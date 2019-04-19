Urban Outfitters (URBN) Adds MONQ Personal Aromatherapy Diffusers To Summer 2019 Line

"This is a very exciting time for MONQ," said CEO and Founder, Eric Fishman, M.D. "MONQ offers personal aromatherapy products as a means of helping consumers achieve a natural wellness lifestyle. To team up with a retailer like Urban Outfitters—one that strives to offer 'products, creativity, and cultural understanding'—reinforces our mission to help consumers achieve their very best life."

MONQ offers a variety of personal aromatherapy products, including its unique Feel the Way You Want®, Feel Nature®, and FOCUS nootropics essential oil blends. Each blend is diffused via innovative, personal aromatherapy devices, including MONQ R —reusable and rechargeable devices.

"At Urban Outfitters, our customers are very savvy when it comes to the elements of wellness and self-care. They're always looking for the next best thing and we are always looking for unique items to bring to that customer's personal assortment. Aromatherapy has always been a wellness pillar, but recently we started noticing a very strong resurgence of aromatherapy across skincare, hair and makeup. When we found MONQ, we were smitten. We absolutely love the way that MONQ has translated the benefits of aromatherapy, into a portable lifestyle experience! We are excited to launch the brand exclusively on Urbanoutfitters.com ," said Harmony Boyer, an Associate Buyer at Urban Outfitters.

MONQ essential oil blends and diffusers are also available for purchase on MONQ.com and Amazon.

MONQ, LLC headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tenn. blends the ancient and modern—natural products with technology—to improve human lives and create natural remedies for a better you.

Founded in 2014, by Eric Fishman, M.D., MONQ strives to guide others on their self-enrichment journey to live happier, healthier lives. This was born out of Dr. Fishman's desire to move from helping just one patient at a time as an orthopedic surgeon to bringing natural health and wellness to many—anytime, anywhere.

For more information about MONQ and its products, visit MONQ.com.

