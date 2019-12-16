Urban Rail in India, 2019-2025 - New Modes such as Trams, Rapid Rail, and Light Rail are Gaining Traction

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urban Rail in India 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India has emerged as a fast growing market for urban rail systems. Currently, 10 cities have an operational urban rail network spanning 536 km.

The network has grown significantly over the past 12-13 years, up from about 90 km in 2006. With the Metro Rail Policy 2017 in place, several cities are ready to roll out work to develop their respective urban transit systems. In the last five years, 13 new metro projects with a total length of about 248 km have been approved for implementation. Further, about 750 km of metro rail network and 373 km of rapid rail transit network is under planning in various cities.

While metro will continue to be the dominant mode, new modes such as trams, rapid rail, light rail are also gaining traction. State-of-the-art rolling stock and advanced signalling and telecommunication systems are expected to be deployed as part of these projects.



Innovations and developments in the fare payments industry are resulting in the adoption and use of a variety of payment methods, especially interoperable electronic payment methods such as smartcards, bank cards, mobile wallets and near-field communication (NFC)-enabled devices.

The current level of activity in the urban rail sector spells significant opportunity for consultants, developers, contractors, operators, rolling stock manufacturers, signalling and communications technology providers, fare system providers, equipment manufacturers, construction material suppliers, software solution providers, etc.

The report is divided into three sections with seventeen chapters:

Section I: Market Analysis, Key Trends and Recent Developments

Executive Summary

Sector Overview

Metro Rail Policy, 2017 - Impact and Challenges

Analysis of Operational Projects

Analysis of Upcoming Projects

Future Outlook and Market Opportunities (Till 2024-25)

Emerging Areas of Growth

Ownership Structure and Key Players

Financing Strategies and Potential for PPP

Section II: Segment Analysis, Outlook and Opportunities (Till 2024-25)

Rolling Stock

Signalling, Train Control and Telecommunications

Fare Collection Systems

Metro Tunnels

Station Area Development and Inter-Modal Integration

Construction - At Grade and Elevated Structures

Traction and E&M

Section III: Project Profiles

Operational and Under Construction Projects

Upcoming Projects (Announced, Planned, Approved and Under Bidding Projects)

Light Rail Transit Projects

Monorail Projects

Each profile provides information on project background and scope (network length, number of stations, rolling stock, fare system, signalling and telecommunication, traction, etc.), implementing agency, project cost, time and cost overruns, key consultants, key contractors, key milestones, sources of fund, recent contracts, upcoming tenders, current status, etc.

SECTION I: MARKET ANALYSIS, KEY TRENDS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Executive Summary

1. Sector Overview

Network Size and Growth

Key Sector Trends

Role of 'Make in India' and Focus on Indigenisation

Growth in Budgetary Outlays

Recent Developments

Key Government Initiatives

Project Completions

Recent Contract Awards

Projects Approved

New Concepts and Technologies

Investment Requirements

Issues and Challenges

Future Outlook

2. Metro Rail Policy, 2017 - Impact and Challenges

Salient Features

Potential Benefits

Impact on PPPs

Scope for Private Participation in O&M

Potential for the Creation of Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority

Industry Feedback

Recommended Amendments

3. Analysis of Operational Projects

Current Network

Growth in Operational Network

Trends in Ridership

Analysis by:

Mode of Implementation

Type of System

Alignment

Analysis by Segment:

Stations

Rolling Stock

Fare Collection Systems

Signalling and Telecommunication . Systems

Traction and E&M

4. Analysis of Upcoming Projects

By Status

Ongoing

Awarded

Under Bidding

Approved

Announced/Planned

By Mode of Implementation

EPC

PPP

By Type of System

Metro

Monorail

Light Rail

RRTS

By Alignment

At Grade

Elevated

Underground

By Expected Completion

By 2020

Beyond 2020

Key Open Tenders

5. Future Outlook and Market Opportunities

Key Growth Drivers

Investment Projections

Expected Network Addition

Market Opportunities: By Segment

Contractors/developers

Tunnel Construction

Traction and E&M

Rolling Stock

Signalling, Train Control and Telecommunication

Fare Collection

Market Opportunities: By Stakeholder

Developers

Contractors

Consultants

Financiers

Material Suppliers

Others

Future Outlook

6. Emerging Areas of Growth

Transit-oriented Development

Real Estate/Commercial Development

Technology Innovations (MaaS, IoT, Big Data, etc.)

Use of Renewable Energy

7. Ownership Structure and Key Players

Key Ownership Models-A Brief Snapshot

Segment-wise Presence

Project Portfolio

Key Completed Projects

Key Ongoing Projects

Financial Performance and Future Plans

8. Financing Strategies and Potential for PPP

Experience So Far

Business Models (Fully Governmentfunded, VGF-based PPPs, Hybrid PPPs, Fully Privatised)

Financing Trends

Value Capture Financing Framework

Key Sources of Revenue

New Revenue Streams (Advertising Revenue, License Fee, Real Estate Development Rights, Additional Stamp Duty, etc.)

