URBAN TALE introduces nicotine salt e-liquid in the US

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaping trendsetter URBAN TALE lands in the US with nicotine salt e-liquid in 12 flavors.

In a co-brand partnership with LOST MARY, the e-liquid collection is tailored for American adult vapers, offering a curated selection sourced from the bestselling flavors under the world-renowned LOST MARY brand.

URBAN TALE nicotine salt e-liquid

On the basis of 12 hugely welcome flavors offered by URBAN TALE, including classic ones such as Blue Razz Ice, Miami Mint, and fruity flavors including California Cherry and Watermelon Ice, the nicotine salt e-liquid brand also presents unique blends of Grapple Peach and Strawberry Mango — merging multiple fruity flavors in a palate equilibrium to meet various taste buds.

The e-liquid collection sets itself apart with two nicotine concentrations, guaranteeing a highly personalized experience. The nicotine strength in 35 mg/ml boasts a more delicate mouthfeel with authentic flavor reproduction, while that in 50 mg/ml renders a stronger throat hit with leveled-up satisfaction.

The e-liquid series also features an optimal PG/VG ratio of 50:50, catering to the preferences of the majority of adult vapers and achieving the best atomization performance in most open-system devices, especially low-wattage ones.

Rich in flavor and aroma, URBAN TALE nicotine salt e-liquid is well formulated to promise a gratifying kick on each hit with its quality assured, and are neatly layered to unleash flavor potential. The lingering aftertaste also delivers complete flavor fulfillment, providing longer-lasting enjoyment in multilayers.

"We can't wait to let our adult users try this e-liquid collection — our answer to evolving taste trends in the US," said Valentina Aimey, Product Manager of URBAN TALE. "With this user-centric pursuit, our collection stays true to LOST MARY's authentic and sought-after flavor profile, in an offering of satisfaction to every adult user," she added.

Bolstered by extensive consumer research in the US, URBAN TALE is committed to satisfying the palates of American flavor aficionados on their smoking cessation journey, while enhancing the mouthfeel sensation.

About URBAN TALE

URBAN TALE is a vaping trendsetter established to bring mouthfeel sensations to new heights. From its inception, URBAN TALE has been steadfast in its mission to cater to the vaping community by continuously crafting exceptional flavors. With a relentless focus on quality and taste, URBAN TALE ensures an unparalleled vaping experience adult vapers can rely on, time and again.

For more information about URBAN TALE as a brand and its products, please visit urbantale.com .

