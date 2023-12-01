Urban Planning Software Market size to grow by USD 3.46 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by the growing middle-class population- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urban Planning Software Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the urban planning software market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 3.46 billion. The growing middle-class population drives the urban planning software market. Factors like the growing middle-class population in developing countries in APAC, South America, and MEA drive the urban planning software market. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing economic activities in developing economies such as China, India, Argentina, Indonesia, and South Africa are due to an increase in per capita income. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urban Planning Software Market 2023-2027
  • Market Challenge - The threat of open-source urban planning software challenges the urban planning software market. Open-source urban planning software is famous, posing a significant threat to the global urban planning software market. It provides cost benefits and scalability in addition to transparency. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The urban planning software market is segmented by Deployment (Cloud-based and Web-based), End-user (Government, Real estate, and infrastructure companies), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • By deployment, the cloud-based segment is significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is across enterprises and governments in order to meet the growing demand for customization, agility, and scalability. Furthermore, the main advantage of this segment is that it provides all the related urban planning processes on a single interactive screen, which enables a productive and collaborative development process.
  • By geography, Europe is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the urban planning software market:

3IXAM SOFTWARE LLC, AgiliCity d.o.o., Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CityCAD Technologies Ltd., Esri Global Inc., Lumion, Nextsense, Savannah Simulations AG, Strategis Groep BV, Trimble Inc., UrbanFootprint Inc., UrbanSim Inc., Urpla Pty Ltd., Sasaki Associates Inc.

Urban Planning Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.19%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.66

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3IXAM SOFTWARE LLC, AgiliCity d.o.o., Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CityCAD Technologies Ltd., Esri Global Inc., Lumion, Nextsense, Savannah Simulations AG, Strategis Groep BV, Trimble Inc., UrbanFootprint Inc., UrbanSim Inc., Urpla Pty Ltd., and Sasaki Associates Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

