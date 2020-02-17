Urban Planning Software & Services Market to Reach ~US$ 211.4 Bn by 2027, Initiatives in Smart City Developments Push Applications - A New Report by Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing utilization of GIS software and services in a broad array of applications, notably in digitization of smart cities, for assessing land use, mapping utility delivery has enabled city planners and governments to improve the quality-of-life of populations around the world. Stakeholders in the value chain adopt a centralized model in meeting regulatory demands and evaluate scope of new constructions by deploying urban planning software and services.

Exploring the changing role of models and technologies in urban planning, a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) sheds light on their huge prospects: the global urban planning software and services market is anticipated to clock a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027. The valuations is estimated to reach ~US$ 211.4 billion by the end of 2027.

"Vendors and technology providers are harnessing urban planning software and services for advancing smart city initiatives in areas such as waste management, healthcare, and mobility, with the objective of bettering quality of life. Urban planners with high problem-solving skills and analytical capabilities and act as independent contractors for government agencies and private firms," opine the analysts at TMR.

Download PDF Brochure –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=75761

Key Findings of Market Study:

The market opportunity in service segment is expected to rise at rapid growth rate year-over-year ; sizable investments by governments in urban planning provides the needed boost.

is expected to rise at rapid growth rate year-over-year sizable investments by governments in urban planning provides the needed boost. Transport planning and rural development application is expected to be a prominent revenue generator in the global urban planning software and services market; development of intelligent transportation systems offers the growth momentum

is expected to be a prominent revenue generator in the global urban planning software and services market; development of intelligent transportation systems offers the growth momentum The software segment witnesses large opportunities owing to strides the IT industry is making in developed as well as developing nations

witnesses large opportunities owing to strides the IT industry is making in developed as well as developing nations The services segment accounts for the leading share ; rapid pace of urbanization in numerous countries, including China , provides the thrust

; rapid pace of urbanization in numerous countries, including , provides the thrust North America and Europe are mature markets; the U.S. is a major market, growth driven by the presence of large providers of urban planning software services.

Explore 233 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on Urban Planning Software & Services Market (Software: Type [Cloud-based, Web-based, and Application-based], Application [Architecture, Commercial Interiors, Urban Planning, Residential Construction, and Creative Departments], and End User [Government and Real Estate & Infra Companies]; and Services: Type [Advisory Services, Building Planning Services, Digital Services, and Infrastructure Planning Services], Application [Urban Planning, Regional Planning, and Project/Site Planning], and End User [Government and Real Estate & Infra Companies]) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/urban-planning-software-services-market.html

Urban Planning Software & Services Market: Key Driving Factors

Rapid pace of urbanization in several parts of the world, most notably in China, and sheer pace of digitalization in smart city initiatives in developed economies have been a growing concern for urban planners. Governments are increasing focused on meeting the wide variety of complex needs in city infrastructure by deploying GIS tools and technologies. Several macroeconomic trends and several technology trends fuel growth in the urban planning software and services market. A few of them are worth the attention of investors and policy makers:

Currently, 1.3 million people are moving to cities every week. As a result, the populations living in cities will swell to 65% of the world's population by 2040-end; hence, smart city infrastructures are necessary for the worldwide economic development.

According to the most recent projection by the UN, two-thirds of the world's population will inhabit urban settlements by 2050—nearly 7 billion people.

Request For Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=75761

Key Impediments for Urban Planning Software & Services Market Players

The prospects in the urban planning software and services market are expected to be incredible, as envisaged by the analysts at TMR. However, there are several bottlenecks in the utilization of software and services, especially GIS, in urban planning. They shed light on a few of them:

Inadequate capacity of planning institutions and conventional business models in various countries hinder a complete utilization of GIS and other analytical tools in urban planning

Technology transfer for digital transformation is a veritable challenge, mainly due to their complexity and lack of organizational resources with economies.

Mulling these hindrances, urban planners have called for adopting centralized decision and policy-making models to address the challenges.

Urban Planning Software & Services Market: Region-wise Analysis

The rapid pace smart city with which smart city initiatives are being implemented in developing economies have helped urban planners developing regions to meet complex mobility and infrastructure needs. Markets at the forefront of these trends are Asia Pacific, Africa, South America, and the Middle East. These regions are expected to expand remarkably over the assessment period.

Uptake of urban planning software and services in North America and Europe are seeing a tipping point, pointing to the mature nature of these markets.

Analyze urban planning software & services market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, ASEAN, India, China, and Japan. Request a sample of the study.

Competition Landscape

Companies including software providers are offering solutions for advancing smart city systems and are leveraging open data programs to tap lucrative avenues in the urban planning software and services market. Increasing transparency in smart city project plans have helped them see new growth avenue. Urban planners are leveraging smart city ecosystems by adopting spate of digital technologies in mobility and infrastructure development, with an aim in improving the quality of life.

Names of some well-entrenched players in urban planning software & services market are Autodesk Inc, Arcadis N.V., UrbanFootprint, Agilicity LLC, and Ramboll Group A/S.

The urban planning software & services market is segmented on the basis of:

Software

Type

Cloud-based



Web-based



Application-based

Application

Architecture



Commercial Interiors



Urban Planning



Residential Construction



Creative Departments

End User

Government



Real Estate & Infra Companies

Region

North America



South America



Asia Pacific



Europe



Middle East & Africa

Services

Type

Advisory Services



Building Planning Services



Digital Services



Infrastructure Planning Services

Application

Urban Planning



Regional Planning



Project/Site Planning

End User

Government



Real Estate & Infra Companies

Region

North America



South America



Asia Pacific



Europe



Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global IT & Telecom Industry:

Chatbot Market - According to a new market report pertaining to the global chatbot market published by Transparency Market Research the global chatbot market was valued at US$ 274.5 Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,358.2 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

According to a new market report pertaining to the global chatbot market published by Transparency Market Research the global chatbot market was valued at in 2019 and is projected to reach by 2027, at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Internet of Things in Healthcare Market - IoT in healthcare market to be evaluated at US$ 102.8 Bn in 2019. Expanding at a pace of 20.9% CAGR for the 2019-2027 forecast period, the market is estimated to be worth US$ 469.4 Bn by the end of 2027.

IoT in healthcare market to be evaluated at in 2019. Expanding at a pace of 20.9% CAGR for the 2019-2027 forecast period, the market is estimated to be worth by the end of 2027. Healthcare Natural Language Processing Market - The healthcare NLP market is anticipated to witness robust expansion during the forecast period primarily due to exponential rise in volume of unstructured data across healthcare applications.

- The healthcare NLP market is anticipated to witness robust expansion during the forecast period primarily due to exponential rise in volume of unstructured data across healthcare applications. Wireless Mesh Network Market - The global wireless mesh network market was valued at US$ 5,594.0 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027, reaching a value of US$ 11,622.9 Mn in 2027.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE Transparency Market Research