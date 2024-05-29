URBAN Photo Awards 2024: Celebrating 15 Years of Urban Photography Excellence

Enter Now for a Chance to Win €40,000 in Prizes

TRIESTE, Italy, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the URBAN Photo Awards invites global photographers to compete for €40,000 in prizes and worldwide recognition. Entries are due by June 16th, 2024, leading to a prestigious exhibition at the Trieste Photo Days festival.

A Prestigious Panel of Photography Judges

The 2024 jury, led by Magnum's Harry Gruyaert of Magnum, celebrated for his extraordinary urban photography, and including renowned judges Adam Pretty and Paul Gadd, continues the tradition set by past iconic jurors such as Martin Parr, Susan Meiselas, Alex Webb, Paolo Pellegrin, Alec Soth, Bruce Gilden and Nino Migliori. This panel evaluates unique urban photography, providing participants an unparalleled opportunity for international acclaim.

A Unique Trophy by a Biennale of Venice Artist

Winners will be awarded exclusive trophies, masterfully crafted by Giorgio Celiberti, a distinguished artist known for his contributions to the Venice Biennale. These trophies not only uphold the high standards of the competition but also celebrate the exceptional Italian craftsmanship, adding a layer of prestige to the accolades.

Why Enter the URBAN Photo Awards?

Entering the URBAN Photo Awards offers more than the opportunity to win substantial prizes. It is a gateway to international recognition, allowing both emerging and established photographers to significantly enhance their global exposure. Winners will not only share in the significant prize pool but will also gain remarkable exposure by showcasing their work at one of Europe's most esteemed photography festivals, further advancing their professional careers.

Categories Designed for Diverse Photographic Talents

The competition features a broad range of categories suitable for every photographer, including Single Photos, Projects & Portfolios, Books, Zine, and the Press Award. The URBAN Photo Arena specifically targets emerging photographers under 35, celebrating fresh perspectives in urban photography. Entrants are encouraged to submit their first photo for free in the Single Photo category, promoting diverse participation across various photographic styles.

Join the Prestigious URBAN Photo Awards

Take this opportunity to participate in a leading international photography contest. Submit your most compelling urban shots and join a vibrant community of photographers from around the world. Enhance your professional portfolio and compete for impressive awards.

Submit your photographs by the competition deadline on June 16, 2024, at https://www.urbanphotoawards.com.

Contact Information:

dotART - Cultural Association

+39 040 372 0617

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422798/URBAN_Photo_Awards_2024.jpg

