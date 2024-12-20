UrbanGeekz Ranked One of the Top 10 'Best Tech Blogs' Online

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Black-owned digital platform UrbanGeekz has been ranked among the Top 10 Best Tech Blogs on Ranker's list of the most impactful technology news sites on the Internet.

The multimedia brand, which previously ranked 14th in 2018 , has ascended to 6th in the latest rankings. TechCrunch takes the No. 1 spot. Wired comes in second, followed by The Verge. Other reputable media outlets in the top 20 include Mashable, Gizmodo, and Engadget.

Kunbi Tinuoye, the founder and CEO of UrbanGeekz

Ranker's crowd-ranked list "is based on traffic as well as influence over the subject online and has been voted on by the Ranker community and tech nerds alike," states the Ranker website. "Tech bloggers have been discussing technology news in detail online for years, and these blogs and websites are where much of the online conversation is centered."

The news outlet is also the No. 1 ranked website for the search term 'black tech news' on Google. "UrbanGeekz has always been more than a business venture; it's a labor of love," says Kunbi Tinuoye, founder and CEO of UrbanGeekz. "However, I'm always humbled and honored whenever our work is publicly recognized, especially if this is backed up by data."

Launched in 2015, UrbanGeekz is a groundbreaking video-centric African American, Latinx, and multicultural digital news platform focused on technology, business, science, and startups.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, in the U.S., UrbanGeekz is well-placed to cover the city's thriving tech ecosystem. Its dedicated reporters, freelancers, and experts also report on stories and events across the U.S. and international markets, concentrating on leading tech hubs.

The fast-growing startup has become a well-respected global brand with audiences in the U.S., Africa, Europe, and South America. The brand has achieved significant traction, media coverage, successful strategic partnerships, awards and accolades, and banner advertising campaigns with Fortune 500 firms, all without venture funding.

In 2023, UrbanGeekz launched UrbanGeekz 50 , a popular listicle featuring trailblazing Black Disruptors making waves in the innovation economy. The aim is to recognize outstanding leaders who have demonstrated impact and influence in venture, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Earlier this year, UrbanGeekz also inked a groundbreaking content syndication deal with Black-owned ridesharing app Moovn. The wide-reaching syndication deal gives riders across the globe direct access to UrbanGeekz content right in the comfort of Moovn ridesharing cars.

Ranker, launched in 2009, was founded by Clark Benson as an alternative to user reviews on e-commerce sites. The site has over 49 million monthly unique visitors. Ranker claims to be one of the largest databases of opinions, with more than 250 million votes gathered for lists

SOURCE UrbanGeekz