Project Economics and Cost Components

Historical and Expected Rates of Returns

PPP Experience and Potential

Case Studies of PPP Projects

Key Success Factors

Risks and Challenges

Way Forward

SECTION II: SEGMENT ANALYSIS, OUTLOOK AND OPPORTUNITIES

9. Rolling Stock

Market Size and Growth

Nature of Fleet and Specifications

MoHUA Guidelines on Rolling Stock Standardisation

Recent Orders

Upcoming Bids

Market Share of Key Players

Focus on Indigenous Production

Manufacturing Facilities

Level of Indigenisation

Train Operations

Driverless Train Operations Experience So far

Upcoming Rolling Stock Opportunities

Way Forward

10. Signaling, Train Control and Telecommunications

Market Size and Growth

Technologies and Systems in Use

System Upgrades and Innovations

Market Share of Key Players

Recent Contracts

Upcoming Bids and Tenders

Recent Developments

Outlook and Projections

11. Fare Collection Systems

Market Size and Growth

Specifications of system in use

System upgrades and innovations

Global scenario

Market share of key players

Recent Contracts

Upcoming tenders

Plans of key metro systems

Key trends

Recent Developments

Outlook and Projections (till 2024-25)

12. Metro Tunnels

Size and Growth

Analysis of TBM Market

Market Share of Key Players

Recent Contracts (past 15-18 months)

Upcoming Bids and Tenders

Recent Developments

Best Practices in Tunnel Design

Outlook and Opportunities

13. Station Area Development and Inter-Modal Integration

Market Size and Growth

Key Components of Station Design

Elevators

HVAC Systems

Public Information Display Systems

Safety and Accessibility Aspects

Others

Key Players

Recent Contracts

Global Best Practices

Upcoming Tenders

Outlook and Projections

14. Construction: Elevated and At-grade Structures

Size and Growth

Per-km Construction Cost

Prevalent Methods and Techniques

Market Share of Key Contractors

Recent Contracts

Upcoming Tenders

Key Trends

Outlook and Projections

15. Traction and E&M

Traction Systems

Market Size

Specifications of Traction and E&M

Systems

Energy Consumption and Expenditure

Energy Conservation Initiatives

Key Players

Recent Contracts

Upcoming Tenders

Outlook and Projections

SECTION III: PROJECT PROFILES

16. Operational and Under Construction Projects

Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Rail Project Phase I

Bengaluru Metro Rail Project Phase I and II

Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase I and Phase I Extension

Delhi Metro Rail Project Phase I, II, III and Extensions

Rapid Metro Rail Project Gurgaon Phase I and II

Hyderabad Metro Rail Project Phase I

Jaipur Metro Rail Project Phase I

Kochi Metro Rail Project Phase I

Kolkata Metro Rail Project (NorthSouth, East-West and Expansion Projects)

Lucknow Metro Rail Project

Mumbai Metro Rail Project (Lines 1, 2A, 2B, 3, 4, 6 and 7)

Mumbai Monorail Project Line 1

Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase I

Navi Mumbai Metro Rail Project Phase I

Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail Project

Pune Metro Rail Project

17. Upcoming Projects (Announced, Approved and Under Bidding Projects)

Agra Metro Rail Project

Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Rail Project Phase II

Bengaluru Metro Rail Project Phase 2A, 2B and III

Bhopal Metro Rail Project Phase I

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Metro Rail Project

Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase II

Coimbatore Metro Rail Project

Dehradun-Haridwar-Rishikesh Light Rail Project

Delhi Metro Rail Project Phase IV

Gorakhpur Metro Rail Project

Greater Noida - Jewar Metro Rail Project

Gurgaon-Manesar Metro Rail Project

Rapid Metro Rail Project Gurgaon Phase III

Gurgaon-Faridabad Metro Rail Project

Guwahati Metro Rail Project Phase I

Hyderabad Metro Rail Project Phase II

Indore Metro Rail Project Phase I

Jaipur Metro Rail Project Phase II

Jammu Metro Rail Project

Kanpur Metro Rail Project Phase I

Kochi Metro Rail Project Phase II and III

Meerut Metro Rail Project Phase I

Mumbai Metro Rail Project (Lines 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12)

Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase II

Noida Sector 142 - Kalindi Kunj Metro Rail Project

Noida Sector 71-Knowledge Park V Metro Rail Project

Patna Metro Rail Project Phase I

Surat Metro Rail Project

Srinagar Metro Rail Project

Thane Metro Rail Project

Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project Phase I

Kozhikode LRT Project

Pune Light Rail Project

Ranchi Light Metro Rail Project Phase I

Thiruvananthapuram LRT Project

Vijayawada Light Rail Project

Chennai Monorail Project (First Corridor)

Warangal Monorail Project (First Corridor)

Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System

Each profile covers the project background and scope (network length, number of stations, rolling stock, fare system, signalling and telecommunication, traction, etc.), the implementing agency, project cost, time and cost overruns, key consultants, key contractors, key milestones, sources of fund, recent contracts, upcoming tenders, current status, etc.

