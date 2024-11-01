URBAN ONE TO EXPAND SPANISH LANGUAGE PROGRAMMING WITH LOCAL MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH LA MEGA MEDIA AND LAZO MEDIA; CLAUDIA DELEON APPOINTED VP, GENERAL MANAGER OF ITS CLEVELAND MARKET AND HEAD OF SPANISH BROADCAST OPERATIONS

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK, UONE) has announced a Local Management Agreement (LMA) with La Mega Media, Inc., and Lazo Media LLC, taking a significant step to expand Spanish-language programming across its Ohio markets and into Indianapolis. Effective November 1, 2024, Urban One will own and/or operate stations under the La Mega brand in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Indianapolis. Additionally, Claudia DeLeon, most recently the Chief Operating Officer of La Mega Media, has been named Vice President, General Manager of the Cleveland market, and Head of Spanish Broadcast Operations for Urban One.

"We are thrilled to align with such a well-established brand in Ohio, one with a legacy of dedicated service to Hispanic communities in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati. Equally exciting is the addition of Claudia DeLeon, a seasoned executive who brings a wealth of experience and talent to our team," said Eddie Harrell, Jr., Co-President of the Audio Division. "Adding La Mega to our portfolio further strengthens our business footprint and enhances our offerings to reach minority communities across these key markets."

In each market, La Mega will broadcast on the following frequencies:

Cleveland, OH : 1300 WJMO-AM

: 1300 WJMO-AM Columbus, OH : 107.1 & 103.1 WWLG-FM & WWLA-FM

: 107.1 & 103.1 WWLG-FM & WWLA-FM Cincinnati, OH : 101.5 WIZF-HD2-FM

: 101.5 WIZF-HD2-FM Indianapolis, IN : 105.1 WHHH-HD2

"This rebranding marks a significant enhancement to our Spanish-language media presence in Ohio and Indianapolis, aligning with the needs of our audiences and meeting the growing demand in these rapidly expanding Hispanic communities," said David Kantor, Radio One Division CEO, "Our goal is to deliver high-quality, culturally relevant programming that reflects the vibrant and diverse lives of our listeners. Through this arrangement, we can better serve Hispanic audiences in each market, connecting communities with music, news, and content that speaks directly to them."

With this transition, Urban One will operate under the La Mega brand on these stations, discontinuing the La Grande brand. Urban One now owns and/or operates Spanish-speaking radio stations in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Indianapolis, alongside Telemundo television affiliates in Columbus and Indianapolis.

About Urban One, Inc.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 46 million households, and CLEO TV, its sister network with an almost 41 million household reach. As of October 14, 2024, we owned and/or operated 72 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 57 FM or AM stations, 13 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate), located in 13 of the most populous African-American markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly-owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands.

SOURCE Urban One, Inc.