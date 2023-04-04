Urban Plates Announces Price Decreases and Expands Everyday Value Menu Chef-Driven Restaurant Now Offers 13 Everyday Value Meals Under $13

SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when many restaurants are raising prices, Urban Plates, the 17 location, chef-driven concept, is doing the opposite. Urban Plates today announced it is dropping prices on a selection of some of the restaurant's most popular salads, sandwiches, and bowls. Additionally, Urban Plates has expanded its Everyday Value Menu to include 13 meals for under $13.

All new 2 Chicken Tender Plate on the Urban Plates Everyday Value Menu

The selection of meals with lower prices include: 3 Chicken Tender Plate with two sides; 6 Chicken Tender Feast with 2 house made dipping sauces and grilled artisan bread; Salmon Caesar Salad; Steak Salad; Chicken Cobb Salad; and Chicken Caesar Salad.

Urban Plates has also expanded the lineup of items on its Everyday Value Menu and revamped prices to start at just $9.95. The 3 UP Plate, which includes a choice of three scratch-made sides, the Caesar Salad, and the House Salad are all just $9.95.

Other affordable options, now all under $13, include: an all-new 2 Chicken Tender Plate; Moroccan Chicken Braise; Beets + Avocado Bowl; Chargrilled Cheeseburger + Fries; Grilled Chicken Sandwich; Portobello Mushroom Sandwich; Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich; Nashville Hot Chicken Tender Sandwich; Chili Glazed Grilled Tofu Bowl; Local Mixed Beet Salad; and the 4 UP Plate for those who want to make a meal of four scratch-made sides.

"Finally, some good news on inflation," said Saad Nadhir, CEO and Co-Founder of Urban Plates. "Costs on some key raw ingredients have eased recently and we're passing the savings along to our Guests so they can continue to enjoy wholesome meals at even more affordable prices. Of course, our portion sizes, ingredient quality and friendly service are not changing."

Guests can save even more with Urban Plates subscription program, Plate Pass. For $5 a month, Guests get a 20% discount for themselves and everyone on their entire check (for up to 15 entrees) including desserts, beverages, wine and craft beer, and add-ons including extra protein or sides. Plate Pass can be used for dine-in or takeout purchases.

About Urban Plates

Urban Plates began in 2011 with a single restaurant in Del Mar, California, and has grown to 17 locations, with future expansion plans underway. Headquartered in Solana Beach, Calif., the restaurant group has locations throughout San Diego, Orange County, the greater Los Angeles area, and Northern California. Urban Plates' expansive selection of menu items are made fresh in-house, from scratch, every day using clean, organic all the time ingredients. Recipes feature exclusively GMO-, antibiotic-, and hormone-free, grass-fed, and finished steak; wild line-caught ahi tuna; sustainably raised salmon; and humanely raised and sourced, cage-free, hormone-free chicken. Whether you're vegetarian, vegan, pescatarian, or a straight-up carnivore, Urban Plates has a plate you will love and feel good about eating. Follow Urban Plates on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, or Facebook at @urbanplates or visit Urban Plates at www.urbanplates.com.

