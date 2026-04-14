Urban Onsen Sanctuary: FUFU Tokyo Ginza Named to TIME's World's Greatest Places of 2026

TOKYO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kato Pleasure Group proudly announces that FUFU Tokyo Ginza, the flagship urban property of FUFU JAPAN's small luxury resorts, has been named to TIME's World's Greatest Places of 2026, an annual list highlighting 100 extraordinary destinations around the globe that deliver transformative travel experiences.

Left: FUFU Tokyo Ginza guest room (Executive Luxury Corner Suite) / Right: Private bath in FUFU Luxury Premium Suite with natural hot spring water brought from Atami (c) Photograph by Matt Dutile Left: Rooftop Lounge Yusora / Right: SUSHI GINGA

Each year, TIME compiles the list through nominations from its global network of correspondents and contributors, spotlighting destinations that offer distinctive travel experiences. FUFU Tokyo Ginza was recognized for its masterful fusion of traditional Japanese ryokan serenity and the dynamic energy of metropolitan Tokyo – creating a rare urban sanctuary in the heart of Tokyo.

Read the TIME feature here: Fufu Tokyo Ginza

See the full list here: The World's Greatest Places of 2026.

Opened in November 2025, FUFU Tokyo Ginza represents the brand's first property in a major metropolitan setting. Situated in the Ginza 1-chome district, Tokyo's historic hub of luxury and sophistication, the property reimagines urban hospitality by blending the timeless tranquility of a traditional ryokan with the pulse of modern city life.

At the core of FUFU Tokyo Ginza is the brand's guiding philosophy: 'A Place to Savor Time.' Amid Ginza's bustling streets, the hotel offers an intimate retreat designed to slow the pace of life. With only 34 guest rooms, each featuring a private garden and natural hot spring bath, guests enjoy a deeply personal experience rarely found in a global metropolis.

Every room includes a private onsen filled with mineral-rich hot spring water drawn directly from the original source at FUFU Atami, where the brand was founded. This signature experience brings Japan's revered onsen culture into the heart of the city, enabling guests to enjoy an authentic wellness ritual without leaving urban landscape.

The property engages all five senses through refined design and amenities. The Rooftop Lounge Yusora offers a tranquil escape above the skyline, complete with open-air footbaths surrounded by greenery, curated beverages, and sweeping views of Ginza. Complementing this are two exceptional dining venues:

GINZA GAYU , a Japanese restaurant offering private dining rooms where seasonal ingredients from across Japan are presented with meticulous artistry.

, a Japanese restaurant offering private dining rooms where seasonal ingredients from across Japan are presented with meticulous artistry. SUSHI GINGA, an exclusive eight-seat counter and a private room (2-4 guests) serving a refined sushi course that blends Japanese cuisine with highlighted exceptional craftsmanship and peak-season ingredients.

Thoughtful design incorporates natural materials, soft textures, and subtle lighting to evoke warmth and calm, an intentional contrast to Tokyo's typical steel-and-glass architecture. This approach fosters privacy and seclusion high above the city streets.

FUFU Tokyo Ginza is part of FUFU JAPAN brand, a portfolio of small luxury resorts in culturally and scenically rich destinations, including Hakone, Kyoto, Nara, and Kawaguchiko. Since its founding in 2007, the brand has been celebrated for harmonizing traditional Japanese sensibilities with contemporary luxury. Notably, seven FUFU properties have received Michelin Key distinctions for two consecutive years (2024 and 2025), more than any other Japanese hotel brands.

The inclusion of FUFU Tokyo Ginza in TIME's World's Greatest Places of 2026 underscores the brand's continued evolution and its ability to present authentic Japanese hospitality for a global audience. As international travelers seek meaningful, culturally grounded experiences, FUFU Tokyo Ginza stands out as a destination offering both immersion and escape in the center of one of the world's most dynamic cities.

Property Overview

Name: FUFU TOKYO GINZA

Address: Hulic Ginza Building, 1-7-10 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

*Directly connected to Ginza-itchome Station (Exit 6) on the Tokyo Metro Yurakucho Line

Guest rooms: 34 rooms (11 types)

Rates: Quote per room for 2 persons (tax and service charge included; bathing tax and accommodation tax excluded)

From ¥115,000 / $747 (room only)

From ¥125,000 / $811 (with breakfast)

From ¥161,000 / $1045 (with dinner and breakfast)

*Note: USD amounts are approximate and subject to change depending on the exchange rate.

IN/OUT: 15:00 / 11:00

Official website: https://www.fufutokyo.jp/en/

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fufu_tokyo_ginza/

About FUFU JAPAN

Guided by the concept of "A Place to Savor Time," FUFU JAPAN is a small luxury resort brand with ten properties across Japan. Each FUFU resort offers natural hot-spring baths in every guest room, regionally inspired cuisine, and deeply personalized hospitality. Designed to provide privacy, comfort, and authentic cultural experiences, FUFU invites guests to experience Japan at a slower, more meaningful pace.

FUFU JAPAN Official Website: https://www.fufujapan.jp/en/

FUFU JAPAN Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fufu_japan_official/

SOURCE Kato Pleasure Group