UrbanflixTV Inks Deal with Kim Fields to Executive Produce and Direct New Scripted Series Vicious

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UrbanflixTV has secured Actress/Director Kim Fields to Executive Produce/Direct their new series VICIOUS. Kim Fields, is known for her roles in classic sitcoms like "Facts of Life" and "Living Single," and more recently, starred in and served as an executive producer on Lifetime's "You Light Up My Christmas." Additionally, she has served as director for "All the Queens Men" for BET, "Young Dylan" for Nickelodeon and "House of Payne" for TBS.

VICIOUS marks a partnership between the network and Karat Entertainment.

Originally, a short film digital series, VICIOUS was created by Jill E. Ramsey, CEO of Jilly Thunda Productions. Ramsey will serve as showrunner as well as executive producer along with her Roman Ramsey Productions partner—television and film star, Tami Roman; and Kimberly Ogletree, CEO of Karat Entertainment.

"I'm excited to be an Executive Producer on Vicious and having the capability of offering opportunities to up and coming actors and actresses and doing so with an all-female team is surreal. Being in business with UrbanflixTV is definitely a plus because we both stand behind creativity, diversity and inclusion," Roman says.

Written by acclaimed urban fiction authors, Amaleka McCall and Tu-Shonda Whitaker — VICIOUS is a half hour dramatic comedy that will introduce viewers to an in-depth exploration of an iconic fashion designer's overwhelming success as it's overshadowed by her deep denial about the cycle of abuse she internally endures. With the assistance of her secret weapon, Jaelyn Ryan, publicist to her Vicious Empire, Chantel works to rise through the ranks; but her husband Kane's narcissistic behavior threatens to tear down the house Chantel built.

Fields exclaims, "Bringing these fierce and flawed characters to life against the backdrop of the provocative fashion industry is a gig of slaying oh so delicious to me as a Director and an Executive Producer."

VICIOUS is currently in production.

ABOUT URBANFLIXTV

UrbanflixTV is a full-service streaming solution offering a captivating collection of content curated specifically for the urban audience. This premium streaming service allows viewers instant access to steamy, edgy, exclusive series and cinema created with Black creators and entertainers at its core.

Accessible on a plethora of platforms including Android, iOS, Mac and PC; and digital streaming devices Apple TV, Roku,Amazon Fire, and Chromecast; UrbanflixTV brings cultural creativity straight to their audience as they're introduced to fresh, feisty, gritty new favorites delivering both episodic series and movies, bringing Black on Black content back to the forefront for consumers craving urban entertainment. Keep up with UrbanflixTV.com on Facebook at F acebook.com/urbanflixtv/ , Instagram @urbanflix.tv and Twitter @urbanflixtv.

