URBAN OUTFITTERS AND DOORDASH CELEBRATE THE CLASS OF 2030 WITH THE ULTIMATE GRADUATION CELEBRATION

The brands expand their partnership with a one-of-a-kind experience honoring a remarkable graduate and thousands of surprise deliveries for students nationwide

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Urban Outfitters and DoorDash celebrated the Class of 2030 by hosting The Ultimate Graduation Celebration, a personalized experience honoring graduating high school senior Priya Johnson in her hometown of Chicago. The event builds on the brand's recently launched partnership and is an extension of Special Delivery—Urban Outfitters' annual graduation initiative that surprises thousands of students who have sent organic graduation announcements and letters to the brand.

Congrats Priya! Urban Outfitters and DoorDash celebrate the class of 2030

This year, Special Delivery continues to reach even more students and in new, exciting ways. In their shared goal to show up in the moments that matter most, UO and DoorDash reimagined the graduation initiative with a physical experience delivered to a deserving graduate. Priya Johnson, whose letter to UO shared her story of ambition, community, and style, was the guest of honor at the Chicago-based grad party on June 24.

"We're always looking for meaningful ways to celebrate our customers," said Shea Jensen, president of Urban Outfitters. "The stories they share each year in these letters reinforce why we stay in sync with how they live and shop. Our partnership with DoorDash helps us create new ways for them to discover, access, and experience Urban Outfitters."

The event brought together Priya's friends, family, and local members of Urban Outfitters' Me@UO community for an evening of music, self-expression, and celebration. Priya was also surprised with a personalized video message from one of her favorite musicians, Kali Uchis, as well as tickets and a meet-and-greet experience at an upcoming show.

For Priya, the celebration was an unexpected reminder of how meaningful this milestone moment can be. She shared, "I am so incredibly grateful for everything that Urban Outfitters and DoorDash planned for me! This all started with me sending out a graduation invite, and I never thought this would be the result! I am so thankful for everything!"

With nearly 2 in 5 Gen Z consumers ordering delivery weekly, according to YouGov data, the partnership is designed to help customers access the styles and essentials they want for everything from graduation celebrations to last-minute plans. Customers can shop Urban Outfitters on DoorDash by visiting Urban Outfitters' storefront in the DoorDash app.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to fueling the next generation's individuality through a unique blend of product, creativity, music, and youth culture. Founded in 1970 in a small space across from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores across the United States, Canada, and Europe, alongside a dynamic digital presence. Empowering bold self-expression, Urban Outfitters leads with its distinctive designs and curated selection of women's, men's, accessories, and home products, and best-in-class brand partnerships. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.

SOURCE Urban Outfitters