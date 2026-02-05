Urban SDK Raises $65M Growth Round from Riverwood Capital to Scale AI-Powered System of Action for Local Governments, Transforming Public Safety and Service

Funding Accelerates Expansion of Geospatial AI Technology, Helping 300+ Cities Across 40 States Efficiently Respond to Critical Safety Concerns with Readily Accessible Data & Insights, Creating Smarter City Operations Nationwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban SDK , equipping local and state governments across the nation with geospatial AI that empowers decisive action with precision and efficiency, today announced a $65M growth funding investment from Riverwood Capital, one of the leading investment firms solely dedicated to technology growth and scalability. This investment fuels Urban SDK's rapid growth across the public sector as a category-defining leader, providing the system of action for over 300 civic leaders in 40 states to optimize their resources for smarter, data-driven operations that address cities' emerging safety and infrastructure needs.

Urban SDK's tools enable cities, states and Departments of Transportation (DOTs) to efficiently deploy limited public resources to best serve and safeguard their constituents. The company's geospatial AI capabilities have wide applications, from helping local governments address everyday concerns like citizen complaints and traffic enforcement, to assisting in emergency operations by helping them respond to natural disasters. With cities allocating 70% of general fund budgets to public safety and community well-being , while dedicating precious resources to efficient critical solutions, governments that work with Urban SDK are able to preserve resources and accomplish more by streamlining daily operations into a single platform.

"Our mission has always been to equip the government teams serving our communities with the intelligence they need to protect lives and steward public resources responsibly," said Drew Messer, Co-founder and CEO, Urban SDK. "Today, hundreds of cities use Urban SDK to prevent traffic accidents and fatalities and to make smarter decisions, at roughly ten cents on the dollar versus traditional approaches. Riverwood Capital's partnership allows us to scale our AI system of action for these governments and civil leaders, accelerating our ability to help communities build safer, more resilient cities."

"With this raise, we're excited to continue expanding the full capabilities of our AI platform as we grow across existing and new markets," said Justin Dennis, Co-founder and COO, Urban SDK. "As we engage with more cities, agencies, and partners in 2026, we believe our technology will continue shaping the future of smart cities across the US."

"We were impressed by how intuitively powerful Urban SDK's platform is, and how quickly it delivers real-world impact for cities and public servants," said Francisco Alvarez-Demalde, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Riverwood Capital. "Drew, Justin, and the entire team have built technology that makes advanced geospatial AI immediately accessible to the people making decisions and serving their constituencies on the ground, which is why adoption across hundreds of cities has been such a clear and compelling validation. We are excited to partner with Urban SDK as they scale their system of action to even more communities, supporting their employees, customers, and the populations that benefit from safer, smarter, more resilient, and more cost-effective city operations." Riverwood will support the company's growth plans, including Eric Ma joining the board.

"Florida Opportunity Fund was founded to support Florida companies that solve real world challenges at scale, and Urban SDK exemplifies that mission," said President and Executive Director of the Florida Opportunity Fund, Robert Harvey. "By building a system of action that provides data-driven solutions to public safety and infrastructure needs, Urban SDK is helping state and local governments streamline their efforts and ensure their communities across the nation have the resources they need to thrive."

