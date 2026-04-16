The Urban School Food Alliance Launches New Student Culinary Fellowship

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urban School Food Alliance (The Alliance) successfully launched its inaugural Student Culinary Fellowship, adding two high school students to its highly regarded annual 5-day immersion culinary skills training program at the Culinary Institute of America.

The new fellowship was developed in direct response to positive feedback from the core training program. School nutrition professionals and chef trainers encouraged The Alliance to expand the experience to include high school students, exploring a potential career pathway for the next generation.

The Student Culinary Fellowship was developed in direct response to positive feedback from the core training program. Post this

"We were thrilled to welcome our first two Student Culinary Fellows to the Cooking for Healthy Kids Training," said Dr. Katie Wilson, SNS, Executive Director of The Alliance. "Their enthusiasm, fresh perspectives, and willingness to learn more about school nutrition proved that the fellowship pilot is a viable program for future student attendees."

To participate, students must be at least 16 years of age, obtain parental permission, and be accompanied by an adult attending the training.

The Student Culinary Fellowship was designed with the following goals:

To help students gain a deeper understanding of school nutrition programs and the high quality of food served in schools nationwide.

To introduce students to rewarding careers in professional food service.

To educate students on school food service operations while supporting their own personal healthy food journey by combining hands-on culinary skills with classroom-based nutrition education.

To provide valuable opportunities to learn directly from experienced food service professionals and the program's chef trainers.

This year's training took place at the Culinary Institute of America's San Antonio Campus from March 23–27, 2026.

The Urban School Food Alliance remains committed to advancing excellence in school nutrition and supporting the talented professionals dedicated to serving America's students. To join The Alliance in this work, consider a personal or corporate donation today. Easy donation options can be found on our website, https://urbanschoolfoodalliance.org/donate/.

About The Urban School Food Alliance

The Urban School Food Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit collaborative network of large urban school districts dedicated to improving the quality, sustainability, and nutritional value of school meals served to millions of students across the country. Through training, innovation, and advocacy, The Alliance supports food service professionals in delivering exceptional dining experiences in K-12 schools. Find more up to date content on social media.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information contact:

Melissa Mayer, Media Consultant, Urban School Food Alliance

[email protected]

SOURCE Urban School Food Alliance