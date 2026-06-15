URBAN OUTFITTERS DEBUTS SECOND ANNUAL PRIDE VINYL COLLECTION, CELEBRATING LGBTQIA+ ARTISTS AND COMMUNITY THROUGH MUSIC

The exclusive lineup celebrates LGBTQIA+ icons and next-gen voices with 12 limited-edition releases from Reneé Rapp, Kesha, Robyn, Zara Larsson, and more.

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Urban Outfitters is excited to announce the return of its annual Pride Vinyl Collection featuring a curated lineup of 12 exclusive and limited-edition releases celebrating LGBTQIA+ artists, allies, and emerging voices across pop, indie, and alternative music.

UO x Pride Vinyl Collection

Launching June 15th in select Urban Outfitters stores across North America and online, the Pride Vinyl Collection is a part of UO's Celebrate Pride: Loud and Proud campaign, continuing UO's legacy of spotlighting exclusive and limited-edition releases by elevating artist voices and expanding access for fans and collectors alike. Featuring specially pressed vinyl editions from Reneé Rapp, Kesha, Robyn, Wet Leg, Zara Larsson, ADÉLA, Slayyyter, and more, the launch amplifies the brand's ongoing initiative honoring LGBTQIA+ creativity, identity, and cultural impact through music and culture.

The collection builds on Urban Outfitters' more than 50-year commitment to music culture, from turntables and merch to exclusive releases. Today, the brand's Music Shop features over 2,400 titles, including more than 200 UO-exclusive pressings, underscoring its ongoing investment in physical music discovery and artist-driven storytelling.

"Music has long served as a source of connection, self-expression, and belonging," said Karen Booker, Urban Outfitters' Head of Merchandising, Non-Apparel. "With this collection, we're celebrating artists whose work resonates deeply with fans while honoring the creativity, joy, and cultural impact at the heart of Pride."

In addition to the collection, Urban Outfitters continues its long-standing partnership with Glisten, supporting LGBTQIA+ students through a brand donation and a 30-day in-store cashwrap campaign inviting customers to round up purchases at checkout, with proceeds benefiting Glisten's mission.

As with all Urban Outfitters exclusive vinyls, each is one-of-a-kind and pressed with a unique look. Featured artists and titles include:

Madison Beer — bad enough / angel wings | Baby Blue Heart-Shaped Vinyl | $24.98

| Baby Blue Heart-Shaped Vinyl Zara Larsson — Midnight Sun | Dolphin Splash Aqua Vinyl | $29.98

| Dolphin Splash Aqua Vinyl Reneé Rapp — Snow Angel (Deluxe) | Lavender Marble 2xLP | $36.98

| Lavender Marble 2xLP ADÉLA — The Provocateur | Pink Marble EP | $29.98

| Pink Marble EP JADE — THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! THE ENCORE | Red Smoke 2xLP | $44.98

| Red Smoke 2xLP Kesha — ATTENTION! / Red Flag | Violet Transparent 7" | $17.98

| Violet Transparent 7" Slayyyter — DANCE… | Translucent Blush 7" | $17.98

| Translucent Blush 7" Eli — Glitter / Girl of Your Dreams | Neon Pink 7" | $17.98

| Neon Pink 7" Robyn — Sexistential | Pink Swirl LP | $33.98

Wet Leg — moisturizer | Coke Bottle Splatter LP | $29.99

| Coke Bottle Splatter LP Sofia Camara — Hard To Love | Orange (Signed or unsigned) EP | $35.98 / $29.99 respectively

| Orange (Signed or unsigned) EP Searows — Death in the Business of Whaling | Green & White Starburst (Signed) LP | $29.99

Pride programming begins June 1, with moments rolling out across North America throughout the month. The Pride Vinyl Collection will be available June 15 in select stores and online at UrbanOutfitters.com.

To shop the Pride Vinyl Collection, click here.

To listen to Urban Outfitters on Spotify, click here.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to fueling the next generation's individuality through a unique blend of product, creativity, music, and youth culture. Founded in 1970 in a small space across from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores across the United States, Canada, and Europe, alongside a dynamic digital presence. Empowering bold self-expression, Urban Outfitters leads with its distinctive designs and curated selection of women's, men's, accessories, and home products, and best-in-class brand partnerships. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com.

SOURCE Urban Outfitters