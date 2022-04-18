URBAN OUTFITTERS SUPPORTS LAUNCH OF SMILEY X ANDRÉ SARAIVA NFT AS PART OF 50TH ANNIVERSARY

This iconic collaboration comes with multi level creativity, as Smiley has enlisted the creative eye of Sarah Andelman, co-founder of the world-renowned Parisian concept store Colette, to curate 50 halo partnerships. As part of the halo partnerships, Smiley enlisted the famous graffiti artist André Saraiva to reimagine the iconic Smiley logo. Active in the early Parisian graffiti movement, André became widely recognised for his cartoonish characters and alter ego Mr. A, which became his signature design and an iconic character in the fashion and art scene across the globe.

For the 50th year anniversary, André has created a set of signature works of art with his unique take on the iconic Smiley logo, creating a truly limited-edition set of NFT designs. The customised Smiley logo sees André play with the recognisable Smiley face and replace elements with his own established graffiti art style. André brings together his famous Mr. A alter ego and combines it with Smiley's design to create a true celebration of two iconic subcultures.

The public mint of André Saraiva 500-piece NFT collection dropped on Friday, 15th April at 10:00am GMT/BST. The 500 limited edition NFTs will be available and sold via Urban Outfitters on OMGdrops.com. This iconic drop is grouped with a social impact angle and partnership as all Urban Outfitters profits will be going towards 'Free Movement Skateboarding', a sponsored NGO partner to THE SKATEROOM. Consumers will have access to purchase these rare NFTs using crypto currency Ethereum (ETH), priced at 0.2ETH, the equivalent of approximately £393.65 GBP / €467 EURO / $506.90 USD.

This collaboration and Urban Outfitters Europe entrance into NFTs continues to position the brand as a forerunner in retail by reaching their target audience in new Web3 ways.

The NFT project is under the management of North&Touth Entertainment Group©; a multimedia company and Web3 agency based in Beverly Hills, California.

In addition to the NFT, Urban Outfitters will retail a range of Smiley Collectors' Editions as homeware and fashion pieces online and in-stores, including collaborations with iets frans…, Champion, By Samii Ryan, Crocs, Havaianas, Market, Eastpak, THE SKATEROOM, Sunnylife and Yellowpop.

All Smiley products will be available at Urban Outfitters from 28th March with the André Saraiva NFT available from 15th April.

About Urban Outfitters

A Lifestyle retailer dedicated to inspiring customers through a unique combination of product, creativity, and cultural understanding. Founded in 1970 in a small space across the street from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores in the United States, Canada, and Europe, offering experiential retail environments and a well-curated mix of women's, men's accessories and home & lifestyle products.

About Smiley

Created in 1972, by French journalist Franklin Loufrani to spread feel-good news, the Smiley TRADEMARK/BRAND would go on to become one of the most important icons in graphic design, bringing people together through a creative message that spreads positivity and putting social and emotional learning at the top of the agenda. Smiley is a universal counterculture icon with a message of positivity that has influenced generations across the globe. Reinvented and redefined by generations of activists, artists and creators, Smiley continues to thrive and influence future generations.

In 1996 Nicolas Loufrani, son of Franklin, took the helm whilst the world was in the midst of the digital revolution and saw a huge opportunity to bring Smiley into the digital world. Nicolas created a whole new way of communicating, using a variety of facial expressions on the original Smiley to convey emotions. His emoticons are now used by everyone around the world every day.

Pursuing Smiley's goal to make the world a happier, kinder, more conscious place, Loufrani created Smiley Movement in 2017. Smiley Movement is a non-profit community which aims to inspire positive change in society addressing urgent societal and environmental problems. Smiley Movement provides a cross-media platform of news, videos, events, and awards that connect the non-profit sector to the broader public to enlighten minds and empower people to take positive action.

Today, The Smiley Company is one of the world's top global licensing enterprises that extends across fashion and homewares, through to food and beverage and continues to embrace collaboration as an opportunity to spread this important message. For 2022 Smiley will bring back its original message of 'Take the Time to Smile' which is still as relevant as ever, by spreading this positive message through global activations, brand collaborations and feel-good experiences. More than an icon, brand and lifestyle, Smiley is a spirit and philosophy and a reminder of how powerful a smile can be.

