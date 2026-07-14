Urban Outfitters Deepens Its Investment in Beauty with Exclusive U.S. Retail Launch of Yes Day

The retailer becomes the first U.S. brick-and-mortar destination for the emerging Gen Zalpha skincare brand, bringing the collection to 60 Urban Outfitters stores nationwide and online.

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Outfitters is expanding its beauty assortment with the exclusive U.S. brick-and-mortar launch of Yes Day Beauty, bringing the emerging skincare brand to 60 stores nationwide and online. The partnership marks Yes Day's first physical retail presence in the United States and underscores Urban Outfitters' continued focus on introducing culturally relevant, next-generation beauty brands to its customers.

Urban Outfitters x Yes Day Yes Day Beauty Launches at Urban Outfitter

The partnership reflects two trends shaping today's beauty industry: skincare has become one of Urban Outfitters' fastest-growing beauty categories, while in-store discovery continues to influence how customers shop. According to Urban Outfitters' UO Insiders community, 96% incorporate skincare into their routines, making it the most widely used beauty category among members. UO Insiders also use an average of 28 beauty products each week, reinforcing beauty as both a daily ritual and a category driven by ongoing discovery. As beauty routines become increasingly personal, customers are seeking curated retail environments where they can discover, experience, and connect with emerging brands beyond the digital shelf.

Founded by 14-year-old entrepreneur Coco Granderson and developed alongside award-winning cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson, Yes Day was created to simplify skincare for young consumers with gentle, effective formulas that make self-care approachable, joyful, and easy to navigate. Developed specifically for Gen Zalpha consumers, the brand was born from Granderson's firsthand experience searching for products that felt appropriate for her age and skincare needs.

"Skincare has become an essential part of our customers' daily routines, and we're always looking for brands that genuinely reflect how they're engaging with beauty," said Karen Booker, Head of Merchandising, Non-Apparel at Urban Outfitters. "Yes Day stood out because it was created to solve a real need. Coco couldn't find products that felt right for her generation, so she built it herself. It's exactly the kind of perspective we look for as we continue to build a beauty assortment that reflects how our customers live, shop, and discover."

The launch represents an important step in Yes Day's growth, bringing the brand's mission of making skincare more accessible for young consumers to a wider audience.

"Launching at Urban Outfitters is an incredible milestone for Yes Day and something I've dreamed about since starting the brand. We created Yes Day to make skincare feel less intimidating and more joyful for young people who deserve products made with their skin in mind. Having our first U.S. retail home at a place that's known for discovering what's next allows us to reach even more young people as they begin building healthy skincare habits," said Coco Granderson, Founder of Yes Day.

The Yes Day lineup features essentials powered by the brand's exclusive Yes Magic™ complex, a blend of probiotics, moisture magnets, and antioxidants designed to support healthy, hydrated skin. Including the Float Foam™ Cleanser ($24), Whip Dream Moisturizer ($32), Inner Beam™ Hydration Mist ($19), and Lip Sweetie™ Lip Mask ($15) - now available in New Yuzu Sorbet.

Yes Day™ is available now at select Urban Outfitters locations nationwide and online at UrbanOutfitters.com.

SOURCE Urban Outfitters