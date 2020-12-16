Urbanimmersive Commences Cross-Trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive" or the "Company") (TSXV: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce that its common shares ("Shares") will commence cross-trading today on the OTCQB Market in New York, U.S. under the ticker symbol "UBMRF". The Company was previously trading on the OTC Pink under the same ticker.

The OTCQB is a US inter-dealer quotation system and trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and operates as an established public market for venture stage companies and provides current public information to investors for them to analyze, value, and trade securities.

Simon Bedard, CFO of Urbanimmersive, said: "We are excited to have successfully completed our submission on the OTCQB Venture Market which is a significant and timely milestone for us considering our recent business development, especially with the scale up of our new immersive solutions into the U.S. market. Our objectives for this cross-trading quotation include, among other things, to improve transparency, awareness and visibility for shareholders, broaden our U.S. investor base by increasing exposure to U.S. retail and institutional investors, provide access to a deeper pool of capital, improve our U.S. tradability, all in the service of higher volume and liquidity, maximization of information distribution and ultimately an increase in shareholder value."

"I would like to thank Nikolaos Galanopoulos of Galanopoulos & Company, our corporate securities law firm sponsor, for assisting Urbanimmersive with this OTCQB submission."

Joe Coveney, VP of International Corporate Services at OTC Markets, said: "We are happy to welcome Urbanimmersive to the OTCQB Market. With its primary listing remaining on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, cross-trading on the OTCQB Market will allow the Company to broaden its global footprint and provide investors in the U.S. with the ability to access the Company's shares in U.S. dollars, during U.S. market hours.

The OTCQB Market supports international companies seeking to strengthen visibility and transparency within the U.S. public markets. Trading on the TSXV and on the OTCQB Market will enable Urbanimmersive to efficiently build global investor awareness and provide U.S. investors with a seamless trading experience, enabling investors to more easily trade through the broker of their choice. We congratulate Urbanimmersive on joining our OTCQB Market."

TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed this press release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive' platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge website builder tools, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at www.urbanimmersive.com .

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the Group connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services, enabling investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how OTC Markets create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Caution of Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from the information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

SOURCE Urbanimmersive Inc.

