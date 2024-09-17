URBAN-X BY MINI ANNOUNCES COHORT 15 OF STARTUPS PIONEERING CLIMATE SOLUTIONS FOR RESILIENT COMMUNITIES

Six startups working in mobility, energy transition, and carbon sequestration join URBAN-X's accelerator program.

URBAN-X also highlights New York Climate Week with activations.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- URBAN-X, the technology startup platform by MINI, today announced its fifteenth cohort of startups focused on addressing today's most pressing climate issues. The four-month program identifies startups that are focused on solutions that create resilient communities and redefine approaches to achieve net zero goals. Past startup participants worked on solutions related to e-bike battery swapping for delivery workers, landfill waste diversion, space-based solar power, and rideshare initiatives, to name a few.

The cohort program, run out of URBAN-X's headquarters at Newlab in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, offers pre-seed and seed-stage startups the unique opportunity to gain hands-on support from URBAN-X experts and access to MINI's global community. Founders receive mentorship tailored to the specific needs of their companies, ranging from customer development to go-to-market strategy, product development, engineering, funding, and communications. To date, 116 companies have completed the program, with many going on to complete successful funding rounds, secure customer leads, and announce key product launches. Alumni include Dollaride, itselectric, and Lectrium.

"I'm excited for the next cohort of innovate startups," said Mike Peyton, president of MINI Business Innovations LLC, and vice president of MINI of the Americas. "We place a tremendous amount of emphasis on empowering founders and early-stage companies by tailoring the program to each start-up's needs to maximize impact. We're excited to see the progress that will be made by this cohort's participants."

Chosen out of a pool of more than 100 applicants, the complete list of the six URBAN-X Cohort 15 companies includes:

OneSix Energy: Pioneering a novel process for the generation of green hydrogen using methane as the feedstock and energy source

Arbon: Developing a humidity-swing carbon capture technology that reduces energy consumption by utilizing only water throughout the capture and regeneration process

vsNew: Deploying an integrated hardware and software platform that allows car dealers to generate accurate battery health reports for electric vehicles (EVs)

Expand Power Technologies: Pioneering a new solid-state transformer module that drastically reduces transformer size and mass, contributing to a more efficient, reliable, and resilient grid

Encode Energy: Delivering data-driven models and tools to simplify underwriting of EV fleet deals for lenders and other stakeholders in fleet financing

Wild Energy: Developing self-propelled electric trailer platform to significantly boost EV towing range and gas vehicle miles per gallon when towing

"The climate crisis is a decades-long problem affecting many aspects of our daily lives," said Johan Schwind, managing director of URBAN-X. "At URBAN-X by MINI, we believe that there are innovative solutions that are poised to address these challenges. This time, our cohort program specifically focuses on mobility and energy transition solutions that impact local communities and contribute to a more resilient future for all."

URBAN-X at New York Climate Week

In addition to the launch of Cohort 15, URBAN-X will be joining New York City Climate week for two headline events. On Tuesday, September 24, URBAN-X will join BMW Group to co-host Breakfast with URBAN-X from 10am to 11:30am EDT at the Moonlight Studios. Doors will open at 9 am. The event will showcase BMW Group's URBAN-X initiative, its work with startups in the climate tech space, and how it facilitates collaboration between startups and various stakeholders to drive progress in addressing climate challenges. The event will feature a brief discussion with the CEOs of five URBAN-X portfolio companies.

On Friday, September 27 from 10am to 12pm EDT, the URBAN-X Future Mobility Startup Challenge takes place at Newlab located at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The event will be presented by BMW Group and URBAN-X, in partnership with Newlab, and will showcase early-stage mobility solutions that reimagine how mobility in cities can work more efficiently and sustainably. It will include a morning of startups pitching new mobility solutions, audience voting, and cash prizes to be awarded to the winning startups. The pitch competition is open to pre-Series A climate tech startups working in mobility or transportation. Interested founders/startups can apply to participate here and the general public can attend via the registration link.

About MINI in the US

MINI is an independent brand of the BMW Group. In the United States, MINI USA operates as a business unit of BMW of North America, LLC, located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey and includes the marketing and sales organizations for the MINI brand. The authorized MINI USA dealer organization is represented by a network of 105 MINI full passenger car sales and service dealers located throughout the US. MINI USA began selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2002 with the introduction of the MINI Cooper and MINI Cooper S Hardtops. Since then, the MINI Brand in the U.S. has grown to encompass a model range of five unique vehicles.

About URBAN-X

URBAN-X is the platform for startups reimagining city life. Built by MINI, URBAN-X partners with founders to build and scale bold technology solutions that make cities more livable, efficient, and resilient. URBAN-X provides world-class engineering and design resources through their Impact and Accelerator programs and gives founders access to a global network of investors, cities, and corporate partners. Find URBAN-X on Twitter & Instagram at @urbanxtech and on Facebook at facebook.com/urbanxtech.

