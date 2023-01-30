Urban One's iOne Digital Division Pushes Its Storied Legacy Forward with Rebrand of its Award-Winning Content Platform

Representing Black Truth, iOne Digital will illuminate Black Voices Through Innovative Storytelling and Experiences.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iONE Digital (formally known as Interactive One), the leading digital media company creating and distributing premium content for Black and urban lifestyle enthusiasts, is proud to announce the dawn of a new era in its consistent evolution. iOne Digital's dynamic portfolio of media brands deliver entertaining, engaging, culturally and socially aware original content from a fresh perspective connecting with over 24 million unique monthly visitors. This year, Urban One has rallied around the relaunch of the iONE Digital brand to integrate and maximize synergies across the digital portfolio fully. The relaunch brings a fresh perspective and bold storytelling serving the needs of a diverse audience while continuing to illuminate Black voices.

"For over 42 years, Urban One has understood the need for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, especially in sharing our varied experiences. We are proud to be a leader with the largest African American footprint in the media space," said Alfred C. Liggins III, CEO at Urban One. "As the needs and concerns constantly evolve, we are dedicated to helping brands understand, connect, and best translate to Black and Brown communities. In our next iteration, iONE Digital will continue to be a catalytic force in media."

Since its launch in 2008 by Urban One, iONE Digital's news, entertainment, video, and lifestyle content has driven its growth. From roots in radio, compelling storytelling, and endeavors in frontier technology, the iONE Digital portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the digital landscape. The iOne Digital portfolio focuses on key passion points and interests, including men's and women's lifestyle, sports, beauty, fashion, and entertainment. The iONE portfolio is comprised of Cassius, HelloBeautiful, MadameNoire, Bossip, NewsOne, GlobalGrind, HipHopWired, BlackAmericaWeb and Elev8. Each iONE brand is an authoritative voice in its own right. In addition to publishing brands, iONE Digital is home to the original social network for urban millennials, BlackPlanet, and three YouTube brands – The Fumble, Hollyscoop, and Nerdwire.

In addition to the brand's dedication to showcasing Black artistry, iONE Digital is committed to illuminating the excellence displayed at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through innovative storytelling. The brand has created a preeminent HBCU destination, One Yard, designed to educate, connect, unify, and celebrate the Black collegiate experience. Looking to the future, iONE Digital has also immersed their visual identity into the world of audio and podcasting by conceptualizing a "video first" approach centered around the amplification of the all-new Urban One Podcast Network – a platform which iONE helps to fuel by bringing a wide range of podcasts to life. Powered by Black stories, the Urban One Podcast Network is a curated slate of premium content across diverse genres, enriched in information, insight, and entertainment. The 2022 rebrand prioritizes serving truth by framing innovative stories and experiences with information and inspiration.

"iONE Digital is dedicated to super-serving the needs of the Black and Brown community. We are unapologetic in our desire to ensure that our stories are told from an accurate perspective," said Jeff Meza, SVP, Head of Integrated Marketing & Strategic Partnerships. "As we are not a monolith, our stories are as diverse and layered as we all are. Change is welcomed and necessary always for growth, and this new rebrand only furthers our commitment to continue elevation and excellence."

To fulfill the mission to represent Black truth, iONE Digital is passing the mic to many, turning the conversation into a block party to which everyone is invited. The objective is not only to speak to this audience but also to connect authentically with their specific needs and interests. iONE Digital aims to ensure that the members of the Black community recognize the brand as their platform, a safe space where they can show up, be their authentic selves, and be fully seen and heard. As part of the legacy of Urban One and Radio One, iONE Digital will continue to represent the Black experience with joy, beauty, and nuance. Whether shifting the culture or reporting what matters on your street, we will deliver the information and inspiration our audience needs to step up their game and uplift our world.

"As authenticity matters now more than ever, iONE Digital has been, and will always be, a trusted source to share our stories," said Tiffany Nasralla, Chief Revenue Officer at iONE Digital. "We are intentional about managing the mantle of cultural responsibility and will continue to work diligently with brand partners to ensure that the culture is respected and protected."

For more information, please visit www.ionedigital.com.

iONE Digital (formerly known as Interactive One) is the leading digital platform to reach and authentically connect with Multicultural, Gen-Z and Millennial audiences at scale through innovative storytelling and experiences. iOne Digital is powered by the mission to represent black truth and serves as a trusted voice, platform of influence and power source for the culture. iOne owns and operates a number of brands, including HipHopWired (Hip-Hop x Tech), GlobalGrind (Millennials), HelloBeautiful (Fashion & Beauty) MadameNoire (Women's Lifestyle), The Fumble (Sports), NewsOne (News & Politics), Bossip (Entertainment News) and CassiusLife.com (Men's Lifestyle), as well as social networking site BlackPlanet, One Stream (an audio streaming platform), and more than 50 local radio and nationally syndicated radio show websites. iOne Digital launched in 2008 and is solely owned by Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE and UONEK], http://www.urban1.com, the largest African-American owned and operated multi-media company.

