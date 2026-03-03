Urban Remedy Expands Best-Selling Protein Collagen Meal Shake Line

Fuel Your Wellbeing with Shakes in Chocolate, Vanilla and now Strawberry

Made with 28-30g protein, 10g grass fed collagen and 0g added sugar

PORT RICHMOND, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Remedy, a leader in certified organic freshly prepared ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and cold-pressed juices, announces its expansion of their innovative Organic Protein Collagen Meal Shakes with the introduction of Strawberry. Since launching this unique product line in 2024, the Chocolate and Vanilla Protein Collagen Shakes have surpassed expectations, becoming the brand's best-selling beverage. Now available in three flavors to meet consumer demand for clean protein and collagen, these functional meal replacements are designed to fuel the body and support recovery, without compromising on taste or ingredients.

Urban Remedy Strawberry Protein Collagen Meal Shake Urban Remedy Protein Collagen Meal Shakes

The Urban Remedy Protein Collagen Shake Difference:

Each decadently smooth shake delivers 28–30g of protein.

10g of grass-fed, organic, hydrolyzed collagen, optimized for absorption and proven benefits for hair, skin, nails, and joint health.

0g added sugar and naturally sweetened with dates.

Made with Type I and III collagen peptides and a profile of 18 amino acids, these low-glycemic shakes support workout recovery, sustained energy, and everyday nourishment.

Clean, organic, and undeniably delicious, they're crafted for modern wellness seekers who want performance, beauty, and convenience in one bottle.

"The strong response to our Protein Collagen Meal Shakes confirms what we've long believed—that consumers are seeking functional nutrition that delivers measurable benefits without the negative aspects of ultra-processed foods," said Steven Naccarato, CEO, Urban Remedy. "We are pleased to expand this line and are committed to continuing to educate and offer products aligned with our mission to reimagine our food system and teach that Food is MedicineTM."

"From the beginning my commitment has been uncompromising standards, 100% clean and certified organic ingredients chosen for their healing properties," said Neka Pasquale, Founder and Chief Product Officer of Urban Remedy. "The consumer response to our Protein Collagen Meal Shakes in particular affirms why I started Urban Remedy and why we will continue to innovate and expand our offerings."

The Organic Protein Collagen Shakes are available nationwide in Urban Remedy's grab & go kiosks in Whole Foods Market, online on Whole Foods Market on Amazon, and retail for $9.99 for a 16oz bottle.

For more information about Urban Remedy, visit www.urbanremedy.com. Find a store near you at ww.urbanremedy.com/locations/

About Urban Remedy - Urban Remedy creates delicious, clean and convenient organic foods that embody the belief that food is healing. All of Urban Remedy's freshly prepared meals, refrigerated snacks and cold-pressed juices are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, and refined sugar free to support an anti-inflammatory diet and are thoughtfully crafted with every ingredient chosen for its healing properties. Urban Remedy believes that business can be a force for good and is a certified B corporation meeting rigorous standards of environmental and social performance, accountability and transparency. Urban Remedy is sold in over 400 Whole Foods Market locations and in other retailers including Erewhon, Ralphs, King Soopers, Andronico's, Raley's and more. www.urbanremedy.com

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Bergman

917-903-6768

[email protected]

SOURCE Urban Remedy