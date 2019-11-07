Urban One, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net revenue was approximately $111.1 million, an increase of 0.3% from the same period in 2018. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $44.8 million, an increase of 3.2% from the same period in 2018. The Company reported operating income of approximately $32.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to approximately $32.1 million for the same period in 2018. Net income was approximately $5.4 million or $0.12 per share (basic) compared to net income of approximately $23.0 million or $0.51 per share (basic) for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $40.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to approximately $37.8 million for the same period in 2018.

Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "During the third quarter we completed the sale of WDMK to Beasley Broadcasting, as a result of which our cash position improved and net leverage was reduced. On a same station basis, our third quarter radio revenues were up 4.2%, and I was pleased that we were able to grow the Radio Broadcasting segment Adjusted EBITDA by 6.6%. Same station core radio revenues, excluding political, are currently pacing down low single digits for the fourth quarter. Cable Television advertising was robust in the quarter, up 7.8%. While digital revenues decreased by 6.4%, we were able to post significant Adjusted EBITDA growth in that segment as a result of improved cost control. Overall, we were able to grow Adjusted EBITDA by 5.8% for the quarter, and I believe we are well positioned to achieve our strategic goals for the year, with Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $138-$140 million."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(unaudited)



(in thousands, except share data)

(in thousands, except share data)



















NET REVENUE $ 111,055

$ 110,730

$ 331,075

$ 325,557

OPERATING EXPENSES















Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation 30,389

30,952

91,816

93,474

Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation 35,862

36,364

113,620

111,831

Corporate selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based

compensation 7,863

1,846

25,666

20,963

Stock-based compensation 1,881

1,134

2,592

3,635

Depreciation and amortization 2,593

8,333

14,451

24,869

Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

3,800

6,556

Total operating expenses 78,588

78,629

251,945

261,328

Operating income 32,467

32,101

79,130

64,229

INTEREST INCOME 45

33

131

194

INTEREST EXPENSE 21,589

18,987

65,743

57,423

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT -

(120)

-

(985)

OTHER INCOME, net (1,299)

(1,935)

(4,669)

(5,850)

Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes and

noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries 12,222

15,202

18,187

13,835

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES 6,535

(8,173)

11,901

(10,914)

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 5,687

23,375

6,286

24,749

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 328

331

999

670

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS $ 5,359

$ 23,044

$ 5,287

$ 24,079



















AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS















CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS $ 5,359

$ 23,044

$ 5,287

$ 24,079



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic3 44,315,077

45,128,341

44,912,673

45,946,820

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted4 46,118,702

47,462,358

46,965,245

48,376,362



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted: (unaudited )

(unaudited )

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data )

(in thousands, except per share data)















Consolidated net income attributable to common stockholders (basic) $ 0.12

$ 0.51

$ 0.12

$ 0.52















Consolidated net income attributable to common stockholders (diluted) $ 0.12

$ 0.49

$ 0.11

$ 0.50















SELECTED OTHER DATA













Broadcast and digital operating income 1 $ 44,804

$ 43,414

$ 125,639

$ 120,252 Broadcast and digital operating income margin (% of net revenue) 40.3%

39.2%

37.9%

36.9%















Broadcast and digital operating income reconciliation:





























Consolidated net income attributable to common stockholders $ 5,359

$ 23,044

$ 5,287

$ 24,079 Add back non-broadcast and digital operating income items included in consolidated net

income:













Interest income (45)

(33)

(131)

(194) Interest expense 21,589

18,987

65,743

57,423 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 6,535

(8,173)

11,901

(10,914) Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses 7,863

1,846

25,666

20,963 Stock-based compensation 1,881

1,134

2,592

3,635 Gain on retirement of debt -

(120)

-

(985) Other income, net (1,299)

(1,935)

(4,669)

(5,850) Depreciation and amortization 2,593

8,333

14,451

24,869 Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries 328

331

999

670 Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

3,800

6,556 Broadcast and digital operating income $ 44,804

$ 43,414

$ 125,639

$ 120,252















Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 40,021

$ 37,811

$ 110,113

$ 105,287















Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:





























Consolidated net income attributable to common stockholders: $ 5,359

$ 23,044

$ 5,287

$ 24,079 Interest income (45)

(33)

(131)

(194) Interest expense 21,589

18,987

65,743

57,423 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 6,535

(8,173)

11,901

(10,914) Depreciation and amortization 2,593

8,333

14,451

24,869 EBITDA $ 36,031

$ 42,158

$ 97,251

$ 95,263 Stock-based compensation 1,881

1,134

2,592

3,635 Gain on retirement of debt -

(120)

-

(985) Other income, net (1,299)

(1,935)

(4,669)

(5,850) Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries 328

331

999

670 Employment Agreement Award, incentive plan award expenses and other compensation 860

(6,355)

