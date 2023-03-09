Urban South Brewery and Ben E. Keith Partner to Expand Distribution Across Greater Houston, Texas

Award-Winning Regional Brewery, Urban South, Bringing High-Quality Affordable Craft Beers to Leading SE Texas Retailers, Bars and Restaurants

HOUSTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban South Brewery , known for producing high quality, sessionable and affordable craft beers and hard seltzers, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Ben E. Keith distribution to bring their award-winning beers to even more consumers in the greater Houston, Texas area.

"Ben E. Keith is eager to build on Urban South's successful Houston tap room by partnering with them to distribute their outstanding beers to consumers throughout Houston, College Station and SE Texas," said Kevin Nettleton, General Manager of Ben E. Keith Distribution.

"Since launching our Urban South - HTX brewery in 2020, we're proud to have become a central player in the growing Houston craft beer community," said Anna Jensen, Urban South Brewery - HTX's Director of Operations. "We're thrilled to take the next step in sharing Urban South beers beyond our Houston tap room and into grocery stores, bars, and restaurants across the region."

Craft beer fans can now find Urban South's ode-to-Houston brew, called HTX IPA, as well as their flagship Paradise Park American Lager and Lime Cucumber Gose in cans at retailers across Southeast Texas, including HEB, Specs, Total Wine, Kroger, Central Market and Whole Foods.

Customers will also now see their favorite Urban South beers on draft at many restaurants and bars across the region, offering flagship beers as well as seasonal special releases like the famous 'Spilled' fruited sour series.

The Urban South team will lead tastings and promotional events around Houston all month long to celebrate their distribution launch. Follow Urban South HTX's social media accounts for event details and where to find Urban South's beers.

Urban South Brewery's headquarters in New Orleans has select distribution across the South, including Louisiana, Texas, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee. This new partnership between Urban South - HTX location and Ben E. Keith brings their popular drinks to a wider audience in Texas.

To locate nearby retailers, visit the Beer Finder map on Urban South's website: https://urbansouthbrewery.com/beers/beer-finder

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, award-winning Urban South Brewery has established itself as one of the leading Southern regional craft breweries. From its original New Orleans taproom, to its satellite location in Texas - Urban South - HTX, to its recently acquired Perfect Plain Brewing Co. in Pensacola, Florida, the brewery produces high quality, affordable beers that are easy to drink and a great way to enhance any occasion. Known for its flagship Paradise Park American Lager and Holy Roller IPA, fruited sours and hard seltzers, recent accolades include: 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Gold and Bronze), 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold and Bronze, 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver) and 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner with a belief that beer is a family affair. For more information, visit www.UrbanSouth.com . @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_nola @urbansouth_htx @perfectplain

Contact:

Frances Dyer, [email protected], 425-218-8891

SOURCE Urban South Brewery