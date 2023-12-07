Urban Plates Continues Expansion with Latest Grand Opening in Fountain Valley

Urban Plates

07 Dec, 2023, 13:22 ET

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Plates, the fast-casual chef-driven restaurant serving craveable and wholesome food, has unveiled its newest location in Fountain Valley, CA, marking the restaurant's 19th location in California and 5th in Orange County.

"Urban Plates remains steadfast in our mission to make craveable, wholesome, and clean food accessible to all," said Joe O'Donnell, President of Urban Plates. "With more restaurants planned to open in 2024 and beyond, we look forward to changing the way the world eats one plate at a time."

Urban Plates offers an affordable and wholesome menu featuring an array of made-from-scratch plates and sides, salads, sandwiches, bowls, and desserts. The culinary offerings proudly showcase sustainably sourced seafood and meats, complemented by their unwavering commitment to "organics all the time" produce. Urban Plates also offers gluten-free, plant-based, and low-carb options to accommodate various lifestyles and dietary preferences because the team believes everyone deserves to eat this good.

Located at 18050 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708, Urban Plates Fountain Valley is open for dine-in, to-go orders, catering, and delivery from 11:00 a.m. - 9:45 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11:00 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Sunday - Thursday. For more details, visit https://urbanplates.com/.

About Urban Plates
Urban Plates began in 2011 when founders Saad Nadhir and John Zagara opened a single restaurant in Del Mar, CA. It has grown to 19 locations, with future expansion plans underway. Headquartered in Solana Beach, CA, the restaurant brand has locations throughout San Diego, Orange County, the greater Los Angeles area, and Northern California. Urban Plates' expansive selection of menu items are made fresh in-house, from scratch, every day using clean, organic all the time ingredients. Recipes feature exclusively GMO-, antibiotic-, and hormone-free, grass-fed, and finished steak; wild line-caught ahi tuna; sustainably raised salmon; and humanely raised and sourced, cage-free, hormone-free chicken. Whether you're vegetarian, vegan, pescatarian, or a straight-up carnivore, Urban Plates has a plate you will love and feel good about eating. Follow Urban Plates on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, or Facebook at @urbanplates or visit Urban Plates at www.urbanplates.com.

Contact:

Audrey Doherty / Adam Nunez

[email protected]

619-236-8397

