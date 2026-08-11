Urban Outfitters Debuts First-Ever Back-to-Campus Brand Commercial, "All Together Now"

More than a standalone campaign, "All Together Now" is the latest expression of Urban Outfitters' Back-to-Campus platform, rooted in supporting students through the milestones and traditions that shape the college journey. Set against the backdrop of Rutgers University's 52,454-seat SHI Stadium and choreographed by renowned dance crew GRV, the film channels the energy of college Game Day through an all-student cast, celebrating movement, school spirit and connection.

The cast is styled in new and best-selling pieces from UO's growing portfolio of owned brands—including BDG, Out From Under, Standard Cloth and iets fans…—bringing together the community, culture and products that make the Back-to-Campus experience.

"For our customers, returning to campus is a chance to reconnect with friends, have fun, and start a new semester on the right foot," said Shea Jensen, President of Urban Outfitters. "Everything we do, from the communities we celebrate to the experiences we create and the assortment we curate, starts with our customer. 'All Together Now' brings that commitment to life by celebrating this exciting time on campus."

The film features champion squads UNLV Rebel Girls & Co. and SDSU Dance Team, the legendary Grambling State University 'World Famed' Tiger Marching Band, and host campus Rutgers' athletes, band, and performers. Top creators Emily Ha, Avery Kroll, Blythe Beardsley, and Amayah Shaienne join NIL stars CJ Bailey (NC State), Steve Angeli (Syracuse), Tony Rojas (Penn State), and Brett Eskildsen (Penn State).

The campaign is accompanied by the original track composed by Bryan Master, "All Together Now (UO Version)," available as a standalone single, featured on the curated Urban Outfitters Game Day playlist across major streaming platforms, licensed for creator use across social channels and playing in Urban Outfitters stores nationwide throughout the college football season.

With the debut of "All Together Now," Urban Outfitters builds on its multi-year Back-to-Campus strategy that extends far beyond traditional campaigns. From immersive experiences and live performances to campaigns that put real students at the center, UO's approach is fueled by always-on insights that keep the brand in sync with how its customers live and shop—putting its community at the center of what comes next.

For more information on "All Together Now" and Urban Outfitters, please visit www.urbanoutfitters.com.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to fueling the next generation's individuality through a unique blend of product, creativity, music, and youth culture. Founded in 1970 in a small space across from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores across the United States, Canada, and Europe, alongside a dynamic digital presence. Empowering bold self-expression, Urban Outfitters leads with its distinctive designs and curated selection of women's, men's, accessories, and home products, and best-in-class brand partnerships. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com.

SOURCE Urban Outfitters