UrbanGeekz CEO Kunbi Tinuoye Joins Speaker Lineup at Africa Tech Festival 2025 in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UrbanGeekz Founder and Chief Exec Kunbi Tinuoye will moderate multiple executive-level fireside conversations at Africa Tech Festival 2025, the continent's largest and most influential technology and innovation event.

Taking place from 10 to 13 November 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Africa Tech Festival brings together Africa's brightest innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers. It serves as the premier platform for conversations around digital transformation, connectivity, and the future of technology across the continent.

Tinuoye will join a distinguished lineup of speakers shaping Africa's technology landscape, including Daniel Adaramola, CISO at SunTrust Bank Nigeria ; Ravi Bhat, Chief Technology and Solutions Officer at Microsoft Africa; and Hon. Solly Malatsi, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies of the Republic of South Africa . She is scheduled to feature in sessions that explore leadership, innovation, and policy in Africa's digital economy.

Her first session, titled "Fireside Chat: From Vision to Impact – CEO Strategies for Digital Transformation," will take place on Tuesday, 11 November, on the AfricaTech Main Stage. The discussion, featuring President Ntuli of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, will unpack how business leaders can turn bold ideas into measurable impact through digital transformation.

Tinuoye will also speak on Thursday, 13 November, in a second session titled "Fireside Chat: Policy as a Catalyst – Creating an Investment-Friendly Ecosystem for African Startups" on the AfricaIgnite Main Stage. This panel will feature Nikita Thakrar of Included VC and Craig Rolando Meyer from South Africa's Department of Communication and Digital Technologies. Together, they will explore how effective policy frameworks can accelerate innovation and attract investment across Africa's startup ecosystem.

Recognized as a leading voice in media, technology, and innovation, Kunbi Tinuoye has built a career championing underrepresented founders and diverse voices in the global tech scene. Through UrbanGeekz , she has created a platform that spotlights emerging entrepreneurs, investment trends, and innovation stories shaping the modern digital economy.

Tinuoye's participation in the Africa Tech Festival underscores her commitment to fostering inclusion, entrepreneurship, and economic growth through technology. Attendees can expect dynamic conversations that bridge visionary thinking with actionable strategies for Africa's digital future.

Africa Tech Festival is the continent's premier technology event, connecting innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers. The festival showcases cutting-edge technologies, breakthrough ideas, and transformative partnerships driving digital progress across Africa. It includes AfricaCom, AfricaTech, and various sub-events focused on connectivity, startups, and the digital economy.

UrbanGeekz is a groundbreaking digital media platform dedicated to technology, innovation, business, and culture. Headquartered in Atlanta, it shines a spotlight on diverse founders, underrepresented entrepreneurs, and emerging voices shaping the global tech ecosystem. Through news, features, and multimedia storytelling, UrbanGeekz empowers readers to stay informed, inspired, and connected to the future of innovation.

UrbanGeekz is an African American, Latinx, and multicultural digital news platform focused on technology, business, science, and entrepreneurship. The groundbreaking videocentric multimedia platform covers tech, startups, and business. Its mission is to make tech 'cool' and accessible while highlighting innovative careers and STEM-related fields as exciting and rewarding paths, especially for women and underrepresented groups.

Africa Tech Festival is a major annual event in Cape Town that brings together technology leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to showcase and discuss Africa's digital transformation. The 2025 event, held from November 10-13, features four anchor events: AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AfricaIgnite, and The AI Summit Cape Town. It provides a platform for networking, business opportunities, and content-driven discussions across sectors such as telecoms, connectivity, AI, and enterprise innovation.

