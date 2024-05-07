Urban Science EV sales microstudy unveils U.S. electrification trends and state-level BEV market share leaders

DETROIT, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Science, a leading global automotive consultancy and technology firm, today released a proprietary electric vehicle (EV) sales microstudy rooted in the firm's unrivaled industry sales data, which is updated daily, delivering a science-driven overview of the EV sales landscape in the U.S. The microstudy includes detailed 2024 sales insights through April 30, 2024, for the battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) segments, and state-level sales insights for the nation's top five states for BEV retail sales volume.

As of April 30, 2024, total retail industry vehicle sales, including internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, achieved 3,892,181 units, marking a growth rate of 1.2% compared to the same time period last year. By the end of 2023, one in six vehicles sold featured an electrified powertrain, a figure that rose to about one in five YTD through April 30, 2024.

BEV segment

BEV sales rose 2.8% YOY through April 30, 2024, growing slightly above the overall retail industry sales growth rate. A total of 317,086 retail BEV units were sold during this period, with retail share holding steady at 8.1% YOY. The top-selling brands in this segment were Tesla, Ford, Hyundai, Rivian and BMW.

Despite the slight uptick in industrywide BEV sales, Tesla unit sales decreased 13% YOY through April 30, 2024, while non-Tesla BEV sales increased 33%. Moreover, unit sales in all non-Tesla EV segments – comprising BEVs, PHEVs and HEVs – increased by 32%.

PHEV segment

The PHEV segment exhibited strong YOY growth with a 24.8% increase through April 30, 2024. With 77,750 units sold, PHEVs captured 2% retail share in the U.S., rising from 1.6% last year. The top-selling brands in this segment were Jeep, Toyota, Volvo, Mazda and Kia.

HEV segment

Among all electrified powertrains, HEV sales surged the most with YOY growth of 33.4% through April 30, 2024. With 382,015 retail HEVs sold through April 30, this segment reached 9.8% retail share in the U.S., a notable increase from 7.5% share in 2023 YOY. Toyota, Honda, Ford, Lexus and Hyundai were the top-selling HEV brands during this period.

Combined PHEV and HEV unit sales increased by 31% YOY through April 30, outpacing the total industry sales growth rate by a wide margin.

Top five states by BEV sales

The top five states in BEV retail sales volume through April 30, 2024, were:

California

a. California maintained its leadership in the U.S. BEV market segment through April 30, 2024, with 105,120 sales and 22% market share, a 0.7-percentage-point YOY decrease.

i. The Golden State accounted for 33% of national BEV sales during this period, marking a 3-percentage-point decrease compared to 2023 YOY.

ii. The top three counties in California for BEV market share were Santa Clara (37%), Alameda (33%) and San Mateo (31%).

Texas

a. Texas ranked second for retail BEV sales volume in the U.S. through April 30, 2024, with 24,863 sales and 6.5% market share, a slight increase compared to 2023 (6.4%).

i. The top three counties for BEV market share were Travis (15.7%), Collin (13.7%) and Williamson (13.2%).

Florida

a. Florida was the third-ranked state regarding retail BEV sales volume in the U.S. through April 30, 2024, with 23,932 sales and 6.8% market share, a slight increase compared to 2023 (6.5%).

i. The top three counties with at least 5,000 industry sales YTD for BEV market share were Broward (9.2%), Miami-Dade (9%) and Orange (8.5%).

New Jersey

a. New Jersey was the fourth-ranked state regarding BEV retail sales volume in the U.S. through April 30, 2024, with 14,393 sales and 10.1% market share, a slight increase compared to 2023 (10.0%).

i. The top three counties for BEV market share were Middlesex (17.5%), Somerset (17%) and Mercer (13.1%).

Washington

a. Washington was the fifth-ranked state regarding BEV retail sales volume in the U.S. through April 30, 2024, with 12,295 sales and 16.5% market share, an increase compared to 2023 (14.9%).

i. The top three counties for BEV market share were King (25.8%), Snohomish (19.2%) and Whatcom (14.4%).

