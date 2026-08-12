Urban School Food Alliance Appoints First-Ever Medical Advisor and Launches "School Lunch is Healthcare" Initiative

Physician-led effort positions school meals as preventive healthcare, benefiting 3.8 million students and sparking nationwide impact

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urban School Food Alliance (USFA) announces the appointment of Dr. Manasa Mantravadi as its first-ever Medical Advisor and the launch of its groundbreaking "School Lunch is Healthcare" initiative. The program formally elevates school meals from food service to a recognized pillar of preventive healthcare, bringing the power of nutrition and wellness into the broader healthcare conversation for the nation's children.

USFA is leading the industry with this initiative, which underscores that healthy school meals are not merely sustenance—they are a daily investment in student health, academic success, and lifelong wellness. Research consistently associates high-quality school meals with improved academic performance, reduced risk of chronic disease, healthier lifelong eating habits, and better concentration and classroom behavior.

The need is urgent. Ultra-processed foods now account for roughly two-thirds of the calories American children and adolescents consume, according to research published in JAMA, and CDC data show that fewer than one in ten U.S. adolescents eat enough vegetables to meet federal dietary recommendations.The next era of American school meals — built on real food, real cooking, and real modeling of healthy eating — represents the nation's single largest opportunity to change those numbers for millions of children every school day.

"Appointing a physician as our first Medical Advisor marks a pivotal moment for school nutrition," said Dr. Katie Wilson, SNS, Executive Director of the Urban School Food Alliance. "By bridging the gap between the cafeteria and the healthcare community, we are affirming what our member districts have long known: the meals we serve are preventive healthcare. This initiative will strengthen the health of the 3.8 million students in our Alliance schools and create a powerful ripple effect that reaches districts of every size across the country."

Dr. Manasa Mantravadi, a board-certified pediatrician with endocrinology training, brings a unique physician's perspective to USFA's work. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Environmental Health, holds a Culinary Medicine Certificate from Harvard Medical School, and is a national advocate for children's health, nutrition, and environmental wellness.

"A healthy school-aged child sees their pediatrician once or twice a year — but they see their school nutrition team 180 days a year," said Dr. Mantravadi. "That daily touchpoint — nourishing growing brains and bodies and shaping habits that last a lifetime — gives these professionals far greater reach into a child's health than a single doctor can have in the exam room. In my career alone, pediatricians have watched type 2 diabetes — once called adult-onset diabetes — become a childhood disease, while diet-related chronic conditions in children have climbed year after year. The National School Lunch Program is the largest healthcare intervention we have for American kids, and a fully supported, well-executed school lunch program is one of the most powerful tools we have to improve the health of our nation's children."

The "School Lunch is Healthcare" initiative begins with a free, six-part educational video series being filmed in September 2026, with a late-fall release. The series will be available at no cost on the USFA website and is designed to equip school nutrition professionals, educators, healthcare providers, and community partners with practical insights on the vital connection between school meals and student health.

Through this leadership, USFA's 19 member districts, serving 3.8 million students across nearly 7,000 schools, will model best practices that can be adapted by school communities of all sizes, amplifying the initiative's impact far beyond Alliance membership.

"The cafeteria is more than a place to eat—it's a place where health is built every day," the initiative emphasizes. With Dr. Mantravadi's guidance and USFA's collective expertise, the Alliance is ensuring that school meals remain a cornerstone of equity, wellness, and opportunity for every child.

USFA is actively seeking funding partners to support the continued growth and expansion of the "School Lunch is Healthcare" initiative. Individuals, foundations, and organizations interested in advancing this work are invited to visit https://urbanschoolfoodalliance.org/donate/ or contact the Alliance directly.

About the Urban School Food Alliance

The Urban School Food Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit collaborative network of the nation's largest urban school districts, founded in 2012 by school foodservice professionals. Dedicated to advancing high-quality, nutritious, and sustainable school meals, USFA leverages its members' collective voice, purchasing power, and expertise to share best practices, innovate procurement, provide professional development, and advocate for the health and wellness of students. Together, Alliance members serve approximately 3.8 million students and deliver hundreds of millions of meals annually.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information contact:

Melissa Mayer, Media Consultant, Urban School Food Alliance

[email protected]

SOURCE Urban School Food Alliance