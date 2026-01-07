Urban to Adventure: Heybike's Seven-Model CES Showcase Covers Every Rider's Dream

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heybike returns to CES with its most ambitious showcase yet, unveiling seven groundbreaking models under the empowering theme "Pedal to Joy, 2026" from January 6th to January 9th at Booth #10515 in LVCC North Hall. Every model in Heybike's 2026 collection features advanced torque sensor technology — the invisible thread tying this diverse lineup together. These sensors measure pedal force in real-time, making ebikes that seem to read your mind across every terrain and use case. The torque sensor technology and human-centered design transform cycling from a mode of transportation into a holistic lifestyle movement.

Heybike Venus: One Bike, Two Worlds

Venus revolutionizes urban mobility, which fits both efficient commuters and comfortable cruisers. For urban professionals, Venus embodies the "one bike, two worlds" philosophy—a nimble 50lbs commuter that morphs into a relaxed weekend cruiser. Its class-leading 0.3-second torque response and modular accessory system let riders toggle between efficient morning dashes and restorative afternoon escapes, redefining what a single vehicle can accomplish.

Heybike Helio F: The Art of Urban Riding

City dwellers seeking personal expression will gravitate toward Helio F, an 40lbs folding masterpiece that combines vintage aesthetics with cutting-edge mobility. More than just transportation, Helio F transforms daily commutes into moving art galleries through collaborations with international artists Emiliano Ponzi, Mark Malarko, and Rick Berkelmans, proving that mobility and self-expression need not exist in separate spheres.

X Series - Mars 3.0 & Ranger 3.0 Pro: The Pinnacle of Folding Fat-Tire Ebikes

Adventure knows no boundaries with X Series, Heybike's flagship fat-tire foldable line. The Mars 3.0 demolishes speed barriers with its 1400W peak Galaxy eDrive System, while the Ranger 3.0 Pro prioritizes endurance comfort with adjustable air suspension and a 90-mile range. Both share full hydraulic suspension, torque sensors that feel telepathic, and a revolutionary 10-second folding mechanism—proving that portability and performance aren't compromises but complementary forces.

Heybike Polaris: Award-Swept Modular Revolution

For those who view trails as mere suggestions, Polaris introduces the Sport Turismo e-Bike (STeB) category—a Red Dot and iF Design Award winner that reimagines adventure through a patent-pending modular platform. Unlike conventional e-bikes retrofitted with motors, Polaris was engineered from the ground up, featuring a quick-release front bracket that instantly swaps phone chargers, camera mounts, and team intercom systems. It's a blank canvas for explorers who demand their gear to adapt as quickly as their ambitions.

OMEGA Series Hybrid: The Long-Distance Champion

Hybrid is positioned as the long-distance champion, built for the Distance and Everything Beyond. Its massive 864Wh battery powers 110-mile journeys while the dual-sensor system and 440-pound payload capacity transform epic commutes into effortless glides. Integrated turn signals and hydraulic suspension prove that practical utility and refined engineering create their own category of joy.

Heybike Villain: Make Your Own Lane

This year, Heybike is entering the edirt bike market with its first Villain model — aiming to bring the best-value dirt bike to riders who want to make their own lane. Delivering maximum value and making riding purely enjoyable has always been in Heybike's DNA, and Villain is the brand's next step beyond eBikes to unlock a bolder, more playful riding culture.

Villain is a ready to roll and easy to mod 14/12-inch electric dirt bike(Pit Bike) built for the bold, style-driven new generation, no extra upgrade needed. With a 52V powerful motor which can deliver up to 4160W peak output and 190N•m of torque, it reaches up to 45MPH and hits hard off the line. A 1352Wh battery provides up to 50 miles of range, while front hydraulic suspension, a rear nitrogen shock, heavy-duty hydraulic brakes, and a magnetic kill-switch add comfort and control when the riding gets intense. In short, Villain packs big attitude into a pit bike.

Pedal to Joy: Start with Heybike, beyond the eBikes

"Pedal to Joy" is not a slogan but a living ecosystem where technology serves humanity. For Heybike, Joy extends far beyond the physical act of riding—it represents a deliberate lifestyle transformation. That stressful 30-minute commute becomes your most personal moment of the day. The grocery run evolves into a spontaneous park detour. Weekend plans shift from "Where can we drive?" to "Where can we explore?" This is mobility that doesn't just connect points on a map but enriches the spaces between them.

This vision drives Heybike's 2026 evolution—a holistic commitment spanning technological innovation, human-centric design, and community experience. Heybike continues fostering a vibrant global community where 260,000+ riders share routes, experiences, and the pure happiness of discovery.

Welcome and Experience the Revolution

Stop by Heybike's Booth #10515 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 6th to January 9th, 2026, to test ride all seven models, experience torque sensor technology firsthand, and meet the design team revolutionizing joyful mobility.