3,576

(2,481) Contingent consideration from acquisition 53

265

219

1,715 Severance-related costs 358

622

1,178

1,621 Cost method investment income from MGM National Harbor 1,809

1,711

5,167

5,143 Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

3,800

6,556 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,021

$ 37,811

$ 110,113

$ 105,287



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 (unaudited)







(in thousands) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 31,903

$ 15,890

Intangible assets, net 889,724

916,824

Total assets 1,261,501

1,237,409

Total debt (including current portion, net of original issue discount and issuance costs) 879,170

912,463

Total liabilities 1,062,573

1,048,477

Total stockholders' equity 189,681

178,700

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 9,247

10,232













September 30, 2019

Applicable Interest

Rate

(in thousands)



SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:



2017 Credit Facility, net of original issue discount and issuance costs of approximately

$6.1 million (subject to variable rates) (a) $ 315,739

6.12%

7.375% senior secured notes due April 2022, net of original issue discount and issuance

costs of approximately $2.9 million (fixed rate) 347,351

7.375%

2018 Credit Facility, net of original issue discount and issuance costs of approximately

$4.2 million (fixed rate) 166,755

12.875%

MGM National Harbor Loan, net of original issue discount and issuance costs of

approximately $2.4 million (fixed rate) 49,325

11.00%

Asset-backed credit facility (subject to variable rates) (a) -

0.00%











(a) Subject to variable Libor or Prime plus a spread that is incorporated into the applicable interest rate set forth above.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, that may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Net revenue consists of gross revenue, net of local and national agency and outside sales representative commissions. Agency and outside sales representative commissions are calculated based on a stated percentage applied to gross billing.





Three Months Ended September 30,

















2019

2018

$ Change



% Change



(Unaudited)















(in thousands)











Net Revenue:

























Radio Advertising

$ 50,813

$ 51,293

$ (480)



-0.9%

Political Advertising



300



917



(617)



-67.3%

Digital Advertising



8,171



8,734



(563)



-6.4%

Cable Television Advertising



20,649



19,157



1,492



7.8%

Cable Television Affiliate Fees



25,330



26,244



(914)



-3.5%

Event Revenues & Other



5,792



4,385



1,407



32.1%





























Net Revenue (as reported)

$ 111,055

$ 110,730

$ 325



0.3%



Net revenue increased to approximately $111.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, from approximately $110.7 million for the same period in 2018. Net revenues from our radio broadcasting segment increased 1.1% compared to the same period in 2018. We experienced net revenue declines most significantly in our Detroit and Indianapolis markets, with our Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Raleigh, St. Louis, and Washington DC markets experiencing the most significant growth for the quarter. As previously announced, we sold our Detroit WDMK-FM station as of August 31, 2019 and we sold our Detroit WPZR-FM station as of August 8, 2018. We recognized approximately $46.0 million of revenue from our cable television segment during the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to approximately $45.4 million for the same period in 2018, with an increase primarily in advertising sales, which was partially offset by a decline in affiliate sales. Net revenue from our Reach Media segment increased marginally for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. The Tom Joyner One More Time Experience, a multi-city tour event for 2019 added revenue for the quarter. Finally, net revenues for our digital segment decreased 6.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, primarily due to decreases in direct revenues.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of long-lived assets, increased to approximately $74.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, up 7.2% from the approximately $69.2 million incurred for the comparable quarter in 2018. The overall operating expense increase was driven primarily by higher corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, which was partially offset by lower programming and technical expenses as well as lower selling, general and administrative expenses. The increase in corporate expenses was primarily due to a change in methodology used in calculating the fair value of the Company's Employment Agreement Award liability. The revised methodology resulted in a one-time reduction of approximately $6.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2018 to reflect this change in estimate.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased to approximately $2.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to approximately $8.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The decrease in expense is due to the mix of assets approaching or near the end of their useful lives, most notably the Company's affiliate agreements.

Interest expense increased to approximately $21.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to approximately $19.0 million for the same period in 2018. During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded interest expense of approximately $1.3 million on its operating leases as a result of adopting ASC 842 on January 1, 2019. The Company made cash interest payments of approximately $11.7 million on its outstanding debt for the quarter September 30, 2019, compared to cash interest payments of approximately $17.5 million on its outstanding debt for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. On December 20, 2018, the Company closed on a new $192.0 million unsecured credit facility (the "2018 Credit Facility") and a new $50.0 million loan secured by its interest in the MGM National Harbor Casino (the "MGM National Harbor Loan"). As of September 30, 2019, the Company did not have any borrowings outstanding on its ABL Facility.

The gain on retirement of debt of $120,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, was due to the redemption of approximately $5.0 million of our 2020 Notes at a discount.

