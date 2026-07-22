Jeremy West Named Next Executive Director of the Urban School Food Alliance - Longtime Chief of Finance & Operations to Succeed Dr. Katie Wilson in January 2027

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of Dr. Katie Wilson, Executive Director, and the Board of Directors of the Urban School Food Alliance (USFA), the organization is pleased to announce that after a nationwide search, Jeremy West, MS, SNS has been selected as the next Executive Director. His appointment is effective January 2027.

West has served the Urban School Food Alliance as Chief of Finance & Operations for the past six years, bringing more than 20 years of experience in child nutrition and school nutrition leadership. He previously held key roles in three Colorado school districts, including Director of Operations for Jeffco Public Schools in the Greater Denver Area, Director of Nutrition in Greeley, and Assistant Director of Food & Nutrition Services with Colorado Springs School District 11.

"We are thrilled to have someone of his caliber ready to step into this role and continue the mission." Dr. Katie Wilson Post this

"Jeremy's deep institutional knowledge of the Alliance, combined with his extensive operational expertise and national reputation in school nutrition, makes him the ideal leader to guide USFA into its next chapter," said Dr. Katie Wilson. "We are thrilled to have someone of his caliber ready to step into this role and continue advancing our mission on behalf of urban school food service professionals and the students they serve."

"I am humbled and honored to have been selected to serve as the next Executive Director of USFA," said Jeremy West. "I am excited about the opportunity to continue working alongside the Board of Directors and our amazing member districts to be a strong voice for large urban districts and the important role child nutrition programs play."

During his tenure with USFA, West has provided critical member communications support, grant deliverable and reporting assistance, and oversight of financials, committees, and systems development to enhance organizational efficiency. In his prior district roles, he and his teams earned national recognition, including the 2016 K-12 Innovators of the Year award from Food Management Magazine for innovative efforts to prepare foods from fresh, local ingredients.

West is a past president of both the Colorado Dietary Managers Association and the Colorado School Nutrition Association. He has held multiple leadership roles at the national level and served as a governor-appointed member and chair of the Colorado Farm to School Taskforce. He holds an Associate of Applied Science in Food Management with Culinary Arts certification, as well as a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership from Colorado State University-Global Campus. He resides with his family in rural Colorado.

About the Urban School Food Alliance

The Urban School Food Alliance is a collaborative nonprofit network of large urban school districts dedicated to advancing school nutrition programs through shared resources, advocacy, professional development, and innovation. USFA supports food service professionals in providing healthy, appealing meals to millions of students in urban communities across the country. Learn more on our website: www.urbanschoolfoodalliance.org

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information contact: Melissa Mayer, Media Consultant, Urban School Food Alliance - [email protected]

SOURCE Urban School Food Alliance