Urban South Brewery Acquires Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban South Brewery announced today that it will add Florida-based Perfect Plain Brewing Co. to its expanding Southern family. Working collaboratively to achieve the fullest potential for both breweries, the acquisition will apply Urban South's well-established manufacturing and distribution capabilities to facilitate the distribution of Perfect Plain's locally-inspired craft beer throughout the Florida Panhandle.

Under the agreement, Urban South will assume operations of the hospitality brand that owns and operates four concepts in Pensacola: Perfect Plain Brewing Co., Garden & Grain, Perennial and The Well. The transaction will officially close on October 1, and all entities will retain their current brands, operations and staff.

"Our relationship with the Perfect Plain team started just as you would imagine – over a Perfect Plain beer and a day on the Pensacola Bay," said Jacob Landry, Founder of Urban South Brewery. "Through years of beer collaborations and brewery visits, we've developed a strong mutual respect. We quickly realized that we could build on an already solid foundation by combining Perfect Plain's dedication to hospitality with the manufacturing and distribution expertise of Urban South. Our goal is to work as two halves of a greater whole, getting great local beer out to more people."

To celebrate the marriage of these two breweries, the team will introduce the distribution of three Perfect Plain beers into the greater Pensacola area in the coming months. Fans can expect to see Perfect Plain tap handles in bars and restaurants before the end of the year, and Perfect Plain cans on shelves in Spring 2023. Urban South and Perfect Plain will work with The Lewis Bear Company to distribute Perfect Plain beers to communities throughout the Florida Gulf Coast.

"The relationship between our two breweries grew naturally alongside Urban South's desire to invest in the Pensacola community," said D.C. Reeves, Founder of Perfect Plain Brewing Co. and Pensacola's next elected Mayor. "When you build a business from the ground up, you don't let just anyone in – I'm confident that Urban South can continue to grow the Perfect Plain brand and will work to put our region on the craft beer map. Their team has a long-term vision for not only this company, but our community, and we are grateful for their support during this next phase of growth."

With Perfect Plain in good hands with Urban South, Reeves can focus fully on his new role as Mayor of the City of Pensacola. With taprooms in New Orleans and Houston plus a distribution footprint including Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and now Florida, Urban South has been expanding its brand throughout the region with the mission to build an enduring company that represents the modern South.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery produces high quality, affordable beers that are easy to drink and perfect for the Southern climate. Known for its flagship Paradise Park American Lager and Holy Roller IPA, fruited sours and hard seltzers, the award-winning brewery is making its mark on the craft beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Gold and Bronze), 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold and Bronze, 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver) and 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold). With deep roots in Louisiana and a satellite location in Texas, Urban South - HTX, Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner with a belief that beer is a family affair. For more information, visit www.UrbanSouth.com . @urbansouthbeer @urbansouthhtx

MEDIA CONTACT: Morgan Whitehouse, [email protected] , 802-373-4686

