Urbanimmersive Acquires Real Estate Photography Agencies EGP Technovirtuel, La Clique Mobile and Graphique ID

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive", the "Company" or "UI") (TSXV: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce today having completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of real estate photography agencies EGP Technovirtuel Inc. ("EGP") and Graphique ID Solutions Inc. ("Graphique ID") and all of the intangible assets of La Clique Mobile s.e.n.c. ("Clique Mobile") for an aggregated purchase price of $3.03M, including $1.77M payable in cash immediately, $100k payable in 100 days and $1.16M payable through the immediate issuance of 6.6M shares of the Company at a price of $0.175 per share. All shares issued are subject to a four-month-and-a-day hold period until October 31, 2021, with 5.7M of the shares issued subject to 18-months lock-up period until December 31, 2022. The acquisition of those three real estate photography businesses is a first step of the accelerated growth plan announced by the Company on June 22nd.

EGP, La Clique Mobile and Graphique ID are all Urbanimmersive clients with long-standing businesses and solid reputation in both residential and commercial architectural photography services in their respective market. Those photography agencies are profitable, have generated aggregated revenues of $1.6M for their last fiscal year, during a historical low inventory period of homes for sale, and serve together more than 5,000 real estate agents across Canada.

With EGP acquisition, Urbanimmersive will also be adding to its technological solutions portfolio a DLSR camera HDR trigger remote app developed and owned by EGP. This propriety capture app enables the standardization of photo-shooting processes and image quality amongst large teams of photographers. The app also connects to photography Business Solution Software for real time and offline synchronizations of service orders and photographer schedules. EGP app will be offered under Urbanimmersive's brand and integrated to the Company's business SaaS solution and 3D tour Capture App making it one of the most complete real estate photography capture mobile app on the market. For clarity, EGP and UI blended capture app would enable photographers to shoot high quality still pictures using a DSLR professional camera, create 3D tours using 360 cameras, upload visual content on cloud while being able to manage orders and schedules on the field.

Besides its extended photography service business, EGP also offers through monthly subscriptions customized agent websites generating recurring revenues for which Urbanimmersive intends to integrate and expands with its Tourbuzz property website solution.

Over the years, Graphic ID photography service activities have gradually shifted from residential to commercial photography services which will enable Urbanimmersive direct connections with commercial brokerage agencies where the Company's 3D tour technology standout with its floor plan large space capabilities. Graphic ID is a Urbanimmersive's client since 2009. La Clique Mobile offers premium photography services to a large network of real estate customers and Urbanimmersive' client since 2016.

"Those first three real estate photography agency acquisitions demonstrate our capacity to deliver on our new accelerated growth plan and bringing businesses that are performing well even during low inventory of houses for sale. They are perfectly positioning us to achieve profitable growth and accelerate adoption of our 3D technology SaaS solutions. We're also acquiring talented photography business owners and staff that will immediately empower our market expertise, product development and customer experience", said Ghislain Lemire, President and CEO of Urbanimmersive.

TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed this press release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive' platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge websites builder tool, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at urbanimmersive.com.

Caution of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

SOURCE Urbanimmersive Inc.

Related Links

http://www.urbanimmersive.com

