,838

36,895

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, net

(3,370)

2

-

-

-

(3,372)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes and noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries

5,965

20,498

3,681

(591)

30,575

(48,198)

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

1,807

5,253

858

2

7,667

(11,973)

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)

4,158

15,245

2,823

(593)

22,908

(36,225)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

671

-

-

-

-

671

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 3,487 $ 15,245 $ 2,823 $ (593) $ 22,908 $ (36,896)

































Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 67,346 $ 27,184 $ 3,837 $ 750 $ 43,024 $ (7,449)

Urban One, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020. The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free 1-877-692-8957; international callers may dial direct (+1) 234-720-6980. The Access Code is 7060146.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EDT July 30, 2020 until 12:00 a.m. EDT August 01, 2020. Callers may access the replay by calling 1-866-207-1041; international callers may dial direct (+1) 402-970-0847. The replay Access Code is 2877475.

Access to live audio and a replay of the conference call will also be available on Urban One's corporate website at www.urban1.com. The replay will be made available on the website for seven days after the call.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of June 2020, Urban One currently owns and/or operates 61 broadcast stations (including all HD stations, translator stations and the low power television stations we operate) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 14 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African-American and urban audiences.

Notes:

1 "Broadcast and digital operating income" consists of net (loss) income before depreciation and amortization, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, stock-based compensation, income taxes, noncontrolling interest in income (loss) of subsidiaries, interest expense, impairment of long-lived assets, other (income) expense, loss (gain) on retirement of debt, gain on sale-leaseback and interest income. Broadcast and digital operating income is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles. Nevertheless, broadcast and digital operating income is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our core operating segments because broadcast and digital operating income provides helpful information about our results of operations apart from expenses associated with our fixed assets and long-lived intangible assets, income taxes, investments, debt financings and retirements, overhead, stock-based compensation, impairment charges, and asset sales. Our measure of broadcast and digital operating income is similar to industry use of station operating income; however, it reflects our more diverse business and therefore is not completely analogous to "station operating income" or other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Broadcast and digital operating income does not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under generally accepted accounting principles, and should not be considered as an alternative to those measurements as an indicator of our performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to broadcast and digital operating income has been provided in this release.

2 "Adjusted EBITDA" consists of net loss plus (1) depreciation, amortization, income taxes, interest expense, noncontrolling interest in (loss) income of subsidiaries, impairment of long-lived assets, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on retirement of debt, gain on sale-leaseback, Employment Agreement and incentive plan award expenses and other compensation, contingent consideration from acquisition, severance-related costs, cost investment income, less (2) other income and interest income. Net income before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization is commonly referred to in our business as "EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles. However, we believe Adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of a company's operating performance and is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our business because Adjusted EBITDA excludes charges for depreciation, amortization and interest expense that have resulted from our acquisitions and debt financing, our taxes, impairment charges, and gain on retirements of debt. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from the expenses associated with our fixed assets and long-lived intangible assets or capital structure. EBITDA is frequently used as one of the measures for comparing businesses in the broadcasting industry, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including, but not limited to the fact that our definition includes the results of all four segments (radio broadcasting, Reach Media, digital and cable television). Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA do not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under generally accepted accounting principles, and should not be considered as alternatives to those measurements as an indicator of our performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has been provided in this release.

3 For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, Urban One had 44,806,219 and 45,061,821 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, Urban One had 45,025,471 and 45,175,521 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively.

4 For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, Urban One had 48,154,262 and 45,701,655 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, Urban One had 45,025,471 and 45,984,939 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively.

