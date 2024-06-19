UrbanGeekz Chief Exec Joins Leaders on Main Stage at London Tech Week 2024

ATLANTA, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UrbanGeekz founder and CEO Kunbi Tinuoye joined a host of influential tech leaders on the main stage at London Tech Week.

Tinuoye, an award-winning BBC-trained journalist, moderated multiple sessions , including a highly anticipated fireside chat with Tara McGeehan, President of CGI UK and Australia.

UrbanGeekz founder and CEO Kunbi Tinuoye moderating the fireside chat session titled, ‘Deep Tech from Wild West to Ethical East’, with Tara McGeehan, President of CGI UK and Australia at London Tech Week 2024

The session titled, 'Deep Tech from Wild West to Ethical East', kicked off on the first day of the 5-day event. During the lively exchange, McGeehan shared her insights into how Deep Tech has the potential to solve some of the most challenging problems faced by society.

Later in the afternoon, Tinuoye moderated the panel discussion, 'The Power of AI to Transform Industries' with industry-heavy hitters from across the globe: Fabrice Beaulieu, Chief Marketing, Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer at Reckitt; Abdulaziz Al-Ali, Assistant Professor at Qatar University; David Fearne, Global Head of Generative AI at Cognizant; and Agam Upadhyay, CTO at GSK. All shared their insights into how artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing how we live, work, and play.

Other headliners and speakers who graced the stage included Dr. Nicola Hodson, IBM's Chief Executive, UK & Ireland; Clare Barclay, CEO of Microsoft UK; Charlotte Hogg, Chief Executive Officer, Visa Europe; TS Anil, CEO, Monzo; and Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia; among others.

Now in its 11th year, London Tech Week celebrates and showcases innovation, technology, and digital transformation . It brings together thought leaders, technologists, startups, policymakers, and investors to discuss and explore the latest trends and advancements in technology.

This year's event took place at Kensington's Olympia from June 10 to June 14. The content and expo kicked off at the start of the week followed by fringe events on everything from 'Tech in Ghana' to an 'Investing in Hong Kong Seminar.'

LTW attracts attendees from across the globe

London Tech Week 2024 brought together more than 350 speakers, drawing more than 45,000 participants. The key focus was artificial intelligence (AI) , showcasing a blend of emerging startups and established enterprises eager to discover the next groundbreaking development in AI.

The agenda across the week was packed with keynotes fireside chats, panel discussions, and workshops on emerging tech such as AI and blockchain, diversity and inclusion, and international collaboration.

One particularly fascinating fireside chat was 'The Power of Technology to Advance Women's Health.' Amy Killen, Co-founder of Humanaut Health, and Jennifer Garrison, Co-Founder and Executive Director of ProductiveHealth (GCRLE), participated in this discussion. They highlighted how AI and other technologies are being harnessed to improve women's health and monitor the effects of aging.

Another noteworthy panel was 'Africa -The Next Frontier for the Global Emerging Tech Sector.' The pitch panel discussion explored the trajectory of the continent's innovation landscape and what the future holds. Justina Oha, Government Relations and Partnership Consultant at Big Cabal Media moderated the discussion and was joined by Tomi Davies, Collaborator-in-Chief at TCV Labs; Yewande Odumosu, Managing Partner at HoaQ Ventures Fund; and Deepankar Rustagi, Founder and CEO – OmniRetail.

Throughout the week attendees on the paid tracks also had ample opportunity to network, connect, and exchange ideas with the London Tech Week events app. The interactive app allows delegates to find the people, build their contact list, and connect before, during, and after the event using filters such as tech specialism, geography, or industry vertical.

SOURCE UrbanGeekz