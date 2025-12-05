Urbana 25 Ignites Gen Z's Search for Meaning and Mission

Thousands of Young Adults to Converge in Phoenix, AZ — December 28, 2025–January 1, 2026

PHOENIX, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Something is stirring in the next generation. Amid a world of uncertainty, Gen Z is searching for something real — purpose that matters, faith that acts, and a story big enough to live for.

Urbana 25, the legendary student missions gathering hosted by InterVarsity Christian Fellowship/USA, is answering that call.

Thousands of students consider their calling and pray for the nations at Urbana.

From December 28, 2025 to January 1, 2026, thousands of young adults (ages 17–28) and their leaders will gather in Phoenix, Arizona to rediscover what it means to join God's global story. Registration is already outpacing 2022's event — a sign that a generation often called "disengaged" is, in fact, ready to engage.

"Gen Z isn't cynical — they're searching," said Mark Matlock, Executive Director of Urbana 25. "They don't want hype. They want authenticity. They're ready to roll up their sleeves and join God in healing the world."

For nearly 80 years, Urbana has been a launching pad for students to explore faith, wrestle with calling, and step boldly into global and local mission. This year's theme is laser-focused on Gen Z — a generation shaped by deconstruction, digital culture, and a deep hunger for connection and purpose.

Recent Barna Group research backs this up: nearly two-thirds of Gen Z say they've prayed to God in the past week, and over half of U.S. teens are motivated to know more about Jesus. Their questions aren't signs of doubt — they're signs of spiritual curiosity.

At Urbana 25, that curiosity will meet opportunity. The lineup includes Jennie Allen, Jon Tyson, and Dr. Ed Stetzer, who will keynote plenary sessions. There will also be seminars and a mobilization hub designed to help students discern God's call — in their neighborhoods, universities, and across the globe.

For college ministries and churches, Urbana 25 is being called a watershed moment for a generation eager to turn faith into action and imagination into mission.

To learn more or register, visit Urbana.org .

About Urbana & InterVarsity Christian Fellowship/USA

Since its first gathering in 1946, Urbana has been a catalyst for global missions, inspiring tens of thousands to follow Christ into full-time ministry, global service, and faithful witness in every sphere of life. Hosted by InterVarsity Christian Fellowship/USA , Urbana is dedicated to calling each new generation to discover their part in God's work in the world.

About Mark Matlock:

Mark Matlock is the Executive Director of Urbana 25 for InterVarsity Christian Fellowship and a Senior Fellow at Barna. Mark's research provides insights into younger generations, cultivating resilient disciples, and knowing the pulse of your city. As the founder of WisdomWorks, he has helped national and international faith-based organizations adapt to changing times by turning data and research into strategic action. Mark coauthored Faith for Exiles with David Kinnaman and, most recently, authored Faith for the Curious.