The increase in stock-based compensation for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, is primarily due to grants and vesting of stock awards for certain executive officers and other management personnel.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, we recorded a provision for income taxes of approximately $6.5 million on pre-tax income from continuing operations of approximately $12.2 million, which results in a tax rate of 53.5%. This tax rate is based on an estimated annual effective tax rate of 35.5%, and discrete tax provision adjustments of approximately $1.9 million related to provision to return adjustments and legislative changes. For the three months ended September 30, 2018, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $8.2 million on pre-tax income from continuing operations of approximately $15.2 million, which resulted in an effective tax rate of (53.8)%. This tax rate is based on an estimated annual effective tax rate of (66.1)% and discrete tax provision adjustments of approximately $2.3 million related to state rate and legislative changes. The Company received a net tax refund of $16,000 and paid $48,000 in taxes for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Other income, net, was approximately $1.3 million and $1.9 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the Company recognized approximately $1.8 million and $1.7 million, respectively, of cost method investment income from its MGM investment.

The decrease in noncontrolling interests in income of subsidiaries was due primarily to lower net income recognized by Reach Media during the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018.

Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $1.8 million and $1.6 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 6,345 shares of Class A common stock in the amount of $14,000 and repurchased 448,742 shares of Class D common stock in the amount of $975,000. During the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Company repurchased 3,928 shares of Class A common stock in the amount of $9,000 and repurchased 702,282 shares of Class D common stock in the amount of approximately $1.5 million.

The Company, in connection with its 2009 stock plan, is authorized to purchase shares of Class D common stock to satisfy employee tax obligations in connection with the vesting of share grants under the plan. During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company executed a Stock Vest Tax Repurchase of 13,264 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of $25,000. During the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Company executed a Stock Vest Tax Repurchase of 20,787 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of $44,000.

Supplemental Financial Information:

For comparative purposes, the following more detailed, unaudited statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 are included.











Three Months Ended September 30, 2019









(in thousands, unaudited )













































































Radio

Reach





Cable

Corporate/









Consolidated Broadcasting Media

Digital Television Eliminations











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:

























































NET REVENUE $ 111,055 $ 46,467 $ 10,917 $ 8,170 $ 45,981 $ (480)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

30,389

9,707

4,070

2,899

14,153

(440)

Selling, general and administrative

35,862

18,960

4,411

4,549

8,048

(106)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

7,863

-

443

1

1,476

5,943

Stock-based compensation

1,881

262

12

11

-

1,596

Depreciation and amortization

2,593

791

60

474

953

315

Total operating expenses

78,588

29,720

8,996

7,934

24,630

7,308

Operating income (loss)

32,467

16,747

1,921

236

21,351

(7,788)

INTEREST INCOME

45

-

-

-

-

45

INTEREST EXPENSE

21,589

1,184

75

69

2,163

18,098

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, net

(1,299)

515

-

-

-

(1,814)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes and

noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries

12,222

15,048

1,846

167

19,188

(24,027)

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

6,535

3,869

485

(13)

4,892

(2,698)

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)

5,687

11,179

1,361

180

14,296

(21,329)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

328

-

-

-

-

328

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 5,359 $ 11,179 $ 1,361 $ 180 $ 14,296 $ (21,657)

































Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 40,021 $ 17,963 $ 1,993 $ 780 $ 22,345 $ (3,060)











Three Months Ended September 30, 2018









(in thousands, unaudited )













































































Radio

Reach





Cable

Corporate/









Consolidated Broadcasting Media

Digital Television Eliminations











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:

























































NET REVENUE $ 110,730 $ 45,958 $ 10,822 $ 8,749 $ 45,401 $ (200)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

30,952

10,327

4,266

3,423

13,056

(120)

Selling, general and administrative

36,364

18,880

3,607

5,928

8,028

(79)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

1,846

-

855

-

1,704

(713)

Stock-based compensation

1,134

166

12

12

7

937

Depreciation and amortization

8,333

872

63

482

6,577

339

Total operating expenses

78,629

30,245

8,803

9,845

29,372

364

Operating income (loss)

32,101

15,713

2,019

(1,096)

16,029

(564)

INTEREST INCOME

33

-

-

-

-

33

INTEREST EXPENSE

18,987

337

-

-

1,919

16,731

GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

(120)

-

-

-

-

(120)

OTHER INCOME, net

(1,935)

(204)

-

-

(2)

(1,729)

Income (loss) before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and

noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries

15,202

15,580

2,019

(1,096)

14,112

(15,413)

(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(8,173)

3,586

458

117

3,534

(15,868)

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)

23,375

11,994

1,561

(1,213)

10,578

455

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

331

-

-

-

-

331

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 23,044 $ 11,994 $ 1,561 $ (1,213) $ 10,578 $ 124

































Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 37,811 $ 16,854 $ 2,107 $ (110) $ 22,935 $ (3,975)