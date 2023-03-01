Urban One Inc.'s Reach Media & Radio One Announce DJ Kyle Santillion to Join "The Morning Hustle"

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Urban One Inc.'s Reach Media and Radio One announced that Kyle Santillian, one of Chicago's most popular personalities, is joining the nationally syndicated show The Morning Hustle.

"Kyle is an exceptional morning show anchor. His years of experience and passion for morning radio will be a fantastic addition to The Morning Hustle," said Colby Tyner, Senior VP Programming of Urban One's Radio One and Reach Media divisions.

Kyle Santillion

For the past seven years Kyle anchored The Chicago Morning Takeover, where he served as ringleader for a cast that woke up the city every morning with laughs, news, interviews, entertainment gossip , skits, parodies, features, mix shows and more. He'll bring that infectious energy to The Morning Hustle, now heard in approximately 30 urban markets. Prior to his run in Chicago, he led the WJMH morning show in Greensboro, North Carolina.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining The Morning Hustle," said Santillian. "Having a chance to be a part of a nationally syndicated show has always been a dream of mine and I don't take it for granted! Thank you to David Kantor, Colby Colb and thank you to the entire Reach Media team! Now let's get it!"

The Morning Hustle is the freshest program on radio with an entertaining, humorous, and informative take on urban pop culture from the millennial and Gen-Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today's Hip Hop.

About Urban One:

Urban One Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform, and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of September 30, 2022, we owned and/or operated 66 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 15 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